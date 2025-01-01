Menu
Carol Aird [while driving back to Chicago] What are you thinking? You know how many times a day I ask you that?
Therese Belivet Sorry. What am I thinking? I'm thinking that I'm utterly selfish.
Carol Aird Don't do this. You had no idea. How could you have known?
Therese Belivet And I should have said "No" to you but I never say "No". And it's selfish because... because I just take everything and I don't know anything. And I don't know what I want. How could I when all I ever do is say "Yes" to everything?
[turns head and cries]
Carol Aird [pulls car to side of road and stops, moves close to Therese and caresses her face] I took what you gave willingly. It's not your fault, Therese.
Carol Aird My angel. Flung out of space.
[Carol whispers to Therese when they pause to look at each other as they have sex for the first time]
Carol Aird Just when you think it can't get any worse, you run out of cigarettes.
Carol Aird Dearest. There are no accidents and he would have found us one way or another. Everything comes full circle. Be grateful it was sooner rather than later. You'll think it harsh of me to say so, but no explanation I offer will satisfy you. Please don't be angry when I tell you that you seek resolutions and explanations because you're young. But you will understand this one day. And when it happens, I want you to imagine me there to greet you, our lives stretched out ahead of us, a perpetual sunrise. But until then, there must be no contact between us. I have much to do, and you, my darling, even more. Please believe that I would do anything to see you happy. So, I do the only thing I can... I release you.
[Letter from Carol to Therese, heard in Carol's voice]
Carol Aird [to Therese] I love you.
Abby Gerhard Tell me you know what you're doing.
Carol Aird I don't.
[she looks at Abby and smiles slyly]
Carol Aird I never did.
Therese Belivet [calls Carol on the phone] Hello? Carol?
[Carol struggles with emotions and forces herself to hang up without saying a word. Therese then murmurs into the handset]
Therese Belivet I miss you. I miss you.
Therese Belivet [on telephone] I wanna know. I think. I mean, I wanna ask you things. But I'm not sure that you want that.
Carol Aird [crying] Ask me. Things. Please.
Carol Aird Happy New Year.
Therese Belivet Happy New Year.
Carol Aird Harge and I never spend New Year's Eve together. Always a business function. Always clients to entertain.
Therese Belivet I always spend New Year's alone. In crowds.
[beat]
Therese Belivet I'm not alone this year.
Carol Aird [leans down and kisses Therese] You're trembling.
[Carol reaches to turn off the bedside lamp]
Therese Belivet No, don't. I want to see you.
Carol Aird I never looked like that.
[to Therese admiring her body]
Therese Belivet Have you ever been in love with a boy?
Richard Semco No.
Therese Belivet But you've heard of it.
Richard Semco Of course. I mean, have I heard of people like that? Sure.
Therese Belivet I don't mean people like that. I just mean two people who fall in love with each other. Say, a boy and a boy. Out of the blue.
Richard Semco I don't know anyone like that. But I'll tell you this: there's always some reason for it, in the background.
Therese Belivet So you don't think it could just... happen to somebody. To anybody.
Richard Semco No. I don't. What are you saying? Are you in love with a girl?
Therese Belivet No.
Harge Aird [about Carol] I love her.
Abby Gerhard [almost pitifully] I can't help you with that.
[Abby closes the door]
Carol Aird I should have said "Therese, wait"...
Carol Aird Now what happened with Therese... I wanted. And I will not deny it.
Carol Aird And do you live alone, Therese Belivet?
Therese Belivet I do. Well, there's Richard, he'd like to live with me. Oh no, it's nothing like that, I mean he'd like to marry me.
Carol Aird I see. And would you like to marry him?
Therese Belivet Well, I barely even know what to order for lunch.
Carol Aird What you do on Sundays?
Therese Belivet Nothing in particular. What do you do?
Carol Aird Nothing lately. Maybe you'd like to come visit me some time. You're welcome to. At least there's some pretty country around where I live. Would you like to come visit me this Sunday?
Therese Belivet [responds without hesitation] Yes.
Carol Aird What a strange girl you are.
Therese Belivet Why?
Carol Aird Flung out of space.
Therese Belivet What town is this again?
[the morning after they first made love]
Carol Aird This? Waterloo.
[laughs]
Carol Aird Isn't that awful?
Carol Aird [addressing Harge] So that's the deal. I won't, I cannot negotiate anymore. You take it or leave it. But if you leave it, we go to court. And if we go to court... it'll get ugly.
[holding back tears]
Carol Aird And we're not ugly people, Harge.
Therese Belivet I never asked you for anything. Maybe that's the problem.
[as she breaks up with Richard]
Carol Aird Is that what you want to be? A photographer?
Therese Belivet I think so. If I have any talent for it.
Carol Aird Isn't that something other people let you know you have? All you can do is keep working. Use what feels right. Throw away the rest.
Carol Aird My suitcase! WHERE'S MY FUCKING SUITCASE?
Therese Belivet Wine makes me feel naughty; but, in a good way.
Therese Belivet Why do you hate me? I haven't done anything to you.
Abby Gerhard You really think I've flown halfway across the country to drive you back East because I hate you and want to see you suffer?
Therese Belivet It's for Carol. Not for me.
Abby Gerhard That is...
[stops herself and lights a cigarette]
Therese Belivet With you and Carol, what happened?
Abby Gerhard It's completely different. I've known Carol since I was ten years old.
Carol Aird Were those pictures of me you were taking at the tree lot?
Therese Belivet I'm sorry. I should have asked.
Carol Aird Don't apologize.
Therese Belivet I've just been trying to... well, I have a friend who told me I should be more interested in humans.
Carol Aird And how's that going?
Therese Belivet [smiling as she replies] It's going well, actually.
Carol Aird I'm glad.
McKinley Motel Manager Our standard rooms come equipped with stereophonic console radios, or we do have the Presidential Suite available for a very attractive rate.
Carol Aird Two standard rooms should be fine.
Therese Belivet Why not take the Presidential Suite?
[Carol turns to look at Therese]
Therese Belivet I mean, if the rate's attractive.
Carol Aird [interrupts attorneys arguing over depositions] May I speak? I won't deny the truth of what's contained in those tapes.
Fred Haymes [to stenographer] This is off the record, honey.
Carol Aird Might as well be on the record.
Fred Haymes Why don't you seat?
Carol Aird Why is it people think you take bad news better if you're sitting down?
Carol Aird Well, that's that.
Carol Aird I'm going away for awhile.
Therese Belivet When? Where?
Carol Aird Wherever my car will take me. West. Soon. - And, I thought, perhaps, you might want to come with me. - Would you?
Therese Belivet Yes. Yes, I would.
Abby Gerhard Oh, you've got some fucking nerve ordering me around... and, no, she's not here.
Harge Aird That's impossible. Because she's not at home and she's not with me. So she must be with you.
Abby Gerhard [pauses for a moment] Yeah, you know Harge, you have a point. You've spent ten years making damned sure her only point of reference is you. Your job, your friends, your family.
Harge Aird WHERE IS SHE, GODDAMMIT! She's still my wife, Abby. She's my responsibility.
Abby Gerhard You know, that's some way of showing it. Slapping her with an injunction. I'm closing the door.
Carol Aird I'm no martyr. I have no clue what is best for me. But I do know, and I feel it in my bones, what is best for my daughter.
[beat]
Carol Aird Now, I want visits with her, Harge. I don't care if they're supervised. I just want them to be regular.
[Carol stands up, puts on coat, preparing to leave]
Carol Aird There was a time when I would have done almost anything. I would have locked myself away to keep Rindy with me. What use am I to her, to us, if I'm living against my own grain?
Carol Aird You miss Richard?
Therese Belivet No. I haven't thought about him all day. Or of home, really.
Carol Aird [looking exasperated] Forgive me, shopping makes me nervous.
Therese Belivet That's all right, working here makes me nervous.
Abby Gerhard I got my eye on this redhead who owns a steak house outside of Paramus. I'm talking serious 'Rita Hayworth' redhead.
Carol Aird Really? You think you got what it takes to handle a redhead?
Dannie McElroy All of us, you know, we have affinities for people. We like certain people. You like certain people, right?
Therese Belivet Sometimes.
Dannie McElroy You don't like others. And you don't know why you are attracted to some people and not others. The only thing you really know is - you either are attracted or you're not.
Carol Aird My conduct! Jesus Christ. I'm her mother, for God's sake.
[pause]
Carol Aird Morality clause. I see.
Fred Haymes Do you?
Carol Aird No. There's nothing moral about keeping Rindy from me.
Carol Aird Don't be daft.
Carol Aird Harge, I want you to be happy. I didn't give you that. I failed you. We both could have given more, but... we gave each other Rindy. And that is the most breathtaking, the most generous, of gifts.
Harge Aird You smell good.
Carol Aird You're drunk.
Therese Belivet How many times have you been in love?
Richard Semco Never - until you.
Therese Belivet Don't lie. You told me about those other two girls.
Richard Semco Come on, they were - I had sex with them. It's not the same thing.
Therese Belivet Meaning I'm different because - we haven't gone all the way?
Therese Belivet You don't understand!
Richard Semco Oh, I do. I understand completely. You're in a trance!
Therese Belivet I'm wide awake! I've never been more awake in my life! Why don't you leave me alone!
Therese Belivet You have a job, Phil.
Phil McElroy You call that a job? I call that an illusion.
Dannie McElroy You get paid. Is money an illusion?
Phil McElroy My kid brother - the jerk philosopher.
Genevieve Cantrell You're Phil's friend, aren't you?
Therese Belivet I am, yes, and Dannie's.
Genevieve Cantrell Aren't you going to ask me how I knew that?
Therese Belivet Aren't most people here Phil's friends?
Genevieve Cantrell I can see why Phil speaks so highly of you.
Therese Belivet Can you?
Charles, Party Guest You can have her. She's one of these real Greenwich Village phonies, if you ask me.
Therese Belivet Oh, your perfume.
Carol Aird Yes?
Therese Belivet It's nice.
Carol Aird Thank you. Harge bought me a bottle years ago, before we were married, and I've been wearing it ever since.
Harge Aird How do you know my wife?
Carol Aird Harge, please.
Therese Belivet I work at Frankenberg's, the department store.
Carol Aird I ordered a gift from her desk. I forgot my gloves. So, she returned them and I thanked her.
Harge Aird Well, that's bold.
Harge Aird Dammit! I put nothing past women like you, Carol.
Carol Aird You married a woman like me.
Richard Semco What? You've got one helluva crush on this woman, is what. You're like a school girl.
Therese Belivet I do not! I just like is all. I'm fond of anyone I can really talk to.
Richard Semco Nice!
Carol Aird Ready?
Therese Belivet Ready!
