Carol Aird[while driving back to Chicago]What are you thinking? You know how many times a day I ask you that?
Therese BelivetSorry. What am I thinking? I'm thinking that I'm utterly selfish.
Carol AirdDon't do this. You had no idea. How could you have known?
Therese BelivetAnd I should have said "No" to you but I never say "No". And it's selfish because... because I just take everything and I don't know anything. And I don't know what I want. How could I when all I ever do is say "Yes" to everything?
[turns head and cries]
Carol Aird[pulls car to side of road and stops, moves close to Therese and caresses her face]I took what you gave willingly. It's not your fault, Therese.
[Carol whispers to Therese when they pause to look at each other as they have sex for the first time]
Carol AirdJust when you think it can't get any worse, you run out of cigarettes.
Carol AirdDearest. There are no accidents and he would have found us one way or another. Everything comes full circle. Be grateful it was sooner rather than later. You'll think it harsh of me to say so, but no explanation I offer will satisfy you. Please don't be angry when I tell you that you seek resolutions and explanations because you're young. But you will understand this one day. And when it happens, I want you to imagine me there to greet you, our lives stretched out ahead of us, a perpetual sunrise. But until then, there must be no contact between us. I have much to do, and you, my darling, even more. Please believe that I would do anything to see you happy. So, I do the only thing I can... I release you.
[Letter from Carol to Therese, heard in Carol's voice]
Carol AirdHarge, I want you to be happy. I didn't give you that. I failed you. We both could have given more, but... we gave each other Rindy. And that is the most breathtaking, the most generous, of gifts.