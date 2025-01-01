Menu
Awards and nominations of Carol 2015

Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2015 Cannes Film Festival 2015
Queer Palm
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Makeup and Hair
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Makeup and Hair
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
