[last lines]

Stephen Elliott You remember when you taught me to drive? I was 14. You let me drive out to Warren park in a '69 mustang. I loved that car. You used to take me out, let me drive. I remember feelin' so happy and free, full of hope and potential.

Neil Elliott I don't know why you always told people I taught you to drive in the mustang. It was a red 1968 Oldsmobile Delmont convertible, in Warren park in the parkin' lot. You were belligerent, and you were a terrible driver. So we only did it once.

Stephen Elliott Wanna go for a drive? I don't wanna see you for an hour.

Neil Elliott Nah, we'd just argue.

Stephen Elliott Fine. Then we'll just go. We'll agree not to talk. It doesn't matter. None of it matters.