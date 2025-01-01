Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Jungle Book The Jungle Book Movie Quotes

The Jungle Book Movie Quotes

Kaa [to Mowgli] Poor, sweet little cub. What are you doing so deep in the jungle?
Mowgli This is my home.
Kaa Don't you know what you are? I know what you are. I know where you came from.
Mowgli You do?
Kaa Yesssss. Would you like to see?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raksha [to Mowgli] Never forget this: You're mine. Mine to me. No matter where you go, or what they may call you, you will always be my son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shere Khan Shift your hunting ground for a few years and everyone forgets how the law works. Well, let me remind you. A man-cub becomes man, and man is FORBIDDEN!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Akela Mowgli belongs to my pack, Shere Khan.
Shere Khan Mowgli? They've given it a name! When was it we came to adopt man into the jungle?
Akela He's just a cub.
Shere Khan [shows his scars] Does my face not remind you of what a grown man can do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo You say you want to go to the man-village. I say, you could be a man right here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mowgli I'm Mowgli of the Seoni, and this is my home!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo "This is the law of the jungle, as old and as true as the sky."
Shere Khan What is this?
Baloo "The wolf that keeps it may prosper /"
Baloo Baloo, Bagheera: "... but the wolf that breaks it will die ."
Shere Khan You fools.
Baloo Baloo, Bagheera, Raksha: "Like the creeper that girdles the tree trunk, the law runneth over and back."
Shere Khan Fine! Rise up, all of you! You want to put yourselves between me and the man-cub?
Baloo Baloo, Bagheera, Raksha: "For the strength of the pack is the wolf..."
Baloo Baloo, Bagheera, Raksha, Mowgli: [further joined by the other wolves] "... and the strength of the wolf is the pack!"
Shere Khan I will have you ALL IN MY TEETH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera [tackles Mowgli to restrain him from fighting Shere Khan] Stay here!
Mowgli [trying to push Bagheera's paw away] But I want to fight with the wolves!
Bagheera You can't fight him like a wolf! You're not a wolf! Fight him like a man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo If anything happens to that kid, I'll never forgive myself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shere Khan I can't help but notice there's this strange odor today. What is it, this scent that I'm on? I almost... I almost think it was some kind of... man-cub.
[spots Mowgli]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mowgli [en route to a man village] But I want to stay in the jungle. Why do I have to go there?
Bagheera Because the jungle is no longer safe for you. You're being hunted by a tiger. Only man can protect you now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo What'd I tell you? He's special.
Bagheera I know he's special. I raised him.
Baloo Then don't make him leave, Bagheera. You gotta let him be what he is.
Bagheera You don't understand. The boy's in danger.
Baloo I know. He told me. He's being hunted by a tiger.
Bagheera Not any tiger. Shere Khan.
Baloo Shere Khan's hunting him? Oh. But if you send him back to the man village, they'll ruin him. They'll make a man out of him. We should send him back to the wolf pack. Who's their alpha? Akela. He can protect him.
Bagheera Akela is dead.
Baloo What?
Bagheera Shere Khan killed him. He will stop at nothing until he has this boy. Nothing. The only way we can save him is if he goes to that man village. Please, Baloo. You're the only one he'll listen to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera Maybe I can be of help. The boy's right. Maybe it's time he found another people.
Raksha No!
Bagheera I'm the one who brought him to you, and now I'll return him to where he belongs.
Raksha [goes in front of Mowgli] I won't let you. He's MY cub!
Akela We knew this day would come.
Raksha We are the only family he's ever known!
Akela Raksha, it's the only place he'll be safe.
Mowgli [walks to Raksha] It's okay, ami, I won't go far. I-I'll come back and visit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer; singing]
Baloo Forget about your worries and your strife.
Mowgli What's that?
Baloo That's a song about the good life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shere Khan [playing with Akela's cubs after he killed Akela] I think they like me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo [Mowgli wakes up to find Baloo's nose in his face sniffing him. He screams in terror. Baloo sharply draws his head back] Relax, kid. No need to get worked up. 'kay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera NOW he can climb.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo [having sent Mowgli away] Well, I did it. And that's about the hardest thing I've ever done.
Bagheera I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo Didn't the wolves ever sing?
Mowgli I don't know. Uh... Oh! We recited the law of the jungle: "This is the law of the jungle, as old and as true as the sky. The wolf that keeps it may prosper, but the wolf that breaks it will die."
Baloo Kid, that's not a song. That's propaganda.
Mowgli What's propaganda?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shere Khan [to Raksha's cubs] But the one you have to watch out for is the cuckoo bird. Do you know how the cuckoo bird survives? By preying on a mother's weakness. The cuckoo bird is too cleaver to raise its young. Instead, it sneaks its eggs into the nests of simpler birds; so, when they hatch, the mother bird is fooled. She feeds them, nurtures them... And do you know what happens to her own chicks? They starve and die from neglect, all because a mother loved a chick that wasn't her own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mowgli It's honey stacks for winter.
Bagheera Have you lost your mind?
Mowgli You said you wouldn't get mad.
Bagheera Did you listen to anything Akela taught you? There's no place in the jungle for these... tricks. You want to do this, you do this in the man village.
Mowgli But I'm helping Baloo get ready for hibernation.
Bagheera Bears don't hibernate in a jungle. What are you teaching him?
Baloo Not full hibernation but I nap a lot.
Bagheera Listen to me, you con artist! He may not know your game, but I do. He's leaving now.
Mowgli But I don't WANNA leave!
Bagheera You don't have a choice!
Baloo Why don't we all just settle down for a minute. Look, it's gotten late - too late to travel - so why don't we all just have a little honey...?
Bagheera I don't eat honey.
Baloo No problem. I'll eat the honey. Let's all get a good night's sleep and we can talk about this in the morning?
Bagheera Fine, but we're leaving first thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shere Khan [finds himself on the branch of a dead tree that starts to crack under his weight] Did you think I would let you grow old?
[sees the flames below the tree]
Shere Khan Either I'll devour you or the red flower will. It's just a matter of time. How long did you really think you'd survive against me? Longer than your father did? Longer than... Akela?
Mowgli I'm not afraid of you! Do you hear me? I'm done running from you!
[Shere Khan roars and leaps at the end of the branch to tackle Mowgli, but the boy manages to jump onto a vine. The branch snaps and Shere Khan falls to his death]
Shere Khan NOOO!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo [sitting in a tree with Mowgli and Bagheera] I can get used to this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera Mowgli.
Baloo Where is he?
Bagheera In the pit.
Baloo In the WHAT?
Bagheera Is this your teaching?
Baloo Oh, come on! You know I'd never teach him to mess around with elephants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera [softly and urgently] Down!
Mowgli What, now we have to bow at the buffalo, too?
Bagheera Listen to me. This is not a game. You're gonna run to that ravine.
Mowgli What are you talking about?
Bagheera Go to the north where the sky glows at night. I'll find you on that path.
Mowgli Bagheera, I'm not taking one more step until...
[Shere Khan leaps roaring from the tall grass. Mowgli ducks and Bagheera deflects the attack. The two cats fight while Mowgli runs to the ravine. Shere Khan knocks Bagheera out, sees Mowgli and pursues]
Bagheera [calls out, unable to rise] Run, Mowgli! Run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie No one leaves!
Baloo I can show myself out. Thanks. B'-bye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie And YOU are a man-cub who wants to live in a jungle.
Mowgli How do you know that?
King Louie Kid, I got ears. My ears got ears. You wanna live here? You need a people to protect you. Only I can protect you - and I will for a price.
Mowgli I don't have anything to give you.
King Louie I think you DO.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mowgli Don't be mad, okay?
Bagheera Why would I be mad?
Mowgli 'Cause you're always mad when I do stuff. You gotta promise not to be mad THIS time.
Bagheera Show me, then I'll decide.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie Don't run away... from who you are! You hear me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shere Khan [Shere Khan and Bagheera fight one more time. Shere Khan knocks Bagheera down and pins down his head] It's time we put an end to this!
[prepares to deliver the killing bite to Bagheera's neck but Raksha tackles him]
Raksha No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera When I found him many years ago he was just an infant abandoned in the woods. If he was going to survive, I knew he needed a people. A people to protect him. That's why I entrusted him to the wolves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo [Looking at the pangolin] You have never been a more endangered species than you are at this moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo [climbing a cliff, frightened] A bird. That can't be a good sign.
Bagheera [alongside him] Baloo, look at me. Look at nothing but me. You're doing fine.
Baloo All right I'm coming. I'm coming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie [singing] Now you might think it's ridiculous / That me, a gigantopithecus / Would ever dream, I'd like to team / With the likes of you, man-cub / But together, we'd have powers / All the jungle's treasures, ours / I got desire, you got the fire / But the dream I dream takes two / So, ooh, I wanna be like you / I wanna use that flame, just the same / You can do / Oh, how magnificus it would be / A gigantipithicus like me / Could learn to do like you humans do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie You know who I am?
Mowgli No.
King Louie I am the King of the Bandar-log. Call me Louie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mowgli Bagheera!
Bagheera Mowgli? Stay there. We'll come around to you.
Mowgli Is it true?
Bagheera What?
Mowgli Is Akela dead?
Bagheera We were going to tell you.
Mowgli You knew! You both knew! And nobody did anything about it!
Baloo Kid, just hold on.
Mowgli Someone's gotta do something!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie Where you goin', man-cub?
Mowgli Stay away from me!
King Louie You don't have anyone now. I'm your only hope. I can make it real good for you here. Where else you gonna go?
Mowgli I'll go back to the pack! I'll go back to Akela!
King Louie Akela? Oh. You didn't hear? Shere Khan killed him. Must've been on account of you.
Mowgli No! You're lying!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gray Why did he have to leave?
Raksha Gray...
Gray We could've protected him. We shouldn't have let him go.
Raksha I miss him, too. What's important is he's safe now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera You must be the very worst wolf I've ever seen.
Mowgli Yeah, but if that branch didn't break, I would've made it.
Bagheera Crossing upwind, breaking from your numbers. If you can't learn to run with the pack, one of these days you'll be someone's dinner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo Excuse me! Anybody? Excuse me, am I in the right monkey temple? Oh, my gosh, is that King Louie? This is so exiting. The legends do you no justice, sir. You are truly... ENORMOUS, ah-ha-ha, in the best way. Look at all of that... flesh just... squatting there on an ancient throne. How... how-how majestic.
King Louie [to his monkeys] Seize him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo Hey! Hang on! Can you hang on? Can you just hang on? I climbed a mountain to see you - and I'm not a climber - just to be in your presence. For me this is a dream come true. Oh!
King Louie Throw him off the cliff!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raksha Why are you doing this? He's gone! Isn't that what you want?
Shere Khan I want him dead. Once he gets word of what happened here, he'll come back... and I'll be waiting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera He never listens.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shere Khan visits the wolf pack and learns that Mowgli has left]
Shere Khan Well, I guess it's done then... unless I can draw him BACK OUT!
Raksha Akela!
[throws Akela off the cliff]
Shere Khan [to the pack] Have I got your attention now? I didn't want it to be this way. I made it SO simple. All I asked for was one thing, and you DENIED me! Well, that - ends - now. Spread the word! Until I have the man-cub, these hills are my hills. You did not RESPOND to reason, so now you will know fear!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo I would have done this myself but I'm afraid of heights.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie Just one thing we need to reach our full potential. Bring me that red flower, and we rule this jungle. I will protect you, and you will want for nothing ever again.
Mowgli I can't!
King Louie You can or you won't?
Mowgli I can't!
King Louie You will!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo And could you keep your voice down? I'm trying to concentrate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo Uh.
Bagheera I'll take it from here.
Baloo No, I... I'm coming. I... it's-it's doable if I don't have to go too high.
Bagheera Good. Let's get going.
Baloo All right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mowgli Where am i?
Baloo Uh, this is a cave. It's my cave. You don't remember what happened, do you?
Mowgli No.
Baloo I saved your life. Yeah, I snatched you from the jaws of death - the COILS of death, if you will - and lucky for you your new favorite hero, old Baloo here, just happened to be passing by.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo Hey! Hey-hey-hey-hey, Mowgli, my friend, my buddy, my pal. Slow down a second, handsome!
Mowgli Bagheera said I have to go to the man village.
Baloo Oh, Bagheera? I know him! Sure. You know what his problem is? He always plays by the rules - and sometimes rules were meant to be... well, not necessarily broken, but certainly bent - and definitely reinterpreted, don't you think?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo Why do you wanna go there?
Mowgli Bagheera said I need a people.
Baloo [sighs] Again with the listening to Bagheera.
Mowgli Hey, he's my friend, okay? Now I don't know where he is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaa Mostly, men stay in their village, far from the dark of the jungle, but sometimes they travel, and when they do, their caves breathe in the dark. They call it the Red Flower. Man's creation. It brings warmth and light and destruction to all that it touches.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Bagheera Many strange tales are told of this jungle, but none so strange as the tale of the cub we call Mowgli.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ikki Peace rock! It's the Truce, the Water Truce!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peacock Ooo, a stick.
Ikki Uh, that's my stick.
Peacock I like this stick.
Ikki No, seriously, that is my stick.
Peacock This is MY stick.
Ikki No, that's my stick.
Peacock Let go of my stick! It's a Water Truce!
Ikki It's a Water Truce!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Akela Mowgli, behind me. Don't leave my side.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo I did it! Ahh...
Bagheera Well done, old chap. He must be in there. Follow me.
Baloo No, no. We're on level ground here. I'm in charge, and I've got a plan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaa Hi, little cub. Oh, no. Don't be scared. I'm not gonna hurt you.
Mowgli I was just passing through. I don't want any trouble.
Kaa There's no trouble. Are you alone out here? Hm, that's not good. We should never be alone.
Mowgli I'm waiting for a friend. He should be here soon.
Kaa I can stay with you until he gets here. Would that be all right? I'll keep you safe, just you and me, sweet thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera I realize you weren't born a wolf, but couldn't you at least act like one?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ikki [his quills poke Mowgli's leg] Sorry. My bad. It's involuntary. I could pee on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Akela No more tricks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaa Shere Khan ended the man's life that night... but not before he was burned by the red flower's touch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pygmy Hog Oh, yeah, exfoliate me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gray Come on, you're my brother. You have to play with me. Let's go chase some mice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mowgli [back from the beehive with welts] You said they didn't sting. What do you call this?
Baloo How the heck did you do THAT? Oh, those must have been females! Ahhh! They look like males from down here. Females DO sting. Just put some, uh... honey on those.
Mowgli Honey? Really?
Baloo Yeah. You put it on, you lick it off, you feel much better.
Giant Squirrel It's nature's ointment. I put it everywhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mowgli That's the man village?
Baloo Yep. You can always tell by the red flower. They do love their red flower.
Mowgli The red flower doesn't seem SO bad.
Baloo Yeah. Let it loose and it destroys everything it touches. Don't ever play with it! You got that?
Mowgli Yeah, I got it.
Baloo Good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo Wait wait wait wait wait I have no problem with that. I don't have any problem with that. I came up here without an invitation. It was extremely presumptuous of me. Let me interrupt myself. I just gotta say you guys are so much handsomer in person than anyone know. No one ever gets up close to you. Why? Because of the smell. The smell is rough. But it's not just oh look at me. It's I got the brains. You guys got the know-how. You got the noggin You came up with this stuff with the thumb. Come on show me. How do you do that? I can't do that. Look I scratch I rub I can grab a fish. But I was hoping and you may not be open to this at all but I was hoping and once again it's a dream but i was hoping that I might become a bandar-log myself. Gosh I wanna be like you. I am hitching my wagon to your star.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Akela In some packs the runt gets eaten.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaa [to Mowgli] Oh, you poor, sweet thing. You wanna stay in the jungle? You can be with me, if you want. I'll keep you close. Let go of your fear now. Trusssst in me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blackbuck Whoa! Don't forget the truce!
Bagheera I know the law, bucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie [searching] Think about it, man-cub. We can rule this jungle.
[looking down a corridor]
King Louie No. Listen to reason.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bagheera We'll try to hold them off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baloo But, I was hoping - and you may not be open to this at all - but I was hoping - and once again it's a dream - but I was hoping that I might become a bandar-log myself. Gosh, I wanna be like you. I am hitching a wagon to your star!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Louie [he spots Mowgli] GOTCHA!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky the Rhino [after Mowgli backs up into him] Watch yourself, please.
Raquel the Rhino [as Mowgli walks by] Dad, what is that?
Rocky the Rhino Think that's a man-cub.
Raquel the Rhino What's a man-cub doing here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ikki Keep it dry, keep it dry, keep it dry, keep it dry, keep it DRY... Oh! These quills get stuck on EVERYTHING!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more