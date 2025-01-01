BalooShere Khan's hunting him? Oh. But if you send him back to the man village, they'll ruin him. They'll make a man out of him. We should send him back to the wolf pack. Who's their alpha? Akela. He can protect him.
BagheeraShere Khan killed him. He will stop at nothing until he has this boy. Nothing. The only way we can save him is if he goes to that man village. Please, Baloo. You're the only one he'll listen to.
BagheeraMaybe I can be of help. The boy's right. Maybe it's time he found another people.
MowgliI don't know. Uh... Oh! We recited the law of the jungle: "This is the law of the jungle, as old and as true as the sky. The wolf that keeps it may prosper, but the wolf that breaks it will die."
Shere Khan[to Raksha's cubs]But the one you have to watch out for is the cuckoo bird. Do you know how the cuckoo bird survives? By preying on a mother's weakness. The cuckoo bird is too cleaver to raise its young. Instead, it sneaks its eggs into the nests of simpler birds; so, when they hatch, the mother bird is fooled. She feeds them, nurtures them... And do you know what happens to her own chicks? They starve and die from neglect, all because a mother loved a chick that wasn't her own.
BagheeraGo to the north where the sky glows at night. I'll find you on that path.
MowgliBagheera, I'm not taking one more step until...
[Shere Khan leaps roaring from the tall grass. Mowgli ducks and Bagheera deflects the attack. The two cats fight while Mowgli runs to the ravine. Shere Khan knocks Bagheera out, sees Mowgli and pursues]
Bagheera[calls out, unable to rise]Run, Mowgli! Run!
BagheeraWhen I found him many years ago he was just an infant abandoned in the woods. If he was going to survive, I knew he needed a people. A people to protect him. That's why I entrusted him to the wolves.
Baloo[Looking at the pangolin]You have never been a more endangered species than you are at this moment.
Baloo[climbing a cliff, frightened]A bird. That can't be a good sign.
Bagheera[alongside him]Baloo, look at me. Look at nothing but me. You're doing fine.
King Louie[singing]Now you might think it's ridiculous / That me, a gigantopithecus / Would ever dream, I'd like to team / With the likes of you, man-cub / But together, we'd have powers / All the jungle's treasures, ours / I got desire, you got the fire / But the dream I dream takes two / So, ooh, I wanna be like you / I wanna use that flame, just the same / You can do / Oh, how magnificus it would be / A gigantipithicus like me / Could learn to do like you humans do.
GrayWe could've protected him. We shouldn't have let him go.
RakshaI miss him, too. What's important is he's safe now.
BagheeraYou must be the very worst wolf I've ever seen.
MowgliYeah, but if that branch didn't break, I would've made it.
BagheeraCrossing upwind, breaking from your numbers. If you can't learn to run with the pack, one of these days you'll be someone's dinner.
BalooExcuse me! Anybody? Excuse me, am I in the right monkey temple? Oh, my gosh, is that King Louie? This is so exiting. The legends do you no justice, sir. You are truly... ENORMOUS, ah-ha-ha, in the best way. Look at all of that... flesh just... squatting there on an ancient throne. How... how-how majestic.
Shere Khan[to the pack]Have I got your attention now? I didn't want it to be this way. I made it SO simple. All I asked for was one thing, and you DENIED me! Well, that - ends - now. Spread the word! Until I have the man-cub, these hills are my hills. You did not RESPOND to reason, so now you will know fear!
BalooI would have done this myself but I'm afraid of heights.
King LouieJust one thing we need to reach our full potential. Bring me that red flower, and we rule this jungle. I will protect you, and you will want for nothing ever again.
BalooI saved your life. Yeah, I snatched you from the jaws of death - the COILS of death, if you will - and lucky for you your new favorite hero, old Baloo here, just happened to be passing by.
BalooHey! Hey-hey-hey-hey, Mowgli, my friend, my buddy, my pal. Slow down a second, handsome!
MowgliBagheera said I have to go to the man village.
BalooOh, Bagheera? I know him! Sure. You know what his problem is? He always plays by the rules - and sometimes rules were meant to be... well, not necessarily broken, but certainly bent - and definitely reinterpreted, don't you think?
MowgliHey, he's my friend, okay? Now I don't know where he is.
KaaMostly, men stay in their village, far from the dark of the jungle, but sometimes they travel, and when they do, their caves breathe in the dark. They call it the Red Flower. Man's creation. It brings warmth and light and destruction to all that it touches.
[first lines]
BagheeraMany strange tales are told of this jungle, but none so strange as the tale of the cub we call Mowgli.
BalooWait wait wait wait wait I have no problem with that. I don't have any problem with that. I came up here without an invitation. It was extremely presumptuous of me. Let me interrupt myself. I just gotta say you guys are so much handsomer in person than anyone know. No one ever gets up close to you. Why? Because of the smell. The smell is rough. But it's not just oh look at me. It's I got the brains. You guys got the know-how. You got the noggin You came up with this stuff with the thumb. Come on show me. How do you do that? I can't do that. Look I scratch I rub I can grab a fish. But I was hoping and you may not be open to this at all but I was hoping and once again it's a dream but i was hoping that I might become a bandar-log myself. Gosh I wanna be like you. I am hitching my wagon to your star.
BalooBut, I was hoping - and you may not be open to this at all - but I was hoping - and once again it's a dream - but I was hoping that I might become a bandar-log myself. Gosh, I wanna be like you. I am hitching a wagon to your star!