Cindy-Lou Who [to the Grinch, after accidentally running over him with her inner tube] I'm sorry for bumping into you but this is really important. Have you seen my letter?

Grinch [growls in frustration] And that, right there, Max, is the true nature of the Who child. Just right to, "Me, me, me. My letter. Me, me, me."

Cindy-Lou Who No! You don't understand. This isn't just A letter. This is THE letter.

Grinch [turns to face her] Oh, really? Let me guess. Small child, December 20th, rapidly searching for a 'really important' lost letter. Might it be your list of demands to Santa?

Cindy-Lou Who They're not demands! It's more like a wish. And what I'm wishing for is really, really important.

Grinch Well then, why send a letter? I mean, if it's really that important, you should just ask him face-to-face.

[mockingly]

Grinch Oh, but that's right! No one's ever seen him! My bad.

[turns to leave; coldly]

Grinch C'mon, Max. Let's get out of here.