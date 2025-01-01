Menu
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Movie Quotes

Grinch I specifically bought enough food to last me until January. How much emotional eating have I been doing?
Grinch [trying to sneak into Whoville; in a strained whisper] This is the loudest snow I've ever heard in my life!
Grinch [looks at Fred] Well, Santa had eight reindeer, he looks like he ate the other seven.
Mr. Bricklebaum I don't know what's in this cake but I think I just saw Santa Claus. I'ma get me another slice!
[last lines]
Narrator And the Grinch raised his glass, and led the Whos in a toast.
Grinch To kindness and love, the things we need most!
Grinch Your daughter's kindness changed my life.
Donna Who That's my little girl.
Grinch Max, I'm promoting you. YOU will guide my sleigh tonight!
Grinch It was me. I stole your Christmas. I stole it because I thought it would fix something from the past. But it didn't.
Donna Who Um, what are you doing with my bowling ball?
Cindy-Lou Who Chasing it.
Donna Who I see, and you're taking it where?
Cindy-Lou Who It's a secret.
Donna Who How did I get such a wonderful daughter like you?
Cindy-Lou Who I don't know. Sometimes you just get lucky.
Donna Who If so, then I really did.
Cindy-Lou Who So did I. I love you, Mom.
Donna Who I love you too, sweetheart.
Grinch [Max is giving him puppy eyes, hoping to gain sympathy] Max, you know the rules. You sleep in your bed and I sleep in-
[notices Fred is also giving him puppy eyes]
Grinch Oh, no, no! Not you, too! I don't believe this. Max, did you teach him puppy eyes?
Grinch Today was - grr-eat! We did mean things, AND we did them in style.
Grinch If I'm gonna become Santa, then I need to get into character.
Donna Who Buster, we've talked about this, your brother's head is not breakfast.
Mr. Bricklebaum Hey, who taught Mabel how to use the doorbell? That's awesome!
[repeated line]
Grinch MAX!
Donna Who [trying to unclog the kitchen sink] What did you put down here, a roller skate?
Cindy-Lou Who No, just batter. Mrs. Wilbur and I made cookies.
Grinch Christmas already? Ugh!
Grinch Look at those greedy little gift monsters.
Donna Who [on the phone] No, I can't, I have a list of errands today a mile long, and the babysitter left the sink clogged up! No, I'm not complaining, I'm venting, there's a difference.
Narrator As he looked at the girl, he felt like he would melt. If he did what she did, would he feel what she felt?
Grinch What's this?
Who Lady Excuse me! Are you getting that? I need it for my Christmas stuffing.
Grinch Mmm, no.
Who Lady Well, that's not very nice.
[Grinch drops it on the floor and it shatters, she stamps her foot]
Who Lady Oh sugar plums.
Donna Who Don't do anything I wouldn't do!
Cindy-Lou Who Roger that, Mom!
[grabs inner tube and slides downhill]
Grinch Beautiful, isn't it, Max? This, my little friend, is the Rein-horn. It perfectly recreates the mating call of the reindeer. Behold.
[blows it, but instead attracts a goat]
Grinch Oh, hey there. Sorry, little goat. I was calling for a rein-
[the goat suddenly screams at him and Max]
Grinch What was that? Scram! Skedaddle! Strange goat.
[he and Max run off]
Narrator Then he got an idea. An awful idea. The Grinch got a wonderful, awful idea.
Grinch [smiles wickedly] I know what to do. I'm going to STEAL their Christmas!
Grinch It's go time!
Narrator Yes, the Whos down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot, but the Grinch - in his cave north of Whoville, did not!
Narrator From the edge of his ledge, way up in the sky, The Grinch felt upset. But he wasn't sure why. It could have been Christmas. All that joy and such. Or something from his past that he just couldn't quite touch. But whatever it was, it made his heart moan. Though he was used to it now, this being alone. And now safe in his cave and apart from the fray, he reminded himself...
Grinch It is better this way.
[Cindy-Who Lou and her group is going through the Ice Maze]
Cindy-Lou Who [to her group] All right everybody, brace yourselves. In exactly 48 hours, we are going to do something, that's never been done before.
Cindy-Lou Who We're gonna...
Cindy-Lou Who [shows the huge lighted statue of Santa Claus] ... trap Santa Claus!
Grinch [to Fred and Max, showing them a wrapped present] The present! THIS is our enemy! You WILL want to unwrap it.
[mesmerized]
Grinch And... play with it.
[Fred and Max exchange confused looks. The Grinch starts to slowly pull the present's ribbon, but regains his senses and tosses the present aside]
Grinch But you must NOT! If you can get past the present, the only obstacle left is...
[holds out a Santa-shaped sugar cookie]
Grinch THE COOKIE. Look at it in all its red, sugary splendor.
[Fred tries to grab the cookie with his mouth, but the Grinch takes it away]
Grinch No, no, no! Look at yourselves! Discipline! We must...
[Fred snatches the cookie from the Grinch's hand and eats it. The Grinch sighs in disgust]
Grinch Resist.
Narrator All this excess and nonsense. It was all about greed. About meaningless stuff that they didn't even need. The Grinch went to work. He scooped up the toys. He raced against time. He raced against joy.
[first lines]
Narrator From the place that you come from to beyond what you see, is a town like your town, if your town was a dream. Only it's not a dream, or a hoax, or a ruse. It is Christmas in Whoville, the home of the Whos.
Grinch [to Bricklebaum] Sorry, can't hear you. I don't speak 'Ridiculous'.
Grinch I mean, what does Santa have that I don't?
[Max barks]
Grinch [frowns] That's hurtful.
Axl [Cindy Lou has called her friends together] Alright, let's get on with this.
Ozzy Yeah, I don't have much time, my mom set the timer.
Axl Dude!
Ozzy Don't ask. It's new.
Cindy-Lou Who [to the Grinch, after accidentally running over him with her inner tube] I'm sorry for bumping into you but this is really important. Have you seen my letter?
Grinch [growls in frustration] And that, right there, Max, is the true nature of the Who child. Just right to, "Me, me, me. My letter. Me, me, me."
Cindy-Lou Who No! You don't understand. This isn't just A letter. This is THE letter.
Grinch [turns to face her] Oh, really? Let me guess. Small child, December 20th, rapidly searching for a 'really important' lost letter. Might it be your list of demands to Santa?
Cindy-Lou Who They're not demands! It's more like a wish. And what I'm wishing for is really, really important.
Grinch Well then, why send a letter? I mean, if it's really that important, you should just ask him face-to-face.
[mockingly]
Grinch Oh, but that's right! No one's ever seen him! My bad.
[turns to leave; coldly]
Grinch C'mon, Max. Let's get out of here.
Cindy-Lou Who [waves to Max] Bye, doggy.
