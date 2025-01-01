NarratorYes, the Whos down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot, but the Grinch - in his cave north of Whoville, did not!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NarratorFrom the edge of his ledge, way up in the sky, The Grinch felt upset. But he wasn't sure why. It could have been Christmas. All that joy and such. Or something from his past that he just couldn't quite touch. But whatever it was, it made his heart moan. Though he was used to it now, this being alone. And now safe in his cave and apart from the fray, he reminded himself...
NarratorAll this excess and nonsense. It was all about greed. About meaningless stuff that they didn't even need. The Grinch went to work. He scooped up the toys. He raced against time. He raced against joy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
NarratorFrom the place that you come from to beyond what you see, is a town like your town, if your town was a dream. Only it's not a dream, or a hoax, or a ruse. It is Christmas in Whoville, the home of the Whos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grinch[to Bricklebaum]Sorry, can't hear you. I don't speak 'Ridiculous'.