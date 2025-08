Teddy Sanders They don't understand the most important role of sisterhood. There's no "I" in "Sorority".

Mac Radner Yeah, there is. There's two actually.

Kelly Radner No, actually there's just one.

Teddy Sanders No, that's an "Y".

Mac Radner No, in the middle.

Teddy Sanders That's an "O".

Mac Radner Two "I's" straddleing the "Y". S-O-R-R-I-A-Y-O-R-I-T-Y.

Teddy Sanders There's a "U" in there that you guys are all missing.

Kelly Radner That's how you spell it.