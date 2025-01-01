Parker Theory
[singing] I see the light up ahead, where the dark finally ends. I know now, I can begin, to see what life brings. This is hope, this is love, this is where we all won, if you call, I will hear, I will listen for you.
Do you believe in miracles? Do you believe anything is possible?
Step aside to a brand new day, in the month of May I feel, I can start again. Life is feeling new, This is hope, this is love, this is where we all won, if you call, I will hear, I will listen for you.
Do you believe in miracles? Do you believe anything is possible? Do you believe in miracles? If you believe anything is possible?
Don't let go. I can see the sun behind you. If you are lost and I will find you. So let go, I can see the sun behind you.
Do you believe in miracles? Do you believe anything is possible? Do you believe in miracles? If you believe anything is possible?
Don't let go. I can see the sun behind you. If you are lost and I will find you. So let go, I can see the sun behind you.
This is hope, this is love, this is where we all won, if you call, I will hear, I will listen for you.