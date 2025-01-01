Smash Mouth [singing] I know, I was a prodigal son, I never meant to be, everything but the good one, and I know I should've stayed close to home. Instead I leave the room. Chasing after that mother load. And I can't say it all on some telephone call. That I'll never remember. So I wrote it in a letter.

Smash Mouth Mama, don't you worry, about your babies, everything's just crazy. I said mama, do you remember? We've been down before. And it always gets better.

Smash Mouth You say I shouldn't have been a wavelength receiver a day dream believer, yeah but I know, when I got something to show to, you can deny it. But I just can't hide it. And I can't say it all on some telephone call. That I'll never remember. So I wrote it in a letter.

Smash Mouth Mama, don't you worry, about your babies, everything's just crazy. I said mama, do you remember? We've been down before. And it always gets better. We've been down before. And it always gets better. It only gets better.