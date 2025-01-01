Menu
The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure Movie Quotes



Smash Mouth [singing] I know, I was a prodigal son, I never meant to be, everything but the good one, and I know I should've stayed close to home. Instead I leave the room. Chasing after that mother load. And I can't say it all on some telephone call. That I'll never remember. So I wrote it in a letter.
Smash Mouth Mama, don't you worry, about your babies, everything's just crazy. I said mama, do you remember? We've been down before. And it always gets better.
Smash Mouth You say I shouldn't have been a wavelength receiver a day dream believer, yeah but I know, when I got something to show to, you can deny it. But I just can't hide it. And I can't say it all on some telephone call. That I'll never remember. So I wrote it in a letter.
Smash Mouth Mama, don't you worry, about your babies, everything's just crazy. I said mama, do you remember? We've been down before. And it always gets better. We've been down before. And it always gets better. It only gets better.
Smash Mouth Mama, don't you worry, about your babies, everything's just crazy. I said mama, do you remember? We've been down before. And it always gets better. Mama, don't you worry, about your babies, everything's just crazy. I said mama, do you remember? We've been down before. And it only gets better.
Parker Theory [singing] I see the light up ahead, where the dark finally ends. I know now, I can begin, to see what life brings. This is hope, this is love, this is where we all won, if you call, I will hear, I will listen for you.
Parker Theory Do you believe in miracles? Do you believe anything is possible?
Parker Theory Step aside to a brand new day, in the month of May I feel, I can start again. Life is feeling new, This is hope, this is love, this is where we all won, if you call, I will hear, I will listen for you.
Parker Theory Do you believe in miracles? Do you believe anything is possible? Do you believe in miracles? If you believe anything is possible?
Parker Theory Don't let go. I can see the sun behind you. If you are lost and I will find you. So let go, I can see the sun behind you.
Parker Theory Do you believe in miracles? Do you believe anything is possible? Do you believe in miracles? If you believe anything is possible?
Parker Theory Don't let go. I can see the sun behind you. If you are lost and I will find you. So let go, I can see the sun behind you.
Parker Theory This is hope, this is love, this is where we all won, if you call, I will hear, I will listen for you.
Smash Mouth [singing] Just off the coast of the planet Earth. There's a boarded up factory. After they made you they smashed up the mold, and destroyed the recipe. She is the rarest, she is the fairest for miles and miles and miles. But in front of the mirror. As I got nearer, it cracked up when I smiled. And it's no wonder why.
Smash Mouth I'm talking to my shadow. Walking down the street don't want to talk with no one else. I'm happy, I'm so so happy. I'm so happy I'm beside myself.
Smash Mouth I'm talking to my shadow. Walking down the street don't want to talk with no one else. I'm happy, I'm so so happy. I'm so happy I'm beside myself. I'm so happy I'm beside myself.
Walter Featherbottom The White Tiger team won last years race while barley breaking a sweat.
Chip Quackers Yes indeed, let's talk about that but also let's see a bunch of dumb commercials.
Toto Oh come on! They get too all excited and they crash this straight into a wall! Hey Mango?
Mango Yeah?
Toto Remember way back when we used to ride?
Mango Heck yeah dude! You used to swerve everywhere zigzag crisscross applesauce all over the place! Just smoked everyone in the neighborhood.
Toto For real, man I've could've gone pro! Just a turn here and a turn there and bam! I'd be chilling at the finish line. It's like when I won employee of the month, everybody said it was a fix. Because I was the only employee at the time.
Mango Oh brother.
Toto Well let me just tell you, there's a lot of haters in the world, couldn't let it slide on by and not let it affect you, slide on that's what I would do.
Mango That was about ten years ago. Anyway, where's our next delivery?
Toto Oh yeah let me see, next delivery. Check it out. Foot powder, foot spray, foot cream, foot lotion, what's wrong with all these peoples feet? Let me see this, wait a sec, pancake ahh, huh, super sleigh? Whoa! Ha ha ha!
Mango What did you forget we had a super sleigh? Gosh, you loaded it twenty minutes ago remember man? Are you feeling okay?
Toto I was so excited I forgot. Sorry about that, I've got a little emotional back there. But that's what champions do, that's how we roll.
Mango Yeah, I do that all the time.
Toto Well it's an honor, come on, let's do this thing, a ree ba. On delay.
Mango Hey, stop taking sharp turns before by doing back flips.
Pororo Hi Eddy!
Eddy Oh no, let me guess. Were you guys playing super sleigh race again?
[Pororo and his friends laugh]
Pororo Eddy, is everything alright? Why is there dirt on your face?
Eddy Ah you mean this? I have a genius inventor have finally finished building a rocket sleigh ta da!
Pororo Is that true? Have you really finished it?
Eddy Yes I have.
Pororo So then, can we really use the super jump?
Eddy Yes exactly. Now you can race like the real racers instead of pretending.
Pororo Yeah hoo, so awesome, I'll show you the way a real champion racer hurry Eddy, let's go!
[Pororo grabs Eddy and runs out the door]
Poby Yeah can I ride it too?
[Pororos friends also run out the door]
Pororo Alright! I win! Huh?
Patty No I'm the winner!
Pororo Petty you too?
Poby You too. No I won!
Pororo No I won!
Chip Quackers My name's Chip, Chip Quackers.
Walter Featherbottom And I'm Walter Featherbottom on the display zone.
Poby I'm sorry guys, it was an accident.
Pororo [Pororo pushes the button and pushes the pedal and nothing happens] Hey! Why won't the engine start? What's wrong with it now Eddy?
Eddy There's always a secret to a genius inventors creation.
[Eddys robot arms pulls out a toolbox and he opens it to reveal three lollipops]
Eddy Ta da! This lollipop is the secret.
Pororo Ahh! A lollipop! A lollipop.
[Eddy licks the lollipop and then inserts it into the disk slot and the engine powers on]
Eddy Yep, if I insert the lollipop like this.
Pororo Hey you're right it's working! Wow that's so awesome! Wow!
Eddy That's right, it's pretty cool. You see, the sweet energy from the lollipop revs up the rocket propulsion by two hundred seventy percent. The most important thing is...
[Then Pororo zooms off in his jet powered snowmobile and Eddy is covered in smoke and he faints]
Poby I just love riding in a sleigh. Yahoo.
[Then Pororo speeds by his friends on sleds and they're covered in snow]
Patty I think something has just passed by us.
Eddy Maybe I've used too much power?
Pororo Wow! It's a real super sleigh!
[as Toto jumps over the tree screaming in his sleigh]
Toto Fufu the brown bear has lacing up for this competition. Du du du.
Mango Why do you call du du du?
Toto For dramatic effect. Duh.
Mango Say what? You got a screw loose.
Toto Huh? Du du du.
Mango Yeah I don't think so dude.
Toto Huh? There's the bear, he's super scary, and that's why du du du.
[Toto shows a picture of Fufu the bear in the magazine]
Mango Well, I'm not scared of bears.
Toto Let me learn you something son. You get between a bear and his fish and you're going to open up a whole can perk.
Toto I am never flying and texting again. I'm allergic to snow. Huh, who's there?
[Pororo runs up behind Toto who turns around to reveal a gold medal]
Pororo Wow! A champion!
Toto A champ. Oh yeah.
Fufu One more day my sons, just one more day.
Gucci Bear Wait, what happens after one more day?
Pororo Northpia here we come!
Toto Put her on cruise control.
Toto And now for the in flight map.
Chip Quackers Oh! Epic fail!
Pororo I can't wait to become a real champion.
Toto You're all going to run up that hill for no apparent reason now!
Toto Let's teach them how to race.
Toto Zero to hero time!
