Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Adventure
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
27 August 2015
Release date
27 August 2015
Russia
Централ Партнершип
6+
27 August 2015
Belarus
27 August 2015
Kazakhstan
27 August 2015
Ukraine
Budget
120,000,000 RUR
Production
KinoAtis
Also known as
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy, Le Voyage extraordinaire de Seraphima, Serafima's Extraordinary Travel, Необыкновенное путешествие Серафимы
Director
Sergey Antonov
Cast
Aleksandr Mihaylov
Alina Mikhailova
Viktoria Drobina
Vera Vasilyeva
Anastasiya Bartyaeva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy
4.9
Tayna Sukharevoy bashni. Charodey ravnovesiya
(2015)
6.1
Skaz o Petre i Fevronii
(2017)
6.8
Korolevskaya igra
(1996)
6.2
The Swiss Adventure
(2022)
0.0
Novye nikomu ne izvestnye priklyucheniya barona Myunhgauzena
(2007)
6.1
Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6
(1965)
0.0
Priklyucheniya Petrushki
(2015)
Cartoon rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
Екатерина
9 October 2015, 16:47
Рай, который мы потеряли… нет, это не был сов. союз… это была свобода самоопределения, самораскрытия через преобразование внешнего мира сначала в…
Read more…
Милана
9 October 2015, 16:49
Сегодня ходили на фильм, очень понравился всем. Сначала боялась, что не оправдает ожиданий, но зря, мультфильм зацепил с первой секунды и не отпускал…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree