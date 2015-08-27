Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy

Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy

Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy - trailer
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 27 August 2015
Release date
27 August 2015 Russia Централ Партнершип 6+
27 August 2015 Belarus
27 August 2015 Kazakhstan
27 August 2015 Ukraine
Budget 120,000,000 RUR
Production KinoAtis
Also known as
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy, Le Voyage extraordinaire de Seraphima, Serafima's Extraordinary Travel, Необыкновенное путешествие Серафимы
Director
Sergey Antonov
Cast
Aleksandr Mihaylov
Aleksandr Mihaylov
Alina Mikhailova
Viktoria Drobina
Vera Vasilyeva
Vera Vasilyeva
Anastasiya Bartyaeva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy
Tayna Sukharevoy bashni. Charodey ravnovesiya 4.9
Tayna Sukharevoy bashni. Charodey ravnovesiya (2015)
Skaz o Petre i Fevronii 6.1
Skaz o Petre i Fevronii (2017)
Korolevskaya igra 6.8
Korolevskaya igra (1996)
The Swiss Adventure 6.2
The Swiss Adventure (2022)
Novye nikomu ne izvestnye priklyucheniya barona Myunhgauzena 0.0
Novye nikomu ne izvestnye priklyucheniya barona Myunhgauzena (2007)
Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6 6.1
Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6 (1965)
Priklyucheniya Petrushki 0.0
Priklyucheniya Petrushki (2015)

Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Екатерина 9 October 2015, 16:47
Рай, который мы потеряли… нет, это не был сов. союз… это была свобода самоопределения, самораскрытия через преобразование внешнего мира сначала в… Read more…
Милана 9 October 2015, 16:49
Сегодня ходили на фильм, очень понравился всем. Сначала боялась, что не оправдает ожиданий, но зря, мультфильм зацепил с первой секунды и не отпускал… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy - trailer
Neobyknovennoe puteshestvie Serafimy Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more