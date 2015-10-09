Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
A Horse Story. Trailer
A Horse Story. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 9 October 2015
A Horse Story
– When Monica's horse, Champion, breaks horse tradition and reveals to her that horses can talk, Monica helps him figure out what kind of horse he wants to be when he grows up and ultimately discovers her own path as well.
Expand
Share trailer
5.2
A Horse Story
Family, 2015, USA
00:54
Gruzovichki
teaser 2
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
01:57
Ukradi moyu mechtu
trailer
02:05
Sorry, Baby
trailer in russian
01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man
trailer in russian
02:16
Geroi anekdotov
trailer
01:13
Cheburashka 2
trailer
02:24
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
final trailer in russian
02:04
Imaginary
trailer
00:54
Gorynych
teaser-trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree