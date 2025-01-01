Menu
Dirty Grandpa Movie Quotes

Lenore For what it's worth, I still really wanna fuck you.
Dick Kelly Oh, we're gonna fuck.
Lenore Yeah, we are.
Dick Kelly We're gonna thunderfuck.
Lenore You're gonna tsunami on my face.
Dick Kelly You're gonna flood like the Nile.
Lenore Yeah, I guess the drought in my pussy is finally over.
Dick Kelly The villagers will finally eat.
Lenore You're gonna die while you're eating me out. I want your last breath to be in my pussy.
Cody Lenore, you're such a slut!
Jason Kelly Being a corporate lawyer is awesome. I get to handle SCC compliance...
Dick Kelly No shit.
Jason Kelly Yeah, yeah.
Dick Kelly You handle SCC compliance?
Jason Kelly LP agreements...
Dick Kelly Oh, man! I didn't know that!
Jason Kelly LLC agreements...
Dick Kelly You're shitting me.
Jason Kelly Being a corporate lawyer, you know, it's got its upsides.
Dick Kelly You know what I'd rather do?
Jason Kelly What?
Dick Kelly I'd rather let Queen Latifah shit in my mouth from a fucking hot air balloon.
Jason Kelly [shows up in a yellow sweater and plaid slacks] Well, how do I look?
Dick Kelly Like the keynote speaker at a butt-fucking convention.
Lenore I like your pull out couch.
Dick Kelly Yeah? Well, I got news for ya. That's the only thing that's gonna be pulling out tonight.
Cousin Nick Fuckin' sucks dick about grandma, huh? Old woman fuckin' murdered like that.
Jason Kelly I think she had cancer.
Cousin Nick We'll never know the truth.
Jason Kelly We absolutely know the truth. Grandma had cancer for ten years.
Cousin Nick You don't just die from cancer, Jason.
Dick Kelly We have a long standing bet - who's the better golfer. Obviously I've got the bigger three wood.
Lenore Good. Maybe you can use it to hit your balls right into my vagina.
Jason Kelly Holy shit.
Dick Kelly Look... I'm sorry, I don't know if I can do this. I haven't done it for a long time.
Lenore I want you to tear open my bra like it's a social security check
Lenore Tell me you've fallen and you can't get up.
Dick Kelly I've fallen and I can't get up.
Lenore Tell me how things were better under Eisenhower.
Dick Kelly Things were better under Eisenhower.
Lenore We like Ike!
Dick Kelly [yells] We like Ike! We like Ike! We like Ike! We like Ike!
Lenore Are you cumming or dying?
Dick Kelly I'm not sure, maybe both!
Dick Kelly I'm gonna get some beers. What about you, twinkle toes? You want summa dat drank? Summa dat purple draaank? Summa dat purple ass motherfuckin' pimp dick draaank?
Bradley Who... the fuck... are you?
Dick Kelly Party till you're pregnant!
Dick Kelly I want to fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck!
Dick Kelly Hey, you know your cigars! What are you, half Cuban or something?
Lenore Actually I am, Professor.
[bends over]
Lenore The bottom half.
Stinky [indicating Jason] Who's the lesbian?
Dick Kelly My grandson, Jason.
Stinky Is he here to scissor with me?
Dick Kelly The greatest gift a grandson can give his grandfather is a hot college girl who wants to have unprotected sex with him before he dies.
Dick Kelly You're like some sort of cock blocking terminator sent back from the future to cock block humans.
Jason Kelly [Sarcastic hand gestures] Ah, got ya.
Dick Kelly The robots should've sent you instead of Arnold Schwarzenegger, you could've cock blocked John Conners' parents and he never would've been born.
Jason Kelly *Shut up Grandpa. Shut up*
Jason Kelly I don't think you're very popular here, Grandpa.
Dick Kelly You're the one that's going to have to watch out. You might get Oreo'd.
Jason Kelly Oreo'd?
Dick Kelly That's when two black guys fuck a white guy. You're the cream in the middle.
Lenore Hi, Professor.
Dick Kelly Well, there's the prettiest little girl on the beach.
Lenore Thank you.
Dick Kelly I was actually talking to him.
Bradley Yup, immediately offensive. I'm going back to the hotel.
Dick Kelly Just try not to join the cast of "Rent" on the way back.
Dick Kelly Jason, I want to fuck. For the first time in 40 years, I'm single, and I want to fuck. I want to fuck until my dick falls off. I want to fuck a horse, and I want to drink its blood. I was faithful to your grandmother every day for 40 years, even through the menopause, even through the cancer. She was the love of my life, I'll miss her every goddamn day, but she told me on her death bed, you get back out there again. I haven't had sex in 15 years Jason, and I want to fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck.
Lenore You're just a dirty, dirty grandpa, and I'm just a girl from Long Island City who likes to fuck old people.
