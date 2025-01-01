Wesley 'Wes' Rush Where are your girls at?

Bianca Piper It's actually not my job to give you pervey intel on my best friends but good luck anyway.

Wesley 'Wes' Rush Well it kind of is though, you know as their duff.

Wesley 'Wes' Rush Wesley 'Wes' Rush, Bianca Piper: Sorry, as their what?

Wesley 'Wes' Rush Duff, D-U-F-F: Designated Ugly Fat Friend.

Bianca Piper What did you just say to me?