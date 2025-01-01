Menu
The DUFF Movie Quotes

Bianca Piper In the end, it isn't about popularity or even getting the guy. It's about understanding that no matter what label is thrown your way, only you can define yourself.
Toby Tucker The song was mine.
Bianca Piper Yeah I'm not surprised cause it was a piece of shit... and so are you.
Principal Buchanan It's like a prison yard out there.
Mr. Arthur Don't you think you're overreacting just a little bit?
Principal Buchanan Have you not seen Dateline, Catfish, Pretty Little Liars?
Bianca Piper If I wanted to go shopping, I could have done that with Jess and Casey. I need you to give me real talk.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush You've gotta a uniboob. Your posture sucks and your clothes fit weird 'cause you wear the wrong size bra. Boom! Real talk!
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Where are your girls at?
Bianca Piper It's actually not my job to give you pervey intel on my best friends but good luck anyway.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Well it kind of is though, you know as their duff.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Wesley 'Wes' Rush, Bianca Piper: Sorry, as their what?
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Duff, D-U-F-F: Designated Ugly Fat Friend.
Bianca Piper What did you just say to me?
Wesley 'Wes' Rush It's not like a big deal, every group has one, you know the one who doesn't look as good , thus making their friends look better. The one whose easy to talk to because no one's trying to get with them. You friended up! Good time!
Bianca Piper Oh, uh, I... I have a date.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Hmm?
[flexes pecks]
Bianca Piper Don't do that?
Wesley 'Wes' Rush You do? You don't?
[flexes pecks twice]
Bianca Piper Stop! Uh...
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Question?
[rolls pecks]
Bianca Piper It's important!
Wesley 'Wes' Rush What? What do you want?
[flexes and rolls them twice with each sentence]
Bianca Piper Come on, please!
Matt Oh! What the hell Bianca?
[attempts to cover bulge in underwear as Bianca enters the lockeroom]
Bianca Piper Kinda looks like a penis, only smaller.
Bianca Piper Is that a wiener in your mouth or are you just happy to see me?
Jeffrey Jess has the hottest ass!
Albert Casey has the hottest rack!
Paul Bianca, has, the hottest friends.
Jeffrey Jeffrey, Albert, Paul: Yeah!
Wesley 'Wes' Rush You can't take it so literally. A DUFF doesn't actually have to be fat or ugly. You know, it's like Tony Romo is a Dallas Cowboy. It's not like he rides a horse.
Bianca Piper I have no idea what the hell you're talking about.
Bianca Piper Ok free lesson... the first one is always free. Ok so lean in, slowly, close your eyes and
[licks his face up to the forehead]
Wesley 'Wes' Rush [wiping his head with his sleeve] Oh! No way!... You... are a phenomenal kisser!
Bianca Piper [aftering punching Wes in the face] Why is your hand messed up?
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Believe me. You're not the only one running around, punching people today.
[Cutaway to Wes slamming a teammate against the wall]
Wesley 'Wes' Rush No one sees that video again! Got me? You tell everyone!
Matt I don't know that many people.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Well, make some more friends, and tell them.
[Wes walks away]
Matt [confused] What?
Mr. Arthur You may not believe this, but I was the DUFF out of my friends.
Bianca Piper [sarcastically] No! Really?
Mr. Arthur Yeah, there was no cool name for it when I was in high school, it was like the Dipshit, Douchebag, use to get Asian Erkel.
Dottie You... look crazy
[stares down in horror at Bianca's pajamas and sock crock attire]
Bianca Piper Crazy amazing.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Are you giving me kissing advice?
Bianca Piper Yes, I guess I am.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush B...
Bianca Piper Yeah, you need it.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush That's how people kiss.
Bianca Piper Euhm... in porn, maybe.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush What's wrong with porn?
Bianca Piper If this was a porn movie, we would not be sitting on a rock having a conversation, you know, you'd be bringing me a pizza or ehm... cleaning my pool.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush How old is the porn you are watching?... That is not a thing anymore.
Bianca Piper Why was I Bosley? There were three angels!
[glancing in horror at the old dress-up photo on facebook of younger Jess, Casey and herself]
Bianca Piper .
Bianca Piper Alright, let's do this shit!
[upon looking at Jess' finished product]
Dottie Fucking A!
Madison Morgan Girls, party at my place. I'm sure you've heard of it... Caitlyn, can you make sure you get an Instagram shot of them opening it?
Caitlyn Yep, on it.
Madison Morgan Oh yeah, I'm doing a video about the party for my YouTube channel.
Bianca Piper Whoa, wait, you're having a party on a Wednesday? On a school night?
Madison Morgan Yeah, I can do that.
Bianca Piper Damn, dude, all right. Well, yeah, we're in.
Madison Morgan Oooh, um, Bianca, you have to have an actual invite to get in and I only have a certain amount but, um, if anything changes, I'll let you know.
Casey Cordero Problem solved.
Bianca Piper Hey, look at that.
Madison Morgan Wonderful.
Bianca Piper Can't wait! Should I bring anything or, well, okay!
Bianca Piper I'm tired of being the approachable one. I want to be the dateable one.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush You're asking me for dating advice today of all days? Are you kidding me?
Bianca Piper Look, I have a crush on this boy. His name is Toby Tucker. Maybe you've heard of him. Well, I can't seem to talk to him without making a total ass of myself, okay? And you never seem to have this problem.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Don't you hate me?
Bianca Piper I'm glad you asked. Yes, I do, but only because you're a man-whore, and a dipshit. Can we just, can we just cool off for a sec? Here's my offer. I will make sure you pass science if you help me with this.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush I'm glad you asked. Yes, I do, but only because you're an idiot. Can we just, can we just cool off for a sec? Here's my offer. I will make sure you pass science if you help me with this.
Dottie Honey, you're a weirdo. Fine. Own it. Be the best weirdo you can be.
Bianca Piper I had no idea guys like you ever thought about that kind of stuff.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush That's because you're racist against jocks. You're jock-cist.
Bianca Piper How could you guys not tell me that I was your DUFF?
Jessica 'Jess' Harris Our what?
Madison Morgan What the shit?
Madison Morgan Caitlyn, take a picture. That's what sucking at life looks like, oh.
[pulls a pout face]
Wesley 'Wes' Rush No one's making out if they're 3 feet apart, simple geology
Bianca Piper Here are my chemistry notes. Live by this and YOU SHALL PASS... the mid term...
Wesley 'Wes' Rush I'm about to go off and study Hesse's law and how it relates to enthalpic chemical change...
Bianca Piper Who are you and what have you done with Wes?
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Or maybe I just google celeb nip slips. Curtain's open.
Bianca Piper There he is... .
Wesley 'Wes' Rush I'm no wine expert, but I'm pretty sure you mix red and white and you get rosé...
Bianca Piper [in tart voice] Toby, I really need to talk to you, about us.
Wesley 'Wes' Rush Don't tell me, tell Toby
[signals towards fancy haired male mannequin]
