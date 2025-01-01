Wesley 'Wes' RushIt's not like a big deal, every group has one, you know the one who doesn't look as good , thus making their friends look better. The one whose easy to talk to because no one's trying to get with them. You friended up! Good time!
Bianca PiperCan't wait! Should I bring anything or, well, okay!
Bianca PiperI'm tired of being the approachable one. I want to be the dateable one.
Wesley 'Wes' RushYou're asking me for dating advice today of all days? Are you kidding me?
Bianca PiperLook, I have a crush on this boy. His name is Toby Tucker. Maybe you've heard of him. Well, I can't seem to talk to him without making a total ass of myself, okay? And you never seem to have this problem.
Bianca PiperI'm glad you asked. Yes, I do, but only because you're a man-whore, and a dipshit. Can we just, can we just cool off for a sec? Here's my offer. I will make sure you pass science if you help me with this.
DottieHoney, you're a weirdo. Fine. Own it. Be the best weirdo you can be.
Bianca PiperI had no idea guys like you ever thought about that kind of stuff.