Kimberly... I used to find it really annoying you said 'so' all the time. Bugged the shit out of me. And I... I love it. I love it now. After we have sex and you shrug your shoulders and you say 'I'm here all week!,' - love that. I love that a single strand of your hair can fall so perfectly to the side and you don't even know. I love the little blue veins behind your eyes. I love your eyes. Knowing you goes down as easily the best thing that's ever happened to me. Easily. If I were a restaurant, you'd be my special, but nobody could order you, 'cause I'd just want you to be mine, just all mine. Not in, like, a biblical slavery-owning sense, or a pimp-prostitute dynamic of "you be mine, bitch," but... but just in that... you're my love. You're my love. But my favorite thing of all: I like you 'cause you like me. I don't know - I think that says a lot about how great you are as a person. So, um...