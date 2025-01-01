Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Comet Comet Movie Quotes

Comet Movie Quotes

Dell I feel like I'm in the wrong world.
Dell 'Cause I don't belong in a world where we don't end up together. I don't.
Dell There are parallel universes out there where this didn't happen.
Dell Where I was with you, and you were with me.
Dell And whatever universe that is that's the one where my heart lives in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell I never thought love was real, now I think life isn't real without it
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell Why does it feel so impossible to let you go?
Dell It's an addiction, you know. That's all it is.
Dell It's a biochemical addiction. It's so stupid.
Dell If you think about it relationships are all totally narcissistic.
Dell Basically, you're just looking for someone who'll love you as much as you love yourself. That's all it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly See? This is why I hate time. I can't enjoy my sesame chicken because of that.
Dell Kim.
Kimberly I wish I could just... stop it or something. Or at least just make it pause when needed, like now. Really, I'd just get of it altogether.
Dell You want get rid of time? How would you do that?
Kimberly You know how there's time-based art? Movies, music, plays- it's all time-based art. There's a beginning and a middle and an end. and you have to see it from beginning to end. You're restrained to that time line, that way of experiencing it. But then there's paintings, no beginning, no middle, no end. You see what you want to see when you want to see it. No restrictions. It's just there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly What do you want to tell me, Dell?
Dell Kimberly... I used to find it really annoying you said 'so' all the time. Bugged the shit out of me. And I... I love it. I love it now. After we have sex and you shrug your shoulders and you say 'I'm here all week!,' - love that. I love that a single strand of your hair can fall so perfectly to the side and you don't even know. I love the little blue veins behind your eyes. I love your eyes. Knowing you goes down as easily the best thing that's ever happened to me. Easily. If I were a restaurant, you'd be my special, but nobody could order you, 'cause I'd just want you to be mine, just all mine. Not in, like, a biblical slavery-owning sense, or a pimp-prostitute dynamic of "you be mine, bitch," but... but just in that... you're my love. You're my love. But my favorite thing of all: I like you 'cause you like me. I don't know - I think that says a lot about how great you are as a person. So, um...
Kimberly Dell... Believe me. Believe me when I say, you almost had me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly It doesn't have to look good on paper to feel good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly No matter how bad our relationship got, I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for it. Because I needed it. I needed you in this life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell I'm not gonna ask you out because I don't believe in love.
Dell I think all relationships deteriorate into hate indifference or... Well, yeah, those two things.
Kimberly My parents have been together for 32 years. And they're happily in love.
Dell No, they're not.
Kimberly Yes, they are.
Dell No, they're not.
Dell If they haven't divorced by now probably means they've just surrendered to the fact that being apart isn't much better than being together.
Dell You know, the lesser of two evils.
Dell Trust me, it's like an emotional holocaust between your parents right now.
Dell They probably have lukewarm feelings about you too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly It's beautiful when the weather is not hot or cold. Kinda like you don't notice it. Kinda like it's perfect because everything is so balanced. You don't even feel it. And while you're feeling that non-feeling you look up in the sky and you almost think that's why. Because how everything is right now, all the stars and planets and us and the ground, and the cells and molecules right now... is exactly the reason why now is comfortable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephanie Is there something wrong with you?
Dell Probably, yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly I should get back to my date. He's probably...
Dell But I just wanna keep talking to you.
Kimberly What?
Dell I wanna keep talking to you for multiple reasons. I mean, you're beautiful, but it's more than that. I promise.
Kimberly That's very nice, but I should go. Maybe I'll see you in the winter when you're a C plus.
Dell See? I knew it. I knew you were superficial. I told you.
Kimberly The only reason that you're talking to me is because you think I'm hot.
Dell Yeah, but the only reason why you won't is because you think I'm not.
Kimberly Fine. Give me a reason why I should?
Dell I was saying, "Don't miss her. " Earlier, when you saw me talking to myself. I was saying, "Don't miss her. " I'm always so afraid I'm gonna miss the important things in life. Something about you has given me a heightened curiosity to know you better. And that is a near impossible feat when it comes to me because I hate getting to know people. But I can tell you're not like the others.
Kimberly What others?
Dell People.
Kimberly People? You can tell I'm not a person?
Dell Yeah, you're not phony like them. Also, I didn't say you were hot. I said you are beautiful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly You don't deserve me. I can tell.
Dell That's perfect. I want someone I don't deserve.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly What if something *good* happens 5 minutes from now? Can't that happen?
Dell No.
Kimberly What did you think was gonna happen 5 minutes before you met me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell You know the ending.
Kimberly Sometimes it's not about knowing the ending.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell Whenever anybody emails me hugs and kisses, I wanna just email them back oral and penetration.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly Secondly, it's not irrational to think that commitment can hurt you, 'cause it can.
Kimberly know that when you still a girl's twenty's? it's dangerous business, buster.
Kimberly You're officially on notice, Mr Pink Lighter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly Can I please get off the phone with you and not feel like shit...
Dell You hurt me! You really hurt me this time, Kimberly... I wanna break up with you. I don't love you.
Kimberly Dell, that's not what you want to say...
Dell That is what I want to say actually. I don't... I don't love you, Kimberly. Honestly, I don't know if I ever really did. And you definitely didn't. If you're capable of making choices that knowingly hurts the other person, that's not love.
Kimberly Okay, you're mad, you're mad... How can you say that?
Dell Reality is I could have met any number of girls to be with for a few years. That was your lie. Alright? Texting Jack behind my back. It came when I least expected it. I fell for it hook, line and sinker and it fucking hurts. That was your lie. Bravo.
Kimberly Okay, fine. You wanna hurt me? You wanna be right? Fine, go ahead. Be right.
Dell All I ever wanted was the truth.
Kimberly No, no, you wanna be right. No. Truth is not what you're after. Because if you wanted the truth, then you would have to accept the fact that I do...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell Why does it feel so impossible to let you go? It's an addiction, you know. That's all it is. It's a biochemical addiction. It's so stupid. If you think about it relationships are all totally narcissistic. Basically, you're just looking for someone who'll love you as much as you love yourself. That's all it is.
Kimberly -No, it's not.
Dell -Yes, it is.
Kimberly No, it's not. No, it's not.
Dell I don't know anything anymore. But I know I do love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell I wanna talk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly Well, I was just trying to get mine over with.
Dell Get what over who?
Kimberly My lie to you.
Dell You can't.
Kimberly Why can't?
Dell Because I saw it coming, because we just talked about it. You've got to wait until I'm in a completely vulnerable position where I'd really fall for it.
Kimberly That sounds really dangerous.
Dell Oh, yeah, that's the problem with relationships.
Kimberly Danger?
Dell Or worse.
Kimberly Worse?
Dell You could change the other person.
Kimberly You're a very broken man, Dell.
Dell In theory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell I'm saying I dreamt a bunch of conversations, including this one which led me to come here, because it made me think about how much I regretted...
Kimberly Do you regret meeting me, Dell?
Dell No, of course not.
Kimberly I'm glad we dated. I needed to date you. Before you, I only dated guys that looked good on paper.
Dell Yeah. Wait, what?
Kimberly You were really, really smart, but also selfish, crass... Not always in an entertaining way, mind you. You hated your job and life and you were completely comfortable being miserable. You're horrible on paper. And I loved you. Being with you made me realize it... Doesn't have to look good on paper to feel good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell You're a now person.
Kimberly True.
Dell Yeah, see, I'm a 5-minutes-from-now person. Because 5 minutes from now, a gust of wind could come in and blow H1N1 in everyone's eyes.
Kimberly Right. Except that's highly unlikely.
Dell Or 5 minutes from now, an earthquake could erupt and swallow us all whole.
Kimberly Right. Except that... No, shit, that could actually happen.
Dell Yeah. The point is I'm way too anxious about what could happen 5 minutes from now to be content with now. Can't do it.
Kimberly What if something good happens 5 minutes from now? Can't that happen?
Dell No.
Kimberly What did you think was gonna happen 5 minutes before you met me?
Dell I'm just really paranoid I'm gonna miss it. I miss things a lot.
Kimberly I don't care if I miss it because...
Dell You're a now person. Got it. So another weird thing. I don't mind your pessimism as much as I usually mind pessimism.
Kimberly That's great. I hate people who think I'm too negative.
Kimberly Also, I like your hat.
Dell Yeah, I'm probably gonna fall in love with you.
Kimberly Wow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly [on phone] He... called himself a Bob Dylan song and then proceeded to call me a Britney Spears song. I don't know what that means either, but it sounds insulting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell Something's wrong. I know it, Kimberly, I know you. You have circles under your eyes. You were the type of girl that could sleep through wars. And despite that, you're still looking so beautiful. More beautiful than ever, in fact. It's usually a sign you wanna remind the world that you're a sexual being because your man's not picking up the signal. You've checked out of this relationship, haven't you? You're not happy. Also, you're listening to Roxette. I know that means the beginning of the end. And let's get real for a second about the ring, alright. You're not having it sized. I'm sure you had your ring-size burned into Jack's memory years ago. Fuck, I still remember it, 4.5. You didn't wear the ring because you didn't want me to see it. Don't marry him, okay. I want you back. I know you want me back too. That's why I'm here. That's what you've been wanting to say to me this whole time...
Kimberly -Dell.
Dell -What?
Kimberly I'm pregnant.
Dell What?
Kimberly Morning sickness has been keeping me up. I just really love Roxette. And I dressed this way not to announce to the world anything. It was you. I wanted to look good for you. Because no matter how bad our relationship got I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for it. Because I needed it. I needed you in this life. That's what I wanted to say.
Dell I gotta... I gotta sit down.
Kimberly I'm sorry.
Dell I'm not leaving Jack.
Kimberly I love him.
Dell Wow. You're pregnant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Dell [repeating multiple times] This is not a dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly No, because for some reason I still happen to be in love with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly You are a very broken man, Dell.
Dell In theory. Speaking of broken man, your goteed philistine is sashaying toward us.
Kimberly Run!
Dell What?
Kimberly Run!
Dell What?
Kimberly Run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell Dell: I just have to tell you something more important really quick. You know that book I've been reading, "The Selfish Gene" by Richard Dawkins, there's this fascinating part I just read about memes. He basically says that ideas are like genes that self-replicate and mutate, like a cultural form of evolution, I was thinking how that applies to us, you know? The idea of us, how we've really mutated and evolved. Right? Because you think about it, we were just dumb, young kids when we first met. And then we broke up, got back together, blah blah blah. And now we're this really mature, loving couple who's grown respect and admiration for each other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly I'm seeing a guy, Jack.
Dell You're seeing a Jack?
Kimberly He's an executive at MTV. Looks like a cross between Salvador Dali and Dwayne Wayne from "a different world", which is hot.
Dell It's a weird combination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dell I should know that I'm a C, may be a C+ in the winter time when I can cover up my body more. And even though you're a douchebag, you're still incredibly attractive. So, maybe it's only fair, you two pair.
Kimberly [laughs]
[Josh gives her the looks]
Kimberly [to Josh] What? It rhymed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more