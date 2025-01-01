Menu
Kinoafisha Films Jack Frost Jack Frost Movie Quotes

Jack Frost Movie Quotes

Charlie But Dad...!
Jack Butt Dad? Did you just call me Butt Dad? Is that the kind of thing Coach Gronic is teaching you guys? Butt Dad? By the way, that would make you Butt Boy.
Charlie But...
Jack [climbs into a car] Bye Butt Family!
Jack My balls are freezin! I never thought I'd say THAT with a smile on my face.
Charlie Rory, you know what it's like to have no dad.
Rory Buck Yeah, I do. It sucks! A snowdad is better than no dad.
Charlie You the man!
Jack NO, I'm the SNOWMAN!
Jack You know, sometimes it's good to have a big butt.
Jack Three balls, two sticks, one corked nose. Snowman? No. Much, much more. I am the Wizard of Blizzard! Hahahahahaha! Now run you little mountain goats!
Jack I just have to accept it. I accept I'm a snowman. Okay.
[screams loudly]
Jack SID!
[Jack is pelted with two snowballs, which stick to his chest and become like boobs]
Jack ...Nah.
[throws them back]
Jack Hey, pal. You were the one who played on the magic harmonica!
Charlie What? Magic harmonica? I thought you made that up!
Jack So did I!
[first words as a snowman]
Jack I'm home.
Natalie Go pick on someone as dumb as you!
Rory Buck As dumb as me?
Natalie I hope you know that school bullies make up 75% of our prison population.
Jack Whhhhrrrr. Pull your vehicle over to the right.
[Rory is distracted and tumbles down the hill to the right]
Jack Perfect.
Charlie Hold on. This is really weird. I just hugged a snowman!
[Jack discovers he is a snowman]
Jack [sees his genitals are gone] Oh, no!
Jack [when he came home] Boy, something smells goo...
Gabby Frost You promised him, didn't you? Why'd you go and do that, Jack? How many times have I told you if you're not going to be there, don't say you're going to be there. You know how I knew you promised him? He kept looking at me up in the stands. And after about I don't know the 40th time, I realized he expected you to be there. Jack, I don't care if you get too busy or you flake out on me. Well, I care, but I chose it. I married you. I'll deal with it. He didn't choose this, Jack. One of these days, Charlie is going to score his first goal and you won't see it. Just like you never saw him with the measles, or the time he jammed the Fig Newtons into the slide projector. You know, those things only happen once, then they're gone.
Jack I...
Gabby Frost Don't, Jack. You said enough.
[last lines]
Jack l will always hear you.
Mac MacArthur [watching Stevie Ray Vaughan perform on tv with Charlie] Your dad loved this guy. They even played together a couple of times.
Charlie Nice to know that he had time for someone.
Natalie Come on, Dad, put the head on.
Natalie's Dad Okay, Natalie, pack some snow in there. All right, let's go in the house, you guys. Come on, it's getting cold.
Natalie I'm going to get you now! Gotcha!
Charlie Mac! Mac, wake up! Chester just peed on a live snowman!
Charlie Snow peas. You should like these.
Rory Buck Snow dad is better than no dad.
Sid Gronic Okay, first period's behind us. Forget about it, god knows I'm going to try. Look, I know you're just kids. And we're really here to teach you about fair play, sportsmanship, and all that crap. But I am so tired of looking up at that scoreboard, and seeing that we're behind the Devils again and again and again!
Tuck Gronic [calms Sid down] Lighten up, dad.
Sid Gronic Sorry. History's made by winners, conquerors, barbarians! Now I want you to go out there AND WIPE THE ICE WITH YOUR FILTHY BUTTS! ALL RIGHT?
[calmly]
Sid Gronic Play clean, have a good game.
Mac MacArthur Hey, Charlie. Want a lift home?
Charlie No, I'm not going home.
Mac MacArthur You shouldn't be walking in the middle of the road.
Charlie No one's around. I'll be fine.
Mac MacArthur Okay. Well, I'll see you tonight.
Charlie Why?
Mac MacArthur I'm babysitting. Well not babysitting, you're not a baby. We can hang out while your mom Christmas shops.
Charlie Oh. All right.
Mac MacArthur See you later, Charlie.
Jack I was so busy trying to make my mark on the world, I didn't... You are my mark on the world.
Rory Buck Eat snow, you little wieners!
Gabby Frost Charlie, it's a long drive from Denver. You know he won't be back until late. This drain I don't get it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. So?
Charlie So?
Gabby Frost So not turning over your report card right away is a bad sign.
Charlie Oh.
[gives a report card to Gabby]
Charlie I'm going to go play hockey in the driveway.
[then runs off]
Gabby Frost Hey, hey, hey! Running away that's another bad sign.
[takes a look at the report card]
Gabby Frost Woo hoo! You may have your father's looks, but you get your brains from me. Yes! Good work, Charlie. Wait till your dad sees this.
[Gabby sticks Charlie's school Report Card to the fridge with a magnet]
Gabby Frost Yes!
Jack Hey, what are you pulling an all-nighter?
[In a joking tone]
Jack Get your skinny little butt in that bed. Nice work on that snowman, dude.
Charlie Thanks.
Jack Except you made his head way too big.
Charlie I made the head to big?
Jack Yep.
Charlie You were the one putting the bottom ball on the top ball.
Jack How you doing?
Charlie Good.
Jack Yeah.
Charlie How was Denver?
Jack Denver's pretty cool.
Charlie Cool. How are the guys?
Jack Guys are great. Everybody says hi to you.
Charlie So...?
Jack So...?
Charlie Is there anything you need to show me?
Jack Like?
Charlie Like, you know something in the shape of a present.
Jack Oh, you mean, like from the gig?
Charlie Yeah.
Jack You mean like maybe those plastic swords that they stick through the olives and the onions?
Charlie Oh, yeah like for the martinis that Mom packs in my lunch.
Jack Oh, mom's making you martinis for lunch?
Charlie I'm up to two now.
Jack Oh, good.
Charlie Two a day.
Jack Good.
Charlie Yep.
Jack I brought you this.
[Gives him a harmonica]
Charlie Whoa. One of your harmonicas?
Jack Yep. That's one of my really old harmonicas.
Charlie Sure you want me to have this?
Jack Absolutely, I want you to have it.
Charlie Where'd you get it?
Jack Where'd I get it?
Jack I got that from, uh... from an old famous blues player named Sonny Boy Wayne.
Charlie Yeah, right.
Jack I did.
Charlie Sonny Boy Wayne.
Jack The guy was like 9 ft tall and could play, man. There was like, a white light around him.
Jack [on where he got the harmonica from a singer] Gave me this? He says, "Son, I want you to have this. It's gonna give you the power."
Charlie Come on, Dad. Seriously. Where'd you get it?
Jack All right. You want to know where I got it? I got that... the morning you were born.
Charlie Really?
Jack Yep. Little music store right across the street from the hospital. I walked out in a great mood, bought myself that harmonica, and I've never had a harmonica that played better than that one. My favorite one. Now it's yours.
Charlie Thanks.
Jack You're welcome. Now go to sleep. Son... I want you go to sleep now.
Charlie [about the harmonica] It's awesome!
Jack Okay, man. See you in the morning.
Charlie Hey, Dad?
Jack Yo?
Charlie We're playing hockey tomorrow. Can you come?
Jack Yes, sir. Oh, wait a minute. I can't. We have to go into the studio tomorrow.
Charlie Well, you know the game's not till 4:00. And it's against our arch rivals, the Devils.
Jack You're 11. You have arch rivals?
Charlie Yeah.
Jack 4:00... Yeah, what am I thinking? I'm there. I'm there.
Charlie Really?
Jack Definitely.
Jack Hey you know another thing about this harmonica? It has magic powers.
Charlie Yeah, right.
Jack Yeah, right. I'm serious. When you play that, no matter where I am... I can hear it.
Charlie Right.
Jack I'm telling you. Night.
Charlie Night.
Jack Love you. Go to sleep.
[Charlie plays the harmonica and Jack opens the door]
Jack You looking for the power?
Charlie Just testing it.
