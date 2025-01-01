Sid Gronic Okay, first period's behind us. Forget about it, god knows I'm going to try. Look, I know you're just kids. And we're really here to teach you about fair play, sportsmanship, and all that crap. But I am so tired of looking up at that scoreboard, and seeing that we're behind the Devils again and again and again!

Tuck Gronic [calms Sid down] Lighten up, dad.

Sid Gronic Sorry. History's made by winners, conquerors, barbarians! Now I want you to go out there AND WIPE THE ICE WITH YOUR FILTHY BUTTS! ALL RIGHT?

[calmly]