Kinoafisha Films Steve Jobs Steve Jobs Awards

Awards and nominations of Steve Jobs 2015

Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
True Story
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
