[first lines]

Clarinda [TV soap opera scene] It doesn't make sense, I don't understand how something like this happened. I don't know what I'm going to do. This has been my whole life, and now it's gone I don't know what I'm supposed to do. Pendleton Industries is all I've ever known, and now it's all been taken away.

Danica When someone sees a weakness in me, I turn that weakness into a strength.

[holds up a gun]

Clarinda Danica, you're so strong. I don't think I can do anything like this.

Danica You can imagine changing your life by fighting for the deed to the land, Clarinda. Which is possible only if Bartholomew is no longer living.

Bartholomew [entering] You will never get the deed to the land again, I will never allow it. Put down that gun, you silly girl.

Danica Watch your step, Bartholomew, Ridge is on the way, and he's still in love with Clarinda. And Jared loves

Roderick [entering] Clarinda, it's true. I'm here for you.

[dramatic beat]

Mimi [narrating over snowy landscape] This is the story of Joy, as told by me, her grandmother. Everybody starts with a some kind of dream of what life will be. Joy dreams started at this metal garage her father ran. My granddaughter had a best friend, Jackie... a half-sister, Peggy... a dog... a father... a mother... who is my daughter... a grandmother, that's me. She made many beautiful things in her world, magic. Some people love to make things. They have the patience and the focus to figure it out with their hands. Joy was one of those people who rejoiced in making things.

Young Joy [in her room with her friend] And *I* open the door to the big green meadow. And *I* go into the forest. And there I conquered many dangers: A wolf and other scary things. And I started to build my very own house, where I would live and make wonderful creations for all the world, to see and have. And maybe for the Prince and Princess who lived across the forest in a castle. See? And they were in love. And maybe they'd invite me over because of the things that I made.

Young Jackie You need a handsome prince, that's what you need: a prince.