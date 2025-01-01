Menu
Joy Movie Quotes

Joy Movie Quotes

Joy Don't ever think that the world owes you anything, because it doesn't. The world doesn't owe you a thing.
Rudy [Referring to his ex-wife] You know what you are? You're like a gas leak. We don't see, we don't smell you, and your silently killing us all.
Joy [after Peggy attended her meeting without consent] Never speak, on my behalf, about my business, again.
Young Joy [Young Joy to Joy during a nightmare] When you're hiding you're safe, because people can't see you. But funny thing about hiding: you're even hidden from yourself.
Mimi [about Tony & Joy] They were the best divorced couple in America. Much better friends than they were husband and wife.
Cristy 5 Years Old Mimi said that you were the one born to help carry us on to success.
Joy No, Christie, Mimi was wrong. The world does not *give* you opportunities, the world destroys the opportunities. It breaks the heart. I should have listened to my mother, when I was 10 years old. I should have spent the rest of my life watching TV and hiding from the world like my mother. So I don't want to hear anymore about Mimi. She was wrong, she had her head in the clouds, and it was full of stupid ideas, and it gave me stupid ideas. But this?
[picks up a mop]
Joy This stupid, stupid idea!
[throws the mop down]
Neil Walker Here we are.
Joy Here we are. Adversaries in commerce.
Neil Walker Adversaries in commerce. And friends.
Joy Yes, and friends.
Neil Walker I'm gonna tell you somethin', but you didn't hear it from me.
Joy I don't know *who* you are or *what* you're talkin' about.
Neil Walker That's what I wanted to hear.
Mimi [voiceover]
[Joy is standing at her grandmother's deathbed]
Mimi I so hated to leave her that day. I had so much I wanted to say to her... and to my great-granddaughter. I felt I wanted to stay near her and watch over her.
[last lines]
Young Joy [older Joy remembering her younger self] This right here, this is a special power. This is a special power. And then I started to build my very own house where I would live and make a wonderful creation, for all of the world to see and love.
Mimi [narrating] She didn't know any of this would happen, as she walked that day.
Trudy You are in a room and there is a gun on the table, and the only other person in the room is an adversary in commerce. Only one of you can prevail. Yet, you have protected your business and Maurice's money. Do you pick up the gun, Joy?
Joy That's a very strange question.
Trudy There is nothing strange about this question at all. This is money. Do you pick up the gun?
Joy I pick up the gun.
Trudy Good. I'm going to remember that you said that... when I speak to my lawyer.
Neil Walker I guess you could say we're friends in the commerce.
Joy Friends in commerce. Yeah.
Neil Walker So, let's promise each other, that if one day, and that day may come, that we become adversaries in commerce, that we remain friends. That's a true friendship, indeed.
Joy Friends in commerce. I agree, let's shake on it.
[first lines]
Clarinda [TV soap opera scene] It doesn't make sense, I don't understand how something like this happened. I don't know what I'm going to do. This has been my whole life, and now it's gone I don't know what I'm supposed to do. Pendleton Industries is all I've ever known, and now it's all been taken away.
Danica When someone sees a weakness in me, I turn that weakness into a strength.
[holds up a gun]
Clarinda Danica, you're so strong. I don't think I can do anything like this.
Danica You can imagine changing your life by fighting for the deed to the land, Clarinda. Which is possible only if Bartholomew is no longer living.
Bartholomew [entering] You will never get the deed to the land again, I will never allow it. Put down that gun, you silly girl.
Danica Watch your step, Bartholomew, Ridge is on the way, and he's still in love with Clarinda. And Jared loves
Roderick [entering] Clarinda, it's true. I'm here for you.
[dramatic beat]
Mimi [narrating over snowy landscape] This is the story of Joy, as told by me, her grandmother. Everybody starts with a some kind of dream of what life will be. Joy dreams started at this metal garage her father ran. My granddaughter had a best friend, Jackie... a half-sister, Peggy... a dog... a father... a mother... who is my daughter... a grandmother, that's me. She made many beautiful things in her world, magic. Some people love to make things. They have the patience and the focus to figure it out with their hands. Joy was one of those people who rejoiced in making things.
Young Joy [in her room with her friend] And *I* open the door to the big green meadow. And *I* go into the forest. And there I conquered many dangers: A wolf and other scary things. And I started to build my very own house, where I would live and make wonderful creations for all the world, to see and have. And maybe for the Prince and Princess who lived across the forest in a castle. See? And they were in love. And maybe they'd invite me over because of the things that I made.
Young Jackie You need a handsome prince, that's what you need: a prince.
Young Joy No, I don't need a prince, this is a special power, I don't need a prince.
Sharon [at the front door] He's damaged, he has no place else to go. He's been livin' in my house for two years.
Joy Oh, Dad, I'm so sorry.
Rudy Yeah...
Joy But, ya know, Tony's livin' in the basement.
Rudy Your ex-husband shouldn't be livin' in your basement, that's not the proper way to be divorced.
Trudy My late husband Morry - I met him in Milano for a trade show, for a swimwear line - used to say: sailing in the winter is the best comparison to life in the world of commerce.
Mimi [narrating] She'd put up with just about anything... until when she had to bring the hammer down - she brought the hammer down.
