[after hearing he has to take the top off of the Mars Ascent Vehicle]

I know what they're doing. I know exactly what they're doing. They just keep repeating 'go faster than any man in the history of space travel', like that's a good thing. Like it'll distract me from how insane their plan is. Yeah, I get to go faster than any man in the history of space travel, because you're launching me in a convertible. Actually it's worse than that, because I won't even be able to control the thing. And by the way, physicists, when describing things like acceleration do not use the word 'fast'. So they're only doing that in the hopes that I won't raise any objections to this lunacy, because I like the way 'fastest man in the history of space travel' sounds.