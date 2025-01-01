Mark WatneyIn the face of overwhelming odds, I'm left with only one option. I'm gonna have to science the shit out of this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyI don't want to come off as arrogant here, but I'm the greatest botanist on this planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyThey say once you grow crops somewhere, you have officially colonized it. So, technically, I colonized Mars.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyI've been thinking about laws on Mars. There's an international treaty saying that no country can lay claim to anything that's not on Earth. By another treaty if you're not in any country's territory, maritime law aplies. So Mars is international waters. Now, NASA is an American non-military organization, it owns the Hab. But the second I walk outside I'm in international waters. So Here's the cool part. I'm about to leave for the Schiaparelli Crater where I'm going to commandeer the Ares IV lander. Nobody explicitly gave me permission to do this, and they can't until I'm on board the Ares IV. So I'm going to be taking a craft over in international waters without permission, which by definition... makes me a pirate. Mark Watney: Space Pirate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney[From deleted scene]Every human being has a basic instinct: to help each other out. If a hiker gets lost in the mountains, people will coordinate a search. If a train crashes, people will line up to give blood. If an earthquake levels a city, people all over the world will send emergency supplies. This is so fundamentally human that it's found in every culture without exception. Yes, there are assholes who just don't care, but they're massively outnumbered by the people who do.
Mark WatneyWell, if I can find something sharp in here, and poke a hole in the glove of my EVA suit, I could use the escaping air as a thruster and fly towards you. It would be easy to control because it would be on my arm.
Melissa LewisI can't see you having any control if you did that. You'd be eyeballing the intercept using a thrust vector you can barely control.
Mark WatneyYes, yes, those are all very good points. But, consider this: I'd get to fly around like Iron Man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyAt some point, everything's gonna go south on you... everything's going to go south and you're going to say, this is it. This is how I end. Now you can either accept that, or you can get to work. That's all it is. You just begin. You do the math. You solve one problem... and you solve the next one... and then the next. And If you solve enough problems, you get to come home. All right, questions?
Mark Watney[recording a video message]If the oxygenator breaks down, I'll suffocate. If the water reclaimer breaks down, I'll die of thirst. If the hab breaches, I'll just kind of implode. If none of those things happen, I'll eventually run out of food and starve to death. So, yeah... Yeah...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney[after trying to make water by burning hydrogen]So, yeah, I blew myself up. Best guess, I forgot to account for the excess oxygen that I've been exhaling when I did my calculations because I'm stupid. I'm gonna get back to work here just as soon as my ears stop ringing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyI've got to make a lot more water. The good thing is, I know the recipe: You take hydrogen, you add oxygen, and you burn. Now, I have hundreds of liters of unused hydrazine at the MDV. If I run the hydrazine over an iridium catalyst, it'll separate into N2 and H2. And then if I just direct the hydrogen into a small area and burn it. Luckily, in the history of humanity, nothing bad has ever happened from lighting hydrogen on fire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyI'm the first person to be alone on an entire planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney[after finding out the intercept distance is too far]Did you say 312? Yeah, I'll just wave to you guys as I go by.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyIt's a strange feeling. Everywhere I go, I'm the first. Step outside the rover? First guy ever to be there! Climb a hill? First guy to climb that hill! Kick a rock? That rock hadn't moved in a million years! I'm the first guy to drive long-distance on Mars. The first guy to spend more than thirty-one sols on Mars. The first guy to grow crops on Mars. First, first, first!
Annie MontroseI mean, what are we gonna say? 'Dear America, remember that astronaut we killed and had a really nice funeral for? Turns out he's alive and we left him on Mars. Our bad. Sincerely, NASA.' I mean, do you realize the shit storm that is about to hit us?
Mindy ParkUh... He asked us to call him Captain Blondebeard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyThe other question I get most frequently is. When I was up there stranded by myself, did I think I was gonna die? Yes, absolutely. And that's one you need to know, going in, because it's gonna happen to you. This is space. It does not cooperate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[text message from the Hermes][text message from the Hermes]: Rich Purnell is a steely-eyed missile man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney[after hearing he has to take the top off of the Mars Ascent Vehicle]I know what they're doing. I know exactly what they're doing. They just keep repeating 'go faster than any man in the history of space travel', like that's a good thing. Like it'll distract me from how insane their plan is. Yeah, I get to go faster than any man in the history of space travel, because you're launching me in a convertible. Actually it's worse than that, because I won't even be able to control the thing. And by the way, physicists, when describing things like acceleration do not use the word 'fast'. So they're only doing that in the hopes that I won't raise any objections to this lunacy, because I like the way 'fastest man in the history of space travel' sounds.
[pause]
Mark WatneyI do like the way it sounds... I mean, I like it a lot.
Mark WatneyWelcome to the Astronaut Candidate Program. Now pay attention, because this could save your life. Trust me, I know what I'm talking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney[eating a potato]It has been *seven days* since I ran out of ketchup!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyAll right, let me get a few things out of the way, right off the bat. Yes, I did in fact survive on a deserted planet by farming in my own shit. Yes, it's actually worse than it sounds. So, let's not talk about that ever again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney[mouthed, when he's told the crew doesn't know he's still alive]What the fuck? WHAT THE FUCK?
Mark WatneySorry, what are you doing today, Martinez? Making sure the MAV is still upright?
Rick MartinezWell, I'd like you to know that visual inspection of the equipment is imperative to mission success. I also would like to report that the MAV is still upright.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney[talking to himself]I'm sorry, Martinez, but if you didn't want me to go through your stuff, you shouldn't have left me for dead on a desolate planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyI figured one of you guys kept an ASCII table lying around. And I was right. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you super-nerd Beth Johanssen, who also had copies of 'Zork II' and "Leather Goddesses of Phobos" on her personal laptop. Seriously, Johanssen... it's like the Smithsonian of loneliness on there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney[listening to 'Turn the Beat Around']I am definitely gonna die up here, if I have to listen to any more of Commander Lewis's god-awful disco music. My God, Commander, could you have not brought something from this century? No, I won't 'turn the beat around'; I refuse to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tim Grimes[Reading Mark's messages]Okay, he says 'They don't know I'm alive? What the F word, F word in gerund form, F word again is wrong with you?'
Bruce NgSure. The nose alone is four hundred kilograms.
Vincent KapoorYou want to send a man into space without the front of his ship?
Bruce NgWell, no. We are going to have him cover it with HAB canvas. The hull is mostly there to keep air in. Mars' atmosphere is so thin, you do not need a lot of streamlining. By the time the ship is going fast enough for air resistance to matter, it'll be high enough that there will be practically no air.
Mark WatneyIt's been 48 sols since I planted the potatoes. So now it's time to reap and re-sow. They grew even better than I expected. I now have 400 healthy potato plants. I dug them up being careful to leave their plants alive. The smaller ones I'll reseed, the larger ones are my food supply. All natural, organic, martian-grown potatoes. You don't hear that every day, do you? And by the way, none of this matters at all if I can't figure out a way to make contact with NASA.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch HendersonHigh... hello this is Mitch... Mitch Henderson. I have some news. There's no subtle way to put this; Mark Watney's still alive.
Mitch HendersonYeah. The problem is the intercept velocity. The Hermes, well... it... it... can't enter Mars orbit, otherwise they will never have enough fuel to make it home. The MAV is only designed to enter low Mars orbit. So in order for Mark to escape Mars' gravity entirely to intercept with Hermes...
Bruce Ng[after hearing their timeline for building the probe]Okay. Well, I'm going to need a change of clothes...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyLet's do the math. Our surface mission here was supposed to take thirty-one days. For redundancy, they sent enough food to last for sixty-eight days. For six people. So for just me, it'll last three-hundred days. And I figure I can stretch that to four hundred if I ration. So... I've still gotta figure out how to grow three years worth of food. Here. On a planet where nothing grows. Luckily, I'm a botanist.
Melissa LewisYou're a chemist. Can you make a bomb with what you have on board?
Alex VogelProbably... but I feel obliged to mention that setting off an explosive device in a spacecraft is a terrible, terrible idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark WatneyI get it. RTGs are good for spacecraft, but if they rupture around humans... no more humans. Which is why we buried it when we arrived. And planted that flag so we would never be stupid enough to accidentally go near it again. But, as long as I don't break it...
[laughs]
Mark WatneyI almost just said 'everything will be fine' out loud!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa LewisWatney, you keep leaving your channel open, which leads to Martinez responding, which leads to all of us listening, which leads to me being annoyed.
Mark WatneyRoger that. Martinez, the captain would like you to please shut your smart mouth.
[Chuckles]
Chris BeckWe'd prefer to use a different adjective to describe Martinez's mouth.