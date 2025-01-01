Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Martian The Martian Movie Quotes

The Martian Movie Quotes

Mark Watney In the face of overwhelming odds, I'm left with only one option. I'm gonna have to science the shit out of this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney I don't want to come off as arrogant here, but I'm the greatest botanist on this planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney They say once you grow crops somewhere, you have officially colonized it. So, technically, I colonized Mars.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney I've been thinking about laws on Mars. There's an international treaty saying that no country can lay claim to anything that's not on Earth. By another treaty if you're not in any country's territory, maritime law aplies. So Mars is international waters. Now, NASA is an American non-military organization, it owns the Hab. But the second I walk outside I'm in international waters. So Here's the cool part. I'm about to leave for the Schiaparelli Crater where I'm going to commandeer the Ares IV lander. Nobody explicitly gave me permission to do this, and they can't until I'm on board the Ares IV. So I'm going to be taking a craft over in international waters without permission, which by definition... makes me a pirate. Mark Watney: Space Pirate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [From deleted scene] Every human being has a basic instinct: to help each other out. If a hiker gets lost in the mountains, people will coordinate a search. If a train crashes, people will line up to give blood. If an earthquake levels a city, people all over the world will send emergency supplies. This is so fundamentally human that it's found in every culture without exception. Yes, there are assholes who just don't care, but they're massively outnumbered by the people who do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney Commander, I have an idea.
Melissa Lewis Go ahead, Mark.
Mark Watney Well, if I can find something sharp in here, and poke a hole in the glove of my EVA suit, I could use the escaping air as a thruster and fly towards you. It would be easy to control because it would be on my arm.
Melissa Lewis I can't see you having any control if you did that. You'd be eyeballing the intercept using a thrust vector you can barely control.
Mark Watney Yes, yes, those are all very good points. But, consider this: I'd get to fly around like Iron Man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney At some point, everything's gonna go south on you... everything's going to go south and you're going to say, this is it. This is how I end. Now you can either accept that, or you can get to work. That's all it is. You just begin. You do the math. You solve one problem... and you solve the next one... and then the next. And If you solve enough problems, you get to come home. All right, questions?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney Fuck you, Mars...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [recording a video message] If the oxygenator breaks down, I'll suffocate. If the water reclaimer breaks down, I'll die of thirst. If the hab breaches, I'll just kind of implode. If none of those things happen, I'll eventually run out of food and starve to death. So, yeah... Yeah...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [after trying to make water by burning hydrogen] So, yeah, I blew myself up. Best guess, I forgot to account for the excess oxygen that I've been exhaling when I did my calculations because I'm stupid. I'm gonna get back to work here just as soon as my ears stop ringing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney I've got to make a lot more water. The good thing is, I know the recipe: You take hydrogen, you add oxygen, and you burn. Now, I have hundreds of liters of unused hydrazine at the MDV. If I run the hydrazine over an iridium catalyst, it'll separate into N2 and H2. And then if I just direct the hydrogen into a small area and burn it. Luckily, in the history of humanity, nothing bad has ever happened from lighting hydrogen on fire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney I'm the first person to be alone on an entire planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [after finding out the intercept distance is too far] Did you say 312? Yeah, I'll just wave to you guys as I go by.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney It's a strange feeling. Everywhere I go, I'm the first. Step outside the rover? First guy ever to be there! Climb a hill? First guy to climb that hill! Kick a rock? That rock hadn't moved in a million years! I'm the first guy to drive long-distance on Mars. The first guy to spend more than thirty-one sols on Mars. The first guy to grow crops on Mars. First, first, first!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney Mars will come to fear my botany powers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney Tell Commander Lewis, disco sucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent Kapoor [Typing] Mark, please watch your language. Everything you type is being broadcast live all over the world.
Mark Watney Yeah?
[Proceeds to type even more profanity]
Vincent Kapoor Oh, my God...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie Montrose I mean, what are we gonna say? 'Dear America, remember that astronaut we killed and had a really nice funeral for? Turns out he's alive and we left him on Mars. Our bad. Sincerely, NASA.' I mean, do you realize the shit storm that is about to hit us?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent Kapoor How's he doing?
Mindy Park Uh... He asked us to call him Captain Blondebeard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney The other question I get most frequently is. When I was up there stranded by myself, did I think I was gonna die? Yes, absolutely. And that's one you need to know, going in, because it's gonna happen to you. This is space. It does not cooperate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[text message from the Hermes] [text message from the Hermes] : Rich Purnell is a steely-eyed missile man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [after hearing he has to take the top off of the Mars Ascent Vehicle] I know what they're doing. I know exactly what they're doing. They just keep repeating 'go faster than any man in the history of space travel', like that's a good thing. Like it'll distract me from how insane their plan is. Yeah, I get to go faster than any man in the history of space travel, because you're launching me in a convertible. Actually it's worse than that, because I won't even be able to control the thing. And by the way, physicists, when describing things like acceleration do not use the word 'fast'. So they're only doing that in the hopes that I won't raise any objections to this lunacy, because I like the way 'fastest man in the history of space travel' sounds.
[pause]
Mark Watney I do like the way it sounds... I mean, I like it a lot.
[pause]
Mark Watney I'm not gonna tell them that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rich Purnell I'm gonna need more coffee.
[trips over trash basket]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney I'm not gonna die here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney Welcome to the Astronaut Candidate Program. Now pay attention, because this could save your life. Trust me, I know what I'm talking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [eating a potato] It has been *seven days* since I ran out of ketchup!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney All right, let me get a few things out of the way, right off the bat. Yes, I did in fact survive on a deserted planet by farming in my own shit. Yes, it's actually worse than it sounds. So, let's not talk about that ever again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [mouthed, when he's told the crew doesn't know he's still alive] What the fuck? WHAT THE FUCK?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney Who am I to talk about loneliness?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie Montrose What the hell is 'Project Elrond'?
Vincent Kapoor I had to make something up.
Annie Montrose But 'Elrond'?
Mitch Henderson Because it's a secret meeting.
Annie Montrose How do you know that, and why does Elrond mean secret meeting?
Bruce Ng The Council of Elrond. It's the... it's from The Lord of the Rings. It's the meeting where they decide to destroy the one ring.
Teddy Sanders If we're going to call something Project Elrond, I would like my code name to be 'Glorfindel'.
Annie Montrose [pause] I hate every one of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney Surprise!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Lewis All right team, stay in sight of each other. Let's make NASA proud today.
Rick Martinez How's it looking over there, Watney?
Mark Watney Well, you will be happy to hear that in Grid Section 14-28, the particles were predominately coarse but in 29, they're much finer and they should be ideal for chem analysis.
Rick Martinez Oh, wow. Did everybody hear that? Mark just discovered dirt.
[laughs]
Rick Martinez Should we alert the media?
Mark Watney Sorry, what are you doing today, Martinez? Making sure the MAV is still upright?
Rick Martinez Well, I'd like you to know that visual inspection of the equipment is imperative to mission success. I also would like to report that the MAV is still upright.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [talking to himself] I'm sorry, Martinez, but if you didn't want me to go through your stuff, you shouldn't have left me for dead on a desolate planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney I figured one of you guys kept an ASCII table lying around. And I was right. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you super-nerd Beth Johanssen, who also had copies of 'Zork II' and "Leather Goddesses of Phobos" on her personal laptop. Seriously, Johanssen... it's like the Smithsonian of loneliness on there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [listening to 'Turn the Beat Around'] I am definitely gonna die up here, if I have to listen to any more of Commander Lewis's god-awful disco music. My God, Commander, could you have not brought something from this century? No, I won't 'turn the beat around'; I refuse to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tim Grimes [Reading Mark's messages] Okay, he says 'They don't know I'm alive? What the F word, F word in gerund form, F word again is wrong with you?'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teddy Sanders Rich?
Rich Purnell Yeah?
Teddy Sanders Get out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teddy Sanders [From Extended Version] I just had to explain to the President of the United States what a beaurocratic felcher is.
Mitch Henderson I made the mistake of typing it into Google. Don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Lewis Let's go get our boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Henderson Do you believe in God, Vincent?
Vincent Kapoor Yeah. Yeah, my father was a Hindu, my mother's a Baptist, so, yeah, I believe in several.
Mitch Henderson We'll take all the help we can get.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Henderson He's not even got to the bad parts yet.
Vincent Kapoor Well, let's get to the bad parts.
Bruce Ng We need to remove the nose LR, the windows, and the whole of panel 19.
Vincent Kapoor You want to take the front of the ship off?
Bruce Ng Sure. The nose alone is four hundred kilograms.
Vincent Kapoor You want to send a man into space without the front of his ship?
Bruce Ng Well, no. We are going to have him cover it with HAB canvas. The hull is mostly there to keep air in. Mars' atmosphere is so thin, you do not need a lot of streamlining. By the time the ship is going fast enough for air resistance to matter, it'll be high enough that there will be practically no air.
Vincent Kapoor You want to send him into space under a tarp?
Bruce Ng Yes. Can I go on?
Vincent Kapoor [exasperated] NO!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney [after noticing a potato sprout bloomed] Hey, there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teddy Sanders Mark Watney is dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Lewis You're in Martinez's hands now.
Mark Watney Well, tell that asshole no barrel rolls.
Melissa Lewis Copy that, MAV.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Lewis Houston... six crews... safely aboard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Johanssen [kisses the visor of Beck's helm] Don't tell anyone I did that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Henderson The truth is that Mark's right. The longer we wait, the worse it's going to get. We need to tell the crew.
Teddy Sanders You're saying this now while Vincent is in Pasadena, so he can't argue the other side.
Mitch Henderson I shouldn't have to answer to Vincent or anyone else. It's time, Teddy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie Montrose But if something goes wrong?
Vincent Kapoor Then we lose the crew.
Bruce Ng So what, we either have a high chance of killing one person, or a low chance of killing six people. How do we make that decision?
Vincent Kapoor We don't.
[pointing to Teddy]
Vincent Kapoor He does.
Mitch Henderson Yeah, bullshit. It should be Commander Lewis' call.
Teddy Sanders We still have a chance to bring five astronauts home safe and sound. I'm not risking their lives.
Mitch Henderson Let them make that decision.
Teddy Sanders Mitch, we are going with option one.
Mitch Henderson You god damn coward.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney It's been 48 sols since I planted the potatoes. So now it's time to reap and re-sow. They grew even better than I expected. I now have 400 healthy potato plants. I dug them up being careful to leave their plants alive. The smaller ones I'll reseed, the larger ones are my food supply. All natural, organic, martian-grown potatoes. You don't hear that every day, do you? And by the way, none of this matters at all if I can't figure out a way to make contact with NASA.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Henderson High... hello this is Mitch... Mitch Henderson. I have some news. There's no subtle way to put this; Mark Watney's still alive.
Melissa Lewis Oh, my God.
Chris Beck What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Ng Okay, um, I'm going to start by stating for the record, you are not going to like this.
Vincent Kapoor Oh yeah.
Mitch Henderson Yeah. The problem is the intercept velocity. The Hermes, well... it... it... can't enter Mars orbit, otherwise they will never have enough fuel to make it home. The MAV is only designed to enter low Mars orbit. So in order for Mark to escape Mars' gravity entirely to intercept with Hermes...
Vincent Kapoor He has to be going fast.
Mitch Henderson Exactly.
Bruce Ng Which means we need to make the MAV lighter. A lot lighter. Five thousand kilograms lighter.
Vincent Kapoor But you can do that, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Lewis [from deleted scene] Where have you been sleeping?
Rick Martinez In airlock 2.
Beth Johanssen Beth Johanssen, Chris Beck, Alex Vogel: *What?*
Rick Martinez It's the only place where I can sleep without anyone tripping over me, so...
Alex Vogel Do you understand how dangerous that is? If one seal breaks, you die.
Melissa Lewis From now on you'll sleep in Beck's room.
Chris Beck Where am I going to sleep?
Melissa Lewis With Johanssen.
Chris Beck Um, uh.
[chuckles, Johanssen looks surprised]
Melissa Lewis Knock it off Beck. It's a small ship; I know everything.
Beth Johanssen Are you mad?
Melissa Lewis If this was a normal mission, you'd be breaking about thirty rules. But this isn't a normal mission.
Rick Martinez And a few world records too.. WHAT'S UP!
[Shakes Beck's and Johanssen's hands]
Rick Martinez You're gonna leave me hanging? You're going to leave me hanging? Getting down in space?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Ng Alright. Ah, thanks to my uncle Tommy in China, we get another chance at this. Now, we finished the Iris probe in 62 days, and now we are going to attempt to finish it in 28.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent Kapoor [Reading and citing from the panels that Mark put in front of the camera of the Pathfinder Mars robot] "'Are you receiving me? Yes - no.'
[to Tim]
Vincent Kapoor OK, point the camera at 'yes'."
Tim Grimes 32-minute round trip communications time, all he can do is yes/no questions and all we can do is point the camera. This won't exactly be an Algonquin round table of snappy repartee.
Vincent Kapoor [Stares incredulously] Are you kidding me?
Bruce Ng Tim, Tim.
Vincent Kapoor Just point the camera!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Ng [after hearing their timeline for building the probe] Okay. Well, I'm going to need a change of clothes...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney Let's do the math. Our surface mission here was supposed to take thirty-one days. For redundancy, they sent enough food to last for sixty-eight days. For six people. So for just me, it'll last three-hundred days. And I figure I can stretch that to four hundred if I ration. So... I've still gotta figure out how to grow three years worth of food. Here. On a planet where nothing grows. Luckily, I'm a botanist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Ng [From extended version] What's a Felcher?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney So, now that NASA can talk to me they won't shut up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Henderson Whoever gave them the maneuver only passed along information. Crew made the decision on their own.
Teddy Sanders You may have killed them, Mitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teddy Sanders We need to use the Taiyang Shen.
Vincent Kapoor Uh huh
Annie Montrose What am I missing? Why is that important?
Vincent Kapoor Beause we can only do one.
Teddy Sanders Send Watney enough food to last until Ares IV, or send Hermes back to get him right now.
Vincent Kapoor Both plans require the use of the Taiyang Shen. So we have to choose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teddy Sanders We're fighting the same war. Every time something goes wrong, the world forgets why we fly. I'm trying to keep us airborne. It's bigger than one person.
Mitch Henderson No. It's not.
Teddy Sanders When this is over I'll expect your resignation.
Mitch Henderson I understand.
Teddy Sanders Bring our astronauts home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rich Purnell [explaining his rescue plan to NASA, grabs a stapler] Ok. Let's pretend that this stapler is the Hermes and you, you are... I'm sorry what's your name again?
Teddy Sanders Teddy. I'm the Director of NASA.
Rich Purnell Cool. Teddy, you're Earth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Lewis Vogel.
Alex Vogel Go ahead, Commander.
Melissa Lewis I need you to come inside and make... a bomb.
Alex Vogel Again, Commander?
Melissa Lewis You're a chemist. Can you make a bomb with what you have on board?
Alex Vogel Probably... but I feel obliged to mention that setting off an explosive device in a spacecraft is a terrible, terrible idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Watney I get it. RTGs are good for spacecraft, but if they rupture around humans... no more humans. Which is why we buried it when we arrived. And planted that flag so we would never be stupid enough to accidentally go near it again. But, as long as I don't break it...
[laughs]
Mark Watney I almost just said 'everything will be fine' out loud!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Lewis Watney, you keep leaving your channel open, which leads to Martinez responding, which leads to all of us listening, which leads to me being annoyed.
Mark Watney Roger that. Martinez, the captain would like you to please shut your smart mouth.
[Chuckles]
Chris Beck We'd prefer to use a different adjective to describe Martinez's mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more