The Inbetweeners 2 Movie Quotes

The Inbetweeners 2 Movie Quotes

Jay Cartwright Why's there always some cunt with a guitar?
Will McKenzie Playing the guitar badly, wearing beads, talking about 'one love' and pretending you are friends with Central American villagers - who, by the way, despise you - before heading back to your parents five-bedroomed house in Surrey, doesn't make you a spiritual person, it makes you a bell-end.
Ben I think you're right about his song, Katie.
Will McKenzie Oh, fuck off, Ben! You don't believe in 'song lines' any more than I do. It's just a way for you to seem interesting to girls because deep down you know you're boring and pretentious like your stupid fucking dreadlocks. Which, by the way, always look embarrassing on white people. They're not countercultural, they actually scream 'Oh, I've got a trust fund!' so get a normal haircut, you unbearable prick.
Neil Sutherland I've got this amazing app called Grindr, made loads of new mates through it.
Will McKenzie Meanwhile, I was chasing a girl I had recently fingered to sleep.
Neil Sutherland There's something I always wanted to know too.
Will McKenzie Will McKenzie, Simon Cooper, Jay Cartwright: What is it?
Neil Sutherland How long after a poo do you have to wait before you can have sex?
Will McKenzie Please don't let this be my last thought.
Neil Sutherland Because I never found out.
Neil Sutherland If I were seeing things I'd be seeing something cool, like Optimus Prime banging Katy Perry.
Will McKenzie Chasing a girl around Australia isn't romantic, it's extreme stalking.
Simon Cooper I do spend a lot of time with Lucy. Although she has changed a bit since we were on holiday. And, well, what's the word when someone's not nicer?
Will McKenzie Nastier?
Simon Cooper Yeah. I think that's it, maybe. She's nastier.
Will McKenzie After I'd explained to everyone that it was my rape alarm, and once they'd stopped laughing, we got some sleep.
Simon Cooper I'm thinking
Neil Sutherland I only shit on your face once!
