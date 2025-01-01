Will McKenziePlaying the guitar badly, wearing beads, talking about 'one love' and pretending you are friends with Central American villagers - who, by the way, despise you - before heading back to your parents five-bedroomed house in Surrey, doesn't make you a spiritual person, it makes you a bell-end.
Will McKenzieOh, fuck off, Ben! You don't believe in 'song lines' any more than I do. It's just a way for you to seem interesting to girls because deep down you know you're boring and pretentious like your stupid fucking dreadlocks. Which, by the way, always look embarrassing on white people. They're not countercultural, they actually scream 'Oh, I've got a trust fund!' so get a normal haircut, you unbearable prick.
Neil SutherlandI've got this amazing app called Grindr, made loads of new mates through it.
Will McKenzieMeanwhile, I was chasing a girl I had recently fingered to sleep.