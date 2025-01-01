Title CardIncreased Solar Storms have turned the earth's surface into a radioactive desert and reduced the human population by 99.7% to 21 million people. Atmosphere disturbances have disabled most terrestrial communication systems, pushing civilization to a process of technological regression. In an atmosphere of fear and desperation, ROC Corporation created the Automata Pilgrim 7000's, primitive robots designed to build the walls and mechanical clouds that protect the humans who inhabit the last remaining cities. Now there are millions of robots controlled by man through two security protocols: The first protocol prevents the robot from harming any form of life. The second protocol prevents the robot from altering itself or other robots. These two protocols are designed to protect humans from the Automata. They are inalterable.
Vernon ConwayWhy is it so difficult for you to accept my orders if you're just a machine?
RobotJust a machine? That's like saying that you're just an ape.
[Conway shoots the robot]
Robot[having fallen to its knees] Just a violent ape.
CleoAnd why did the rain change? Why don't you tell me?
Jacq VaucanYou're supposed to be smarter than me at this stage of the game.
Muniesa the TechnicianThe Pilgrims were born to help us in our heroic quest for survival. Now they build our homes, drive our cars, and wipe our asses when we get old. I have no idea what we're going to do next.
DuprèA machine altering itself is a very complex concept. Self-repairing implies some idea of a conscience. Muddy waters.
DuprèYou're here today trafficking in nuclear goods because a long time ago a monkey decided to come down from a tree. Transitioning from the brain of an ape to your incredible intellectual prowess... took us about seven million years. It's been a very long road. A unit, however, without the second protocol, could travel that same road in just a few weeks. Because your brilliant brain has its limitations. Physical limitations. Biological limitations. However, this tin head? The only limitations that she has is the second protocol. The second protocol exists because we don't know what can be beyond the second protocol. If it were eliminated, who knows how far that vacuum could go.