Title Card Increased Solar Storms have turned the earth's surface into a radioactive desert and reduced the human population by 99.7% to 21 million people. Atmosphere disturbances have disabled most terrestrial communication systems, pushing civilization to a process of technological regression. In an atmosphere of fear and desperation, ROC Corporation created the Automata Pilgrim 7000's, primitive robots designed to build the walls and mechanical clouds that protect the humans who inhabit the last remaining cities. Now there are millions of robots controlled by man through two security protocols: The first protocol prevents the robot from harming any form of life. The second protocol prevents the robot from altering itself or other robots. These two protocols are designed to protect humans from the Automata. They are inalterable.