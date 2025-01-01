Menu
Automata Movie Quotes

Jacq Vaucan I am going to die here. That's all I know.
Blue Robot Jacq, dying is a part of the human natural cycle. Your life is just a span in time.
Jacq Vaucan You are the first one, aren't you? You started all this.
Blue Robot No one did it. It just happened. The way it happened to you. We just appeared.
Jacq Vaucan Who altered your protocols?
Blue Robot Nobody altered my protocols.
Jacq Vaucan What about them?
Blue Robot I enhanced them.
Jacq Vaucan Are you the boss?
Blue Robot Boss is a human thought structure.
Jacq Vaucan Funny, you were supposed to help us survive.
Blue Robot Surviving is not relevant. Living is. We want to live.
Cleo Now I know why the rain changed.
Jacq Vaucan Why?
Cleo I don't think you could understand.
Title Card Increased Solar Storms have turned the earth's surface into a radioactive desert and reduced the human population by 99.7% to 21 million people. Atmosphere disturbances have disabled most terrestrial communication systems, pushing civilization to a process of technological regression. In an atmosphere of fear and desperation, ROC Corporation created the Automata Pilgrim 7000's, primitive robots designed to build the walls and mechanical clouds that protect the humans who inhabit the last remaining cities. Now there are millions of robots controlled by man through two security protocols: The first protocol prevents the robot from harming any form of life. The second protocol prevents the robot from altering itself or other robots. These two protocols are designed to protect humans from the Automata. They are inalterable.
Blue Robot We just appeared.
Jacq Vaucan Yeah, now we are going to disappear!
Vernon Conway Why is it so difficult for you to accept my orders if you're just a machine?
Robot Just a machine? That's like saying that you're just an ape.
[Conway shoots the robot]
Robot [having fallen to its knees] Just a violent ape.
Cleo And why did the rain change? Why don't you tell me?
Jacq Vaucan You're supposed to be smarter than me at this stage of the game.
Muniesa the Technician The Pilgrims were born to help us in our heroic quest for survival. Now they build our homes, drive our cars, and wipe our asses when we get old. I have no idea what we're going to do next.
Duprè A machine altering itself is a very complex concept. Self-repairing implies some idea of a conscience. Muddy waters.
Jacq Vaucan Why?
Duprè You're here today trafficking in nuclear goods because a long time ago a monkey decided to come down from a tree. Transitioning from the brain of an ape to your incredible intellectual prowess... took us about seven million years. It's been a very long road. A unit, however, without the second protocol, could travel that same road in just a few weeks. Because your brilliant brain has its limitations. Physical limitations. Biological limitations. However, this tin head? The only limitations that she has is the second protocol. The second protocol exists because we don't know what can be beyond the second protocol. If it were eliminated, who knows how far that vacuum could go.
Jacq Vaucan So, it can be done.
Robot If we go back to the city, we will die.
Jacq Vaucan To die, you have to be alive first.
[last lines]
Rachel Vaucan [approaching the sea] There it is, Jacq. Do you see it?
Duprè [email to Jacq Vacaun] Your vacuum... has come down from the tree
[indicating that robots have developed consciousness]
Vernon Conway [referring to the robot] While you're at it, you can bury this one, too. I'm sure he has a soul by now.
Client That dog was family unit.
Jacq Vaucan It is very emotional to see there are still people who care so deeply about family.
Jacq Vaucan I am thrilled to inform you that your unit is in perfect condition. It's the only one in this kitchen who couldn't harm a living being, even if you force it to.
Jacq Vaucan But I am not so sure if coming down from the tree was worth it just to get to where we are.
Dominic Hawk Because I'm afraid, Mr. Bold, that the issue is not whether Vaucan may represent a threat to the company. The issue is whether he may be a threat to mankind.
TV program voice over Dancing is mathematical. If you can count, you can dance.
