Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Unfriended Unfriended Movie Quotes

Unfriended Movie Quotes

Text from Trailer [from trailer] Online, your memories live forever... but so do your mistakes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire's account [a text suspiciously came out of nowhere, probably by Laura, who may have hacked into Blaire's account] What's fat and white and red all over? Ken in a blender.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith [when they were bothered by the unknown account: billie227] It's probably a glitch.
Val Rommel [a message came from billie227, which Ken and his friends thought was a glitch] Well, the glitch just typed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Never Have I Ever... got Adam arrested for selling weed.
Mitch Roussel That was me...
Adam Sewell WHAT? They put me in handcuffs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura I wish I could forgive you.
[signs off following Blaire's apology and scroll through their shared facebook photos]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel Ken if this is you I swear I will burn you alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily Look Laura, do you remember all the good times we had together, we were close friends and we drifted apart I'm sorry...
Laura Drifted apart? Is that how you remember it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Sewell [when he hears some unusual noises inside his house] Who's there? I HAVE A FUCKING GUN, YOU HEAR ME?
Adam Sewell [the lights in the house turned off suddenly] FUCK! What the fuck...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily Mitch? Mitch! MITCH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [from trailer] This is gonna be fun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Let's play a game...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel [to Adam, after founding out that he was sleeping with Blaire] Uh, YOU'RE FUCKING DEAD! YOU'RE FUCKING DEAD!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily Please, Laura we are not bad people... we are good people
Laura Really? Are you sure about that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [as the seconds drastically count down and Laura begins to type on facebook inbox] Mitch... do you hate me...? Could you ever forgive me, I am so sorry...
[crying profusely]
Mitch Roussel Blaire... I don't hate you, I love you... I love you so much
[Laura sends in her message to Blaire]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Blaire Lily [sobbing out of control] Laura, I'm sorry that we drifted apart!
Laura 'Drifted apart'? Is that how you remember it? I think there's more to the story.
[Laura then tags Blaire with the Leaky Laura video on her Facebook page]
Blaire Lily No...
[the video shows Laura sleeping drunk on the ground, Blaire is then shown laughing in the video]
Blaire Lily [video] I got her!
[video ends]
Blaire Lily I'm sorry.
Laura What you've done will live here forever.
[many of Blaire's Facebook friends post several angry comments on Blaire's page]
Laura I wish I could forgive you, Blaire.
[Laura signs off Skype as Blaire is left alone consumed in guilt and fear, the door is then heard creaking open, a pair of hands slams the laptop screen shut]
Blaire Lily NO! Laura?
[Laura's demonic face lunges at the screen until it cuts to black]
Blaire Lily [screams] NO!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton Who would hack into a dead girl's account?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Sewell Fuck you Blaire.
Blaire Lily I Hate you so much Adam.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel Hey did you guys order your tickets two weeks ago like I asked youse to do...
Blaire Lily Wh-... what seats are better... balcony or orchestra?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton You bitch, what did you do?
[Crying]
Blaire Lily [crying] I'm so sorry Adam.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel Never Have I Ever... roofied Ashley Dane and forced her to get an abortion
Adam Sewell What the fuck Mitch? I did not roofie Ashley Dane and never I have ever forced her to an abortion... what the fuck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith Uh-oh! Someone's in their chonies! Oh someone's in their chonies!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily I got her!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton Guys, who posted the video?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Thank you Blaire, that must of been a hard thing to do...
Blaire Lily No, please...
[shocked and slowing down in breath]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily I can't... I can't show you the note
[sinking her head in tears and shock]
Mitch Roussel What more notes being passed between you and Adam? No fuck this! Either you show me the note Blaire or I am signing out, I swear to god! No fuck this! I am signing out you hear me, I've had enough of this, I'm signing out.
Laura If Mitch signs out, he dies...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel [In response to her tagged photos on Jess' facebook entitled VAL GETS SH*TFACED] Jess, what the shit?
Jess Felton [Confused and laughing] Wow, I didn't...
Val Rommel These just came from your account, why did you post these?
Jess Felton [laughing and still confused] I've never seen these before but Val these are incredible, I didn't know you were so much fun.
Val Rommel Delete them Jess.
Jess Felton I don't what to say but I've never...
Val Rommel Oh my god Jess you trashy little bitch delete them.
Jess Felton [laughing in disbelief and curling back] Wait a second, did you just call me trashy, seriously?
Val Rommel Yes Jess, yes I did.
Jess Felton [Angry and defensive] Okay so you're asking me to do you a fucking favor by taking down these photos which I didn't post in the fucking first place.
Val Rommel Oh my god, I'm asking for you a favor! I'm asking you for a favor really?
Jess Felton Yeah, so you can either be nice to me and I can help you, or you can suck my fucking dick and piss off.
Val Rommel Can you just close your trashy little mouth for like one second.
Jess Felton Okay I will beat your goddamn ass any day if you come over here bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Sewell Hey Mitch whose your buddy?
[glances at the icon of billie227 on the six-way call]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel Ok, everybody right now put your hands up... whose doing this?
[raises hands and is followed at seconds later by Blaire, Jess, Adam, Ken and Val's hands as well]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dank Jimmy What is it you want woman?
Rando Pauls Dude, she wants help
[stoned and laughing]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily Please, I need you to call the police, my friend's being attacked, my friend's being hurt.
[whimpers and cries]
Chatroulette Girl 911, police please, ok so I have this girl on webcam who says her friend is being attacked, location is Fresno, California.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Never Have I Ever... defaced Laura Barns' grave.
Jess Felton [crying and hyperventilating] No! Please Laura that wasn't me! I swear! Please no!
[the countdown of seconds going from 19 continues]
Adam Sewell Please Laura she's telling the truth, it was me Laura, it wasn't Jess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily I wanna make prom night, the night.
Mitch Roussel You serious? You wouldn't lie to me now
[teases Blaire with knife in front of his cam]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [imitating Shay Van Buren] Byeeee!
Jess Felton [imitating Shay Van Buren] Byeeee!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily This is Laura's account.
[surprised as a skype message surfaces from billie227]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Sewell You guys are so cute.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel Hey billie, why don't you give me your address so I can come over there and knock the trash out of your mouth.
Ken Smith Oooh fight!
Laura You wouldn't like it here...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [whispering] Laura?... Laura are you ok?
[begins chuckling quietly whilst recording Laura and zooming in on her face]
Laura [murmuring] mmmhm...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton [Upon Blaire revealing her note causing Adam's death, screaming, hyperventilating and crying] You stupid bitch! You killed him.
Blaire Lily [Crying and in shock rocking back up against bedside wall] I'm so sorry Jess, I didn't know what else to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [as Skype account IM billie227] Whose ready for a bonus round?
Jess Felton [Crying and whimpering as she still brandishes her two remaining fingers in Never Have I Ever] No!
Adam Sewell [standing upwards and brandishing his father's gun] No fuck this! I'm fucking ready for you motherfucker! Come on over! I'll fucking kill you!
[Living room printer then begins printing one paper copy]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [Via billie227 Skype IM] Never Have I Ever Crashed Jess' Mom's Car.
Jess Felton That was one of you guys? That was fucking one of you guys.
Blaire Lily [Puts finger down] It was me Jess, I'm sorry, I was drunk and it happened and I didn't know how to tell you Jess.
Jess Felton F-Fuck you.
Adam Sewell Great friend Blaire.
Blaire Lily I've apologized, she has not apologized for starting this rumor thing about me. Which is not true by the way.
Mitch Roussel Hey we're sticking together on this stop it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [Closing ChatRoulette tab after the friendly girl from Nevada contacts the Fresno County Sheriff's department and informs of an oncoming squad car to Jess' provided address] Okay Jess so the police are coming, they are on their way, you're going to be fine Jess.
Jess Felton [Grasping her ensuite bathroom door looking out at Blaire and Mitch whimpering and crying in fright] Why is she doing this?
Laura [Skype IM messaging with a smiley face emoticon as Jess continues to cry and grasp her bathroom door talking with Blaire and Mitch in fright] Goodbye, Jess.
Blaire Lily [Jess' feed then begins to freeze and disappear] Jess? Jess, no, Okay run Jess, just run!
Jess Felton [Rolling across bathroom door right to left in pain and struggle screaming before coming to a sudden pain filled plea] No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily Please I need you to call the Fresno County Police Department right now, something is happening...
Rando Pauls [Stoned and mocking Blaire's plea on ChatRoulette] Something is happening... it is happening right now
[begins to laugh along with friend]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Never Have I Ever... spread the rumor that Blaire has an eating disorder.
Jess Felton That was me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily Jess listen to me, i'm going to search for help, remain calm
Jess Felton Please Hurry!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel Fuck this! Nope... I'm calling the police, that's a threat
[pulls up her mobile and dials 911 whilst disconnecting from skype]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel I can't believe you'd do this me, I love you fucking slut
[crying]
Blaire Lily [crying in return and wheezing] No, please don't call me that baby I love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Woo! Who wants to see my butt? She's going to see my ass tonight!
[points at a female partygoer]
Matt Yeah! I'm going to see your ass tonight too Laura!
[moves in over a now lying down Laura]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith Alright, it's just a game, we're all just gonna download it and play it right?
Laura [IM] ken, what are you doing?
Ken Smith Not doing anything, man. I just wanted to play a game! You like games you seem to like games, dude, I thought we were gonna play. A fucking, great game for you man.
Trojan Destroyer program [everybody downloads just a game.dmg/.exe]
Adam Sewell Ok, I just launched it.
Trojan Destroyer program [program launches and scans]
Adam Sewell I got something for you, billie227.
Ken Smith Is it searching, guys? Did everybody download it?
Blaire Lily Mine's got something. Mine's got something.
Ken Smith Ok, good. Wait until everybody got something. Is it flagging? Has everybody got some flags? It should be more than one, two, it should be multiple. Ok cool.
Laura [starts timer]
[IM]
Laura u have 1 minute to stop this
Ken Smith Ok, trash. Trash all of those and then empty your recycling bins, ok? Empty your recycling bins after trashing them, do not save them. Everything! Everything that's flagged.
Mitch Roussel It's not gonna delete these.
Ken Smith Just fucking listen to me! Trust me, dude.
Adam Sewell [grabs gun and points at screen]
Ken Smith Is it deleted? What's going on? Keep me updated, guys. Ok, Adam's done. Mitch?
Mitch Roussel [finishes scan] Mine's the same.
Ken Smith Ok, Jess?
Jess Felton [finishes scan] Mine's done!
Ken Smith Ok, Blaire? Blaire! Blaire!
Blaire Lily We're just gonna
[inaudible/webcam glitch]
Blaire Lily Blaire's bin guys. It's gonna be cool. I promise!
Laura [timer flashes 10 seconds left in red]
Blaire Lily WHY IS HE COUNTING DOWN?
Ken Smith Ok, it's cool, it's cool Blaire!
Laura [leaves call]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
billie227 Can someone please explain the rules to Laura?
Adam Sewell Why don't *you* explain to her, you GAY MAN!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith Now to try some of my famous brew of salsa!
[brandishes mixed up blender of food and drink to group]
Blaire Lily Ken that is so disgusting!
[laughing]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel Take it off, before I cut it off
[brandishes kitchen knife smirking]
Blaire Lily [beginning to unbutton after rising up from bed laughing] You're cute when you're violent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton Laura! Laura please it wasn't me, I wasn't lying! Blaire, Blaire please I swear it wasn't me! You know I never did that, please make her stop, why is she doing this?
[crying and backing away from her desktop]
Blaire Lily Jess I know, Jess please listen to me... everything is going to be ok, Laura please! Laura she didn't do anything please stop!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel Hi billie, listen sweetheart you're a fucking asshole if you don't take these down right now, i'll come over there and knock the trash out of your ears.
Laura Sounds great, But you wouldn't like it here.
Val Rommel Who the fuck is this guy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith [upon Laura's webcam displaying a grated image] Hey genius! We can see you.
Jess Felton What is that? Like a lattice or crate?
[Ken sighs and stands up off his chair]
Ken Smith Ken!
Ken Smith What?
Jess Felton Uh, stand back for a second.
Ken Smith Why?
Adam Sewell Just do it dude.
[Ken stands back and begins to wave his right arm indicating Laura's webcam is capturing him from behind]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [Via billie227 IM] Never Have I Ever offered to trade Jess' life for my own.
Jess Felton [Upon reading IM and as countdown IM's begin in shock and disbelief] What? Guys are you serious?
[beginning to cry]
Mitch Roussel No, none of this did that, we wouldn't do that
[pacing back and forth shaking head in disbelief]
Adam Sewell Blaire?
Jess Felton [In exasperation] Blaire did you do that?
Blaire Lily [In earnest defense and disbelief] No, I wouldn't do that.
Adam Sewell How do we know? Put down a finger and we'll know.
Mitch Roussel Hey she already said it wasn't her stop pushing.
Adam Sewell Oh and she always tells the truth Mitch?
Mitch Roussel [In angry, certain defense of Blaire] Yeah! Yeah.
Adam Sewell [Taken aback in drunk, angry state] Oh she does! Cause you always tell the truth isn't that right Blaire? Cause you always tell the truth!
Adam Sewell [as billie227's countdown IM's reach two seconds in panic putting down a finger] Fuck, it was me alright.
Jess Felton Adam!
Mitch Roussel You're a piece of sh-You're a fucking piece of shit you know!
Adam Sewell Oh fuck you! You're a fucking piece of shit, he told me if I traded Jess he'd let, me, you and Blaire live, so I was saving your life Mitch and I was saving your life Blaire, but none of you can understand that cause I am the bad person cause you all have perfect morals and your perfect fucking lives.
Jess Felton [Crying and hyperventilating] I hate you! I hate you! I hate you Adam!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [Via Skype IM] Never Have I Ever spread the rumor that Blaire has an eating disorder.
Jess Felton [as Billie's Skype IM countdown is reaches the early 10's] Fuck, it was me okay.
Blaire Lily [Surprised and taken aback] You said it was Val...
Jess Felton [Defensively responding] It's not like there's not some kind of truth in there.
Blaire Lily Jess how could you do that to me?
Jess Felton What with all the times you'd come around and we'd go out and you being offered or asked about food and you saying no sorry I'm not hungry, I've already eaten, all that shit.
[weezing out the final parts of the explanation as Blaire goes over her response]
Jess Felton .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [Crying in relief at test alarm and notification on desktop] It's an alarm I set for tomorrow, we have a test.
[Mitch slightly laughs in fear filled response]
Blaire Lily Mitchie, do you hate me?
Mitch Roussel [Crying and hyperventilating] No I don't hate you Blaire.
Blaire Lily [In relief] You don't?
Mitch Roussel No I don't hate you, I love you so much.
Laura One more question.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Never Have I Ever... made out with Laura Barns
Mitch Roussel [as the seconds tick away and Adam faces death with the losing fingers] It was me, Blaire I swear it meant nothing, it was at Adam's and it only lasted for five seconds...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Sewell My turn ok Laura... let's make this interesting alright... Never Have I Ever Had sex.
Laura [types it into the group] Never Have I Ever Had Sex!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [Adam dials the police] 911, please state your emergency.
Adam Sewell Yeah! Um, there's someone threatening me and my friends online and they also threatened our friend Valerie Rommel, you sent some officers over there earlier to her house but they didn't see what we saw. And there's a lot more to the story, so.
Laura What is your friend's address?
Adam Sewell What?
Laura Her address?
Adam Sewell Uh guys, guys what's her address?
Jess Felton Uh... hold on, I have it in my desk hold on.
Adam Sewell One sec...
Jess Felton 10705 East Bower.
Adam Sewell Yeah it's 10705 East Bower and he keeps threatening us and he won't leave us alone.
Laura Where are you right now sir?
Adam Sewell Um i'm at home, online... with my... with my friends
Laura Are you safe?
Adam Sewell Yeah.
Laura All of you?
Adam Sewell ...Yeah, we're good.
Laura Even Ken?
Adam Sewell What?
Laura Don't... Hang Up.
Adam Sewell What?
Jess Felton Wha-What just happened?
Adam Sewell Shhh, Shhh!
Laura I said, Don't... Hang Up.
Blaire Lily Who did you call?
Adam Sewell Fuck!
[weighs back in chair in frustration]
Adam Sewell It's this fucking arsewhole!
[Laura's account then rejoins the group convo]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [after IMessaging Mitch about talking with Val tonight and checking her Facebook Inbox from Laura] Guys have you talked to Val tonight?
Jess Felton Oh dude, when we were at Adam's she was telling people I have a drinking problem.
Adam Sewell You do.
Blaire Lily I'm gonna add her.
Ken Smith Can I just be honest I don't like Val, I don't like her.
Jess Felton [laughing] Nobody likes Val... except for Val
Ken Smith Except for Val, yeah I know...
[as Jess laughs at him finishing her sentence]
Ken Smith You just get me Jess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Never Have I Ever... crashed Jess' mom's car.
Blaire Lily That was me.
Blaire Lily Blaire Lily, Adam Sewell: See not so perfect and innocent now huh Blaire?
Blaire Lily Look I have apologized for that which is more then can be said for her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [after the free lives cam advertisement I closed by her on her desktop] Okay guys, I am not going to sit her and let her do this, okay Adam was right we cannot listen to her.
Laura Hands up everyone we're still playing. I've got a question for you JESS.
Jess Felton [whimpering and crying] I didn't do anything.
Blaire Lily Okay Jess do not answer, okay whatever you do, do not answer.
[Lamp lighting Jess' bedroom is then ushered out causing Jess to scream and flee to her ensuite bathroom with her laptop]
Blaire Lily Okay Jess! Just hide Jess! Just hide!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Sewell What's up?
Blaire Lily [glancing at the icon for billie227] It's still there...
Adam Sewell So were you two really cybering?
Blaire Lily [beginning to add in Mitch, Jess and Ken to the convo] No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel [upon seeing the tagged photos of her on Jess' facebook] You trashy little bitch delete them.
Jess Felton Oh wait, did you just call me trashy seriously
[taken aback in laughter]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith [Upon inspecting billie227's profile] I can't fucking shut it off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton [sarcastically whilst straightening her hair] Blaire you're a dirty girl, you're going to hell just like the rest of us...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Goodbye Jess
[bracketed IM smiley emoticon]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton Like the drinking game?
Laura Exactly, except in this version the loser doesn't drink... the loser dies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily What else do you think I did?
[crying as she looks over Laura's final Skype IMS]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel Come on your in real estate, sell this to me.
Blaire Lily Oh ok, well witness exhibit B, a human's right leg.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith I thought you wanted to play a game billie, let's play a game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel [In response to Ken's statement of her meant to be acquiring the group's tickets] No, No so I heard you were meant to be buying them and now three of us will get to sit in the balcony and three of us will have to sit in the orchestra.
Blaire Lily What seats are better, balcony or orchestra?
Val Rommel Balcony.
Blaire Lily Balcony!
Val Rommel Okay so we can take one more in balcony.
Jess Felton [laughing and swaying on chair side to side] I'll take it in the orchestra.
Val Rommel I'm sure you will.
Blaire Lily [laughing and covering mouth] Jess that's...
Jess Felton [laughing in unison] I can't believe you're the only one that got that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [upon discovering no-one has talked with Val tonight] I'm adding her.
Ken Smith Can I just be honest I don't like Val.
Jess Felton [laughing] Nobody likes Val, except for Val
Ken Smith Val. Yeah see you just get me Jess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton [Upon hearing Laura's explained version of Never Have I Ever and whimpering] I'm going to lose. I don't want to play.
Laura Would you rather I just killed you now JESS?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily For a sec I thought this was real
Mitch Roussel How do you know it's not?
Blaire Lily Stop trying to freak me out.
Mitch Roussel Or what?
Blaire Lily Or... I'll send my dad to fight you
[winky emoji]
Mitch Roussel Mitch Roussel, Blaire Lily: Your dad's not home...
Blaire Lily How do you know?
Mitch Roussel Cause he's out drinking with mine
[sends link of Laura's facebook memorial page revealing the messenger to Laura]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel [frustratingly whispering to the rest of the group] Hey we're not doing this shit here, everybody pick up your phones and mute your computers.
Jess Felton I don't know where my phone is guys please don't do this.
Blaire Lily Jess it's okay
[mutes mic]
Jess Felton No wait!
[gets up from bed and walks to desk chair whilst quickly glancing for phone]
Jess Felton Fuck guys.
Laura [Via Skype IM] Nice try guys, let me turn those mics on for you.
[Blaire, Mitch, Adam and Ken's mics then suddenly turn on bringing the audio from their phone calls to the convo]
Laura .
Jess Felton Guys, Guys! He can hear you, he can turn your mics on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [imitating Pazuzu possessed Regan MacNeil as her webcam turns on displaying her wriggling toes] Mitch! Mitch, I've got something to show you.
Mitch Roussel Are you doing your demon voice again?
Blaire Lily [continuing with impersonation] Yeah, do you like them?
Mitch Roussel Ooh yeah, let me have a look, love the purple and just the top of the toes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith Let's say her karma wasn't completely unwarranted okay, nobody wants to talk about it but Laura fucking sucked, she was a big bully and she deserved all the shit she got from that video.
Adam Sewell [burying head upon desk in shocked laughter and disbelief] Aw Ken buddy...
Blaire Lily Ken...
Ken Smith What? I'm sorry that was in poor taste.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith [as billie227 turns on Blaire, Mitch, Adam and Ken's Skype mics with him whispering into the phone] Guys can you just fucking trust me, install this software and I'll find out who it is.
Jess Felton [Being the only one with an already turned on mic witnessing billie227 IM nice try guys let me turn those mics on for you and then switch their mics on] Guys! Guys, he can hear you, he can turn your mics on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith [In response to Val's cruel facebook inbox response to Laura's plea now visible screenshotted on Laura's instagram and the group's response] Look let's just say her karma wasn't completely unwarranted okay, nobody wants to talk about it, but I'll give you the Kenpinion Laura fucking sucked, she was a big bully and she deserved all the shit she got from that video.
Adam Sewell [Burying head in living room dining table in laughter induced disbelief and shock] Ken! Buddy.
Blaire Lily [In saddened response of disapproval] Ken...
Ken Smith [Smirking to self] What? Okay sorry I should not of have said that it was in poor taste.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [leaning towards the camera preparing to unbutton again] Get the knife, Get the knife baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Teacher Laura!... Laura?
[Laura fires upon herself on the high school basketball courts, a female student then screams as the teacher and crowd rush towards Laura's body and Blaire pauses the liveleak video]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Sewell [In frustration with Blaire's forwarding attempts for the Val Exposure email from Bill.ie] Oh my god Blaire do you know how to use a fucking computer? Fucking open it! Just forward this shit on to Ken so we don't have to deal with this anymore, my god.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Rommel Hey Billie, sweetheart you're a fucking arsewhole, so why don't you take down the photos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt [Leaning over a passing out Laura] I Need you to get out of here!
Laura [Placing his hand against Matt's face and closing eyes laying down upon steel chair bench] Shh, I'm going to bed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel [Enraged and hysterical over Adam's turn of the Never Have I Ever confession into he and Blaire's affairs] Oh hands up we're still playing! We're still playing here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura [Facebook inboxing Blaire after her and Mitch's protests of both their innocence in the upload of the Laura Barns Kill Urself video] I know you wouldn't do this Blaire... why are you protecting him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith [Clicking multiple things on his laptop and standing upright relaying to the others in shock, disbelief and concern as Blaire's jpeg message from Blaire downloads through] I can't fucking shut it off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Smith [after sending through the Trojan destroyer software in attachment email to Blaire, Mitch, Jess and Adam] Has everybody downloaded the attachment?
Jess Felton Wait so what are we doing?
Ken Smith It's just a game we're all going to download and play.
Laura [Via Skype IM] Ken. What are you doing?
Ken Smith [In false assurity] Nothing man, I thought you wanted to play a game, I've got a sick game for you man.
Jess Felton I don't know if I want to do this.
Blaire Lily Jess listen to me you want to, you want to play the game.
Laura [Sets pinwheel timer at 1:00] You have one minute to stop this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Felton [begins to straighten both sides of her hair as Blaire and Mitch return to their respective webcams] Blaire you're a dirty girl, you're going to hell now... you're going to hell like the rest of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laura Never Have I Ever offered to trade Jess' life for my own...
Mitch Roussel [as the Skype message countdown initiates] No, none of us would do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blaire Lily [beginning to button and unbutton before leaning closely forward to the webcam] Get the knife... Get the knife baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Roussel I just don't see why I can't come over later.
Blaire Lily You know you can't.
Mitch Roussel Why?
Blaire Lily No. My dad would kill you.
Mitch Roussel Pfft, that's easy I would die for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more