Ken Smith
Alright, it's just a game, we're all just gonna download it and play it right?
Laura
[IM] ken, what are you doing?
Ken Smith
Not doing anything, man. I just wanted to play a game! You like games you seem to like games, dude, I thought we were gonna play. A fucking, great game for you man.
Trojan Destroyer program
[everybody downloads just a game.dmg/.exe]
Trojan Destroyer program
[program launches and scans]
Ken Smith
Is it searching, guys? Did everybody download it?
Blaire Lily
Mine's got something. Mine's got something.
Ken Smith
Ok, good. Wait until everybody got something. Is it flagging? Has everybody got some flags? It should be more than one, two, it should be multiple. Ok cool.
Laura
[starts timer]
[IM]
Laura
u have 1 minute to stop this
Ken Smith
Ok, trash. Trash all of those and then empty your recycling bins, ok? Empty your recycling bins after trashing them, do not save them. Everything! Everything that's flagged.
Mitch Roussel
It's not gonna delete these.
Ken Smith
Just fucking listen to me! Trust me, dude.
Ken Smith
Is it deleted? What's going on? Keep me updated, guys. Ok, Adam's done. Mitch?
Mitch Roussel
[finishes scan] Mine's the same.
Ken Smith
Ok, Jess?
Jess Felton
[finishes scan] Mine's done!
Ken Smith
Ok, Blaire? Blaire! Blaire!
[inaudible/webcam glitch]
Blaire Lily
Blaire's bin guys. It's gonna be cool. I promise!
Laura
[timer flashes 10 seconds left in red]
Ken Smith
Ok, it's cool, it's cool Blaire!
Laura
[leaves call]