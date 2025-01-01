Ken Smith Alright, it's just a game, we're all just gonna download it and play it right?

Laura [IM] ken, what are you doing?

Ken Smith Not doing anything, man. I just wanted to play a game! You like games you seem to like games, dude, I thought we were gonna play. A fucking, great game for you man.

Trojan Destroyer program [everybody downloads just a game.dmg/.exe]

Adam Sewell Ok, I just launched it.

Trojan Destroyer program [program launches and scans]

Adam Sewell I got something for you, billie227.

Ken Smith Is it searching, guys? Did everybody download it?

Blaire Lily Mine's got something. Mine's got something.

Ken Smith Ok, good. Wait until everybody got something. Is it flagging? Has everybody got some flags? It should be more than one, two, it should be multiple. Ok cool.

Laura [starts timer]

[IM]

Laura u have 1 minute to stop this

Ken Smith Ok, trash. Trash all of those and then empty your recycling bins, ok? Empty your recycling bins after trashing them, do not save them. Everything! Everything that's flagged.

Mitch Roussel It's not gonna delete these.

Ken Smith Just fucking listen to me! Trust me, dude.

Adam Sewell [grabs gun and points at screen]

Ken Smith Is it deleted? What's going on? Keep me updated, guys. Ok, Adam's done. Mitch?

Mitch Roussel [finishes scan] Mine's the same.

Ken Smith Ok, Jess?

Jess Felton [finishes scan] Mine's done!

Ken Smith Ok, Blaire? Blaire! Blaire!

Blaire Lily We're just gonna

[inaudible/webcam glitch]

Blaire Lily Blaire's bin guys. It's gonna be cool. I promise!

Laura [timer flashes 10 seconds left in red]

Blaire Lily WHY IS HE COUNTING DOWN?

Ken Smith Ok, it's cool, it's cool Blaire!