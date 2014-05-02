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Last Weekend
5.5
Last Weekend
, 2014
Last Weekend
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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5.5
Synopsis
When an affluent matriarch gathers her dysfunctional family for a holiday at their Northern California lake house, her carefully constructed weekend begins to come apart at the seams, leading her to question her own role in the family.
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Cast
Patricia Clarkson
Celia Green
Zachary Booth
Theo Green
Joseph Cross
Roger Green
Chris Mulkey
Malcolm Green
Devon Graye
Luke Caswell
Alexia Rasmussen
Vanessa Sanford
Rutina Wesley
Nora Finley-Perkins
Jayma Mays
Julio Oscar Mechoso
Hector Castillo
Fran Kranz
Sean Oakes
Sheila Kelley
Vivian
Director
Tom Dolby
,
Tom Williams
Writer
Tom Dolby
Composer
Stephen Barton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
2 May 2014
Release date
2 May 2014
Russia
16+
23 October 2014
Brazil
2 May 2014
Kazakhstan
29 August 2014
USA
2 May 2014
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$27,053
Production
Gran Via Productions, Greyshack Films, Water's End Productions
Also known as
Last Weekend, O Último Fim de Semana, Последний уик-энд, 上个周末, El último fin de semana
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
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