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Poster of Last Weekend
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Last Weekend
5.5

Last Weekend

, 2014
Last Weekend
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Last Weekend
5.5

Synopsis

When an affluent matriarch gathers her dysfunctional family for a holiday at their Northern California lake house, her carefully constructed weekend begins to come apart at the seams, leading her to question her own role in the family.

Cast

Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson
Celia Green
Zachary Booth
Zachary Booth
Theo Green
Joseph Cross
Joseph Cross
Roger Green
Chris Mulkey
Chris Mulkey
Malcolm Green
Devon Graye
Luke Caswell
Alexia Rasmussen
Vanessa Sanford
Rutina Wesley
Nora Finley-Perkins
Jayma Mays
Jayma Mays
Julio Oscar Mechoso
Hector Castillo
Fran Kranz
Fran Kranz
Sean Oakes
Sheila Kelley
Vivian
Director Tom Dolby, Tom Williams
Writer Tom Dolby
Composer Stephen Barton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 2 May 2014
Release date
2 May 2014 Russia 16+
23 October 2014 Brazil
2 May 2014 Kazakhstan
29 August 2014 USA
2 May 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $27,053
Production Gran Via Productions, Greyshack Films, Water's End Productions
Also known as
Last Weekend, O Último Fim de Semana, Последний уик-энд, 上个周末, El último fin de semana

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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