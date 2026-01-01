Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) Awards
Awards and nominations of Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) 2014
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Original Music
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2014
Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award
Winner
Nazareno Taddei Award
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Winner
Best Soundtrack
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree