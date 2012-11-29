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Poster of Cosimo and Nicole
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Cosimo and Nicole
5.9

Cosimo and Nicole

, 2012
Cosimo e Nicole
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Cosimo and Nicole
5.9

Cast

Riccardo Scamarcio
Riccardo Scamarcio
Clara Ponsot
Clara Ponsot
Paolo Sassanelli
Souleymane Sow
Giorgia Salari
Andrea Bruschi
Andrea Bruschi
Director Francesco Amato
Writer Francesco Amato, Daniela Gambaro, Giuliano Miniati
Composer Francesco Cerasi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 29 November 2012
Release date
29 November 2012 Italy
Worldwide Gross $389,907
Production Cattleya, Fastfilm, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Cosimo e Nicole, Cosimo and Nicole, 愛の回帰線　コジモとニコル

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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