Kinoafisha Films Hitman: Agent 47 Hitman: Agent 47 Movie Quotes

Agent 47 We determine who we are by what we do.
Le Clerq If you give me what I want, I'll leave your daughter in peace.
Litvenko If I give you what you want, there will be no peace.
Sanders [conducting interrogation] Now you listen to me very carefully, Mr. 47, or whatever the fuck your name is! There's a lot of ways that this can end and that's entirely up to you. But you can be goddamn certain that this thing is not gonna end the way that you thought it was, because the last time I checked, you're locked in here with me, and I'm the one with the gun!
Agent 47 No, Mr. Sanders. You are locked in here with me...
John Smith I want you to know, I'm a big fan of your work, 47. It's an honor to meet a legend.
Agent 47 I thought you could only be a legend after you are dead.
John Smith Oh, but you are. You just don't know it yet.
Litvenko [being chased] What do they want?
Agent 47 More of me.
Katia Why would anyone want more of you?
Litvenko You're a bastard.
John Smith I know.
Litvenko No. you don't. You're a result of inferior technologies. A failed experiment. An Agent's advantage is not his body, John Smith. It's his mind. You will never be as good as him.
Agent 47 You can't fight who you are, Katia. You'll lose.
Katia Was that what happened to you? You fought who you are, and you lost? People can change.
Agent 47 Don't put your faith in me. You'll be disappointed.
Agent 47 [goading his assailants over the intercom] So many choices, and only one right answer. What's it gonna be? Emotion or duty?
[last lines]
Agent 47 There is a building full of highly-trained operatives who will be on their way up here now.
Katia You're wrong. There's just one.
[elevator door opens]
Agent 48 Diana says Hello...
Agent 47 [about Katia's father] He did what any parent would. He died to save his children.
[first lines]
Diana [narrating] The history of man is defined by war. And war by the men who fight it. What if we could create a better man? Someone did.
Diana The Agent program was initiated in August of 1967 by a man named Peter Aaron Litvenko. It's purpose was to create the perfect killing machine. Human beings without emotion, or fear, or remorse. The resulting subjects were called, Agents. The Program was a success. But the price of creating men without humanity, was Litvenko's conscience.
Diana Applying his brilliant mind to his flight, he vanished. Fearing that it would be exposed, the Govt shut down the Program, and surviving Agents drifted into shadows. Realizing it's potential, many tried to re-start the Program. All failed. So they focused their efforts on finding the one man who could.
Diana The task fell to Dr. Albert Delriego. A ruthless, and efficient man. But Litvenko had disappeared and even he couldn't find him. Then, 6 years into his search, Delriego made an unexpected discovery. A single photograph, which would become the key to finding Litvenko.
Diana No-one had ever imagined, that in the end, it would come down to one, little girl.
Katia You're a monster, you piece of shit you! I should've kill you!
Agent 47 Yes, you should but you won't because you're weak. You're nothing more than a scared little girl, who's only real gift is running.
Katia Damn you!
