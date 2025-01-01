Le ClerqIf you give me what I want, I'll leave your daughter in peace.
LitvenkoIf I give you what you want, there will be no peace.
Sanders[conducting interrogation]Now you listen to me very carefully, Mr. 47, or whatever the fuck your name is! There's a lot of ways that this can end and that's entirely up to you. But you can be goddamn certain that this thing is not gonna end the way that you thought it was, because the last time I checked, you're locked in here with me, and I'm the one with the gun!
Agent 47No, Mr. Sanders. You are locked in here with me...
John SmithI want you to know, I'm a big fan of your work, 47. It's an honor to meet a legend.
Agent 47I thought you could only be a legend after you are dead.
John SmithOh, but you are. You just don't know it yet.
Agent 47[about Katia's father]He did what any parent would. He died to save his children.
[first lines]
Diana[narrating]The history of man is defined by war. And war by the men who fight it. What if we could create a better man? Someone did.
DianaThe Agent program was initiated in August of 1967 by a man named Peter Aaron Litvenko. It's purpose was to create the perfect killing machine. Human beings without emotion, or fear, or remorse. The resulting subjects were called, Agents. The Program was a success. But the price of creating men without humanity, was Litvenko's conscience.
DianaApplying his brilliant mind to his flight, he vanished. Fearing that it would be exposed, the Govt shut down the Program, and surviving Agents drifted into shadows. Realizing it's potential, many tried to re-start the Program. All failed. So they focused their efforts on finding the one man who could.
DianaThe task fell to Dr. Albert Delriego. A ruthless, and efficient man. But Litvenko had disappeared and even he couldn't find him. Then, 6 years into his search, Delriego made an unexpected discovery. A single photograph, which would become the key to finding Litvenko.
DianaNo-one had ever imagined, that in the end, it would come down to one, little girl.
KatiaYou're a monster, you piece of shit you! I should've kill you!
Agent 47Yes, you should but you won't because you're weak. You're nothing more than a scared little girl, who's only real gift is running.