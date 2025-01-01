Master Vampire[holds Vlad by the throat]Why spill blood if not for the pleasure of it?
VladBecause men do not fear swords. They fear monsters. They run from them. By putting one village to the stake, I spared ten more. Sometimes the world no longer needs a hero. Sometimes what it needs... is a monster.
Master Vampire[tightening his grip a little]And you believe you know what it means to be a monster? Hmm?... You have no idea... but I'm going to show you.
Vlad[to Mirena]I was the same age as Ingeras when I was sent to live with the Turks. To fight for them. If I never saw another, it would be too soon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vlad[seeing all the skeletal remains around the cave]We leave... now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brother Lucian[to Vlad]Four nights ago, every brother in our order awoken from an identical dream. I would not have thought it possible had I not suffered the same vision myself, that night. Of a creature laying siege to this holy place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hamza Bey[in Turkish, to Vlad]It still lives in you, Lord Impaler. Locked in a dark cage, hidden away. But you and I... we both know it's there.
Vlad[seeing the bats leaving cave]Bats don't come out during the day. Something's disturbed them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bright Eyes[grabbing a young boy]Soft. But, they'll do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shkelgim[about the scared helmet]I left it... where I found it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ingeras[narrating]Prince Vlad Dracula was a hero. But there are no pictures or statues of him. I am his legacy. His sacrifice taught me that even after the darkest night, the sun will rise again. For if the heart is strong enough, the soul is reborn with each new day. In life after life. Age after age. Forever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
VladThat is no longer my name, My name is Dracula, Son of the Devil
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Ingeras[narrating]In the year of our Lord, 1442, the Turkish sultan enslaved 1,000 Transylvanian boys to fill the ranks of his army. These child slaves were beaten without mercy, trained to kill without conscience, to crave the blood of all who defied the Turks.
IngerasFrom among these boys, one grew into a warrior so fierce that entire armies would retreat in terror at the mention of his name. Vlad the Impaler. Son of the Dragon.
IngerasSickened by his monstrous acts, Vlad came to bury his past with the dead and returned to Transylvania to rule in peace. His subjects called him Prince. I called him Father. But the world would come to know him as... Dracula.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MehmedYou grow more weary by the moment. Tell me, how long can you bear it in here? Huh?
VladLong enough to strike your name from the history books.