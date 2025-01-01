Title Card
After a year of government-mandated hormonal therapy, Alan Turing committed suicide on June 7th 1954.
He was 41 years old.
Between 1885 and 1967, approximately 49,000 homosexual men were convicted of gross indecency under British law.
In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II granted Turing a posthumous royal pardon, honouring his unprecedented achievements.
Historians estimate that breaking Enigma shortened the war by more than two years, saving over 14 million lives.
It remained a government-held secret for more than 50 years.
Turing's work inspired generations of research into what scientists called "Turing Machines".
Today, we call them computers.