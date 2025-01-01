Title Card After a year of government-mandated hormonal therapy, Alan Turing committed suicide on June 7th 1954.

Title Card He was 41 years old.

Title Card Between 1885 and 1967, approximately 49,000 homosexual men were convicted of gross indecency under British law.

Title Card In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II granted Turing a posthumous royal pardon, honouring his unprecedented achievements.

Title Card Historians estimate that breaking Enigma shortened the war by more than two years, saving over 14 million lives.

Title Card It remained a government-held secret for more than 50 years.

Title Card Turing's work inspired generations of research into what scientists called "Turing Machines".