Kinoafisha
Films
The Imitation Game
The Imitation Game Awards
Awards and nominations of The Imitation Game 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2014
People's Choice Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
