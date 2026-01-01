Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Imitation Game The Imitation Game Awards

Awards and nominations of The Imitation Game 2014

Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2014 Toronto International Film Festival 2014
People's Choice Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more