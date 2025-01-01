Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Doctor Zhivago
Doctor Zhivago Awards
Awards and nominations of Doctor Zhivago 1965
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1966
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967
Best British Actress
Nominee
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Best British Actor
Nominee
Best British Actor
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree