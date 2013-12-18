Menu
Trailers
Modest Reception. Trailer
Modest Reception. Trailer
Publication date: 18 December 2013
Modest Reception
– An Iranian couple from the city drive around a remote mountainous region. They hand out bags of money to poor villagers in return for them carrying out unusual requests the couple make of them.
6.1
Modest Reception
Comedy, Drama, 2012, Iran (Islamic Republic of)
02:24
