[Mickey uses the theater screen to attack Pete]
Peg-Leg Pete
[dazed]
Daddy? It's you! I used to have a little cat once...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie Mouse
Where are we, Poughkeepsie?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pete's Car Horn
Get a horse!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mickey Mouse
[Mickey has been knocked out of the theater screen and notices us in front of him]
Hello.
[notices he's now computer generated]
Mickey Mouse
Oh my gosh!
[looks down at his now red shorts]
Mickey Mouse
Red!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peg-Leg Pete
Company dismissed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peg-Leg Pete
I'm gonna knock ya right into next week!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie Mouse
Mickey!
Peg-Leg Pete
[laughs at Mickey]
All alone without your little pal.
Minnie Mouse
Mickey!
Mickey Mouse
Minnie!
[he tries to get through the hole but Peg-Leg Pete pushes him off with his finger]
Peg-Leg Pete
Beat it!
[He closes the hole on the screen]
Mickey Mouse
Now, now wait a minute Mister.
Peg-Leg Pete
Too late!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mickey Mouse
Goodbye! Goodbye, little feller!
[Mickey and Minnie are about to kiss but accidentally kiss Horace and he gets a blushy face]
Peg-Leg Pete
Hey, come back here!
[Pete tries to get back in but gets stuck in the iris and the flap of his pants open to reveal the words "THE END"]
Peg-Leg Pete
Hey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pete's Car Horn
Make way for the future!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peg-Leg Pete
I knew I'd get ya!
Mickey Mouse
Here, bully, bully, bully!
Peg-Leg Pete
Take that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minnie Mouse
Mickey do it again!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peg-Leg Pete
[Getting up with his car on top of him]
WHY YOU LITTLE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peg-Leg Pete
[as Mickey and Horace flip the screen over and over again attacking Pete]
Pete don't like this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mickey Mouse
[seeing Pete hang in the air with the pitchfork at the bottom with the screen is sideways]
Hot dog!
Peg-Leg Pete
[Pete gets closer to the pitchfork as Mickey flips the screen]
Hey! Wait a minute!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
