Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Chef Chef Movie Quotes

Chef Movie Quotes

Carl Casper I may not do everything great in my life, but I'm good at this. I manage to touch people's lives with what I do and I want to share this with you.
[trailer abridged version]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin Here you go, little man.
[hands Percy a bottle of beer]
Percy Are you sure? Is this beer?
Martin No, of course not, I would never hand you beer. That's *cerveza*.
Percy I'm 10, I can't have beer.
Martin You're not 10! You're kitchen staff, kitchen staff doesn't have an age.
Percy Dad?
Carl Casper You can have a sip.
[Percy takes a sip from the bottle and makes a disgusted face]
Carl Casper Huh? Like piss, right?
Percy Worse!
Carl Casper You remember that when your friends offer you a beer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Riva Look, if you bought Stones tickets and Jagger didn't play Satisfaction, how would you feel? Would you be happy?
Carl Casper No.
Riva No! You'd burn the place to the fucking ground.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy Where are we?
Inez This is Little Havana.
Percy Like in Grand Theft Auto?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Ramsey Michel I just thought you and me bury-the-hatchet would be a good story. Reservations out the door. More importantly, you know, you just cook your ass off. In the meantime, you just tweet me where ever you are, and I'll come running. All right? 'Cause this shit's good. Delicious. Delicoso. Mucho goodo...
[walks away]
Martin Hey hemet, that was a lot of talkin' and you not punching him. So what did the asshole say, huh?
Carl Casper I think that asshole might be our new partner!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper I'm like a cat playing a piano.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy Dad?
Carl Casper Yeah.
Percy You got 1,653 followers since last night.
Carl Casper Oh, is that good?
Percy It's amazing.
Carl Casper Oh, good. What does it mean?
Percy It means that 1,653 people are reading your Twitter feed.
Carl Casper Mmm-hmm. I thought it was like texting.
Percy Did you post anything since last night?
Carl Casper No.
Percy Are you sure?
Carl Casper Yeah, I just sent a private message to somebody.
Percy To who?
Carl Casper To that a-hole food critic.
Percy You can only send private messages to people who are following you. I think you might have posted that publicly.
Carl Casper No, he wrote something nasty about me and then I hit "reply" and it let me send a message to him.
Percy Dad, replies are public. Everybody can read them. And it looks like he re-tweeted it to all his 123,845 followers. And he wrote back.
Carl Casper What did he say?
Percy I don't think I should read it.
Carl Casper Just... can you read it to me, please? Read the... read the reply.
Percy [sighs] "At Chef Carl Casper, I would rather have you sit on my face after a brisk walk on a warm day than suffer through that fucking lava cake again."
Carl Casper He wrote that to me?
Percy He wrote it to everybody.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy [sets up a Twitter account for Carl] Okay. So, what do you want your username to be?
Carl Casper Carl.
Percy You can't just put "Carl". It's got to be "at" something.
Carl Casper At Carl Casper.
Percy At Carl Casper. Taken.
Carl Casper Somebody took my name?
Percy At Chef Carl Casper? Is that cool?
Carl Casper Yeah, that's good.
Percy At Chef Carl Casper.
Carl Casper So is this for sex?
Percy Ew. No. Is that what you're doing this for?
Carl Casper No, I'm not doing it for that. Someone wrote something bad. I wanna see what they wrote.
Percy Good. Oh, shit.
Carl Casper Hey! You can't talk like that. I don't care if mommy's not around. I don't want you cursing around here.
Percy That review went viral.
Carl Casper What does that mean?
Percy It means it got picked up and re-tweeted everywhere.
Carl Casper So, all these people have read the review?
Percy Yeah.
Carl Casper Oh, shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Percy What are you doing?
Martin Dude, I'm putting a little corn starch on my huevos, man. It's a little too humid down here.
Percy Dad, wake up. Martin's putting corn starch on his balls.
Carl Casper [passes the corn starch] Want some? Here, it's like baby powder. Cool your nuts... It's nice, right?
Percy Nice.
Carl Casper What's good is, in the morning, you can dip your nuts in oil and make hush puppies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony You're trending bro.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper [excitedly reading Ramsey Michel's review] "Gauloises: Eager to Please. Ten years ago, I had the good fortune to dine at Chef Casper's revelatory Miami bistro, Marrow. The sheer audacity of this fresh, brave voice of the culinary scene reminded me why I write about food as a vocation. It is nearly impossible to separate my glowing regard for Chef Casper and how much he inspired me from my expectations as I sat down to dine at the recently remodeled Brentwood Gallic staple, Gauloises. Oh, how times have changed."
[not so enthused]
Carl Casper "Over the last decade, Carl Casper has somehow managed to transform himself from the edgiest chef in Miami to the needy aunt that gives you five dollars every time you see her in hopes that you will like her, but instead causes you to shrink from her cloying embrace which threatens to smother you in her saggy, moist cleavage. The signature app, intended to impress the country club brunch crowd, is the caviar egg. A shirred egg topped with a dollop of caviar is an excuse for the chef to overcharge us for his insecurity and lack of imagination. Carl Casper can be best summed up by the first bite of his needy, and yet, by some miracle, also irrelevant chocolate lava cake. Casper didn't even have the courage to undercook the cake, thus curiously lacking its signature molten center. This sad dessert is emblematic of Carl Casper's disappointing new chapter. His dramatic... weight gain can only be explained by the fact that he must be eating all the... food sent back to the kitchen. Two stars."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper [passing around the corn starch] Want some? Here, it's like baby powder. Cool your nuts... It's nice, right?
Percy Nice.
Carl Casper What's good is, in the morning, you can dip your nuts in oil and make hush puppies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ramsey Michel You started a flame-war with *me*. Are you kidding me, I buy ink by the barrel, buddy. What are you doing picking a fight with me? I wouldn't challenge you to a cook-off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin Whose Bacon is this?
Martin Huh?
Martin I gotta watch this too?
Martin When I found out you better grab your ankles! Cuz here comes Papi Chulo
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin Fuck Twitter. Come on, get out of here.
Carl Casper Why should I fuck Twitter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Chef Big Dog up all night cooking!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper I just wanna say one thing. I just wanna say one thing. Just one thing.
Riva Let's go to the kitchen.
Carl Casper Stop it. Stop it for a second!
Riva Let's just...
Carl Casper I have been waiting to talk to this prick for a long time.
Riva Ok.
Carl Casper [Talking to Ramsey Michel] I am not cloying. I am not needy. I don't care what you think. You're not getting to me. I'm not needy! Chocolate lava cake is not just undercooked chocolate cake. That's not what makes the center molten. You take a frozen cylinder of ganache and set it in the ramekin so that as the outside cooks fully, the inside becomes molten!
Riva Ok, Ok.
Carl Casper [Carl Casper grabs and crushes a chocolate lava cake to show the center] It's molten, see? It's fucking molten, you asshole! And you don't do anything. What do you do? You sit and you eat and you vomit those words back. To make people laugh. You know how hard I work for this shit? Do you know how hard my whole staff works? What sacrifices I make to make you happy and then you just smugly just fucking shit on my shit?
Riva Ok.
Carl Casper It hurts.
Riva Yes.
Carl Casper It fucking hurts when you write that shit! It hurt you
[talking to Riva]
Carl Casper .
Riva It does. It does.
Carl Casper He was... he thought you were going to close his fucking restaurant down! You asshole! And what do you do? You just write shit to... you just make shit up! It was molten! It's fucking molten! Asshole! You're not getting to me.
Riva Ok, ok.
Carl Casper You're not getting to me!
Riva Ok, Carl.
Carl Casper He's not getting to me!
Riva No, he's not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper Why should I fuck Twitter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper I thought this shit lives forever online.
Jen It does, but there's so much news out there and it's so fast and there's so much white noise, nobody remembers anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper We've had a blast.
Molly Yes, we've had a blast. And now it's time for you to go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marvin We're talking about a white-on-white '88 Chevy Grumman food truck. It's a blank canvas for your dreams. I'm gonna have 'em pull it around.
Carl Casper Thank you.
Marvin Don't thank me till you see it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marvin I don't want you to feel like because you were with Inez and you guys were sleeping together and I was with her and we had this - I was with her, then you were with her, and then maybe I fucked her after. I don't even know what happened with us. I came out to LA for a Clippers game once - and I think we had a couple of drinks and we went to Islands. And I think she had...
Carl Casper What? What happened between you two?
Marvin You know what? It doesn't matter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper I feel like I had a bad week. I feel like I lost my job, I made an ass of myself on the internet. I'm divorced, I'm old, I got no money. I live in a shitty apartment in Venice. But you know what makes me feel like a turd? That I'm in my ex-wife's ex-husband's office and asking for a fucking favour and all he's doing is busting my balls.
Marvin I like this humility. It's good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper Did you sleep with him?
Inez With who?
Carl Casper With Marvin. Did you sleep with Marvin?
Inez But of course I did. He's my ex-husband.
Carl Casper I mean, since we were divorced. Have you slept with - who did you sleep with last, him or me?
Inez I'm sorry, but this is none of your business what I did after I divorce you. And second of all, I don't ask you what you do with your hot little waitress.
Carl Casper That's completely different.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper Please. I'm not one of your girlfriends. Don't tell me. Stop talking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper Where'd you get a phone? How come you have a phone already? Everybody your age have phones?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin Get the hell out! No shit. You got a fucking taco truck?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper Let's get going on the soup. We're behind on the egg prep. And get the mise on the steak. You still shitfaced?
Tony No, I'm good. I'm good, Chef.
Carl Casper Alright. Help Martin with the pig. We got the pig.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Riva Did you know his online blog was sold to AOL...
Carl Casper For $10 million.
Riva That's right. You knew that?
Carl Casper Yes, I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper How could you even want kettle corn with gorgeous fruit like this in front of you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Riva When you put that artsy shit on the menu, people don't like it. Not one person ordered your sweetbreads.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper I like my life. And as far as your publicist goes, when she calls back, you let her know that I understand I shouldn't tweet any pictures of my dick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper What does Twitter have to do with pussy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper The whole reason everybody's here tonight is because I called out Ramsey Michel online and they're all coming to watch me stick it in his ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Riva So now, suddenly, you're gonna be an artist. Well, be an artist on your own time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper We're not pushing specials today. The whole menu is special.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Molly I want you to be happy. You're not happy. You're never gonna be happy here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inez So I'm the nanny?
Inez Yes, his nanny, in Miami.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper Come on. French Quarter. We're going to Café Du Monde. You ever heard of Café Du Monde?
Percy Is this the beignet place?
Carl Casper You ready? We drove a long way for these. Here we go. Eat it slow. You're never gonna have your first beignet ever again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper Bang. Is it hot?
Percy Yes.
Carl Casper Tell him it's hot.
Percy It's hot.
Carl Casper Okay. Is it hot as your daddy's underwear?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Casper Carl Casper, Martin: [singing] Hey, baby, I'm hot just like an oven, I need some lovin', And baby, I can't hold it much longer, It's getting stronger and stronger, When I get that feeling, I want sexual healing, Sexual healing - is good for me, Makes me feel so fine, Helps to relieve my mind...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jen You threatening them with lawyers builds on a story that's already getting a lot of play. And then you get another week of headlines. And then you got this food critic posting fresh blogs about you nonstop. And they're all getting picked up, and the picked-up headlines are getting picked up by each other. You know, it's absolutely unbelievable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more