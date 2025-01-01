Ramsey MichelI just thought you and me bury-the-hatchet would be a good story. Reservations out the door. More importantly, you know, you just cook your ass off. In the meantime, you just tweet me where ever you are, and I'll come running. All right? 'Cause this shit's good. Delicious. Delicoso. Mucho goodo...
[walks away]
MartinHey hemet, that was a lot of talkin' and you not punching him. So what did the asshole say, huh?
Carl CasperI think that asshole might be our new partner!
Carl Casper[excitedly reading Ramsey Michel's review]"Gauloises: Eager to Please. Ten years ago, I had the good fortune to dine at Chef Casper's revelatory Miami bistro, Marrow. The sheer audacity of this fresh, brave voice of the culinary scene reminded me why I write about food as a vocation. It is nearly impossible to separate my glowing regard for Chef Casper and how much he inspired me from my expectations as I sat down to dine at the recently remodeled Brentwood Gallic staple, Gauloises. Oh, how times have changed."
[not so enthused]
Carl Casper"Over the last decade, Carl Casper has somehow managed to transform himself from the edgiest chef in Miami to the needy aunt that gives you five dollars every time you see her in hopes that you will like her, but instead causes you to shrink from her cloying embrace which threatens to smother you in her saggy, moist cleavage. The signature app, intended to impress the country club brunch crowd, is the caviar egg. A shirred egg topped with a dollop of caviar is an excuse for the chef to overcharge us for his insecurity and lack of imagination. Carl Casper can be best summed up by the first bite of his needy, and yet, by some miracle, also irrelevant chocolate lava cake. Casper didn't even have the courage to undercook the cake, thus curiously lacking its signature molten center. This sad dessert is emblematic of Carl Casper's disappointing new chapter. His dramatic... weight gain can only be explained by the fact that he must be eating all the... food sent back to the kitchen. Two stars."
Carl Casper[passing around the corn starch]Want some? Here, it's like baby powder. Cool your nuts... It's nice, right?
Carl Casper[Talking to Ramsey Michel]I am not cloying. I am not needy. I don't care what you think. You're not getting to me. I'm not needy! Chocolate lava cake is not just undercooked chocolate cake. That's not what makes the center molten. You take a frozen cylinder of ganache and set it in the ramekin so that as the outside cooks fully, the inside becomes molten!
Carl Casper[Carl Casper grabs and crushes a chocolate lava cake to show the center]It's molten, see? It's fucking molten, you asshole! And you don't do anything. What do you do? You sit and you eat and you vomit those words back. To make people laugh. You know how hard I work for this shit? Do you know how hard my whole staff works? What sacrifices I make to make you happy and then you just smugly just fucking shit on my shit?
Carl CasperHe was... he thought you were going to close his fucking restaurant down! You asshole! And what do you do? You just write shit to... you just make shit up! It was molten! It's fucking molten! Asshole! You're not getting to me.
MarvinI don't want you to feel like because you were with Inez and you guys were sleeping together and I was with her and we had this - I was with her, then you were with her, and then maybe I fucked her after. I don't even know what happened with us. I came out to LA for a Clippers game once - and I think we had a couple of drinks and we went to Islands. And I think she had...
Carl CasperI feel like I had a bad week. I feel like I lost my job, I made an ass of myself on the internet. I'm divorced, I'm old, I got no money. I live in a shitty apartment in Venice. But you know what makes me feel like a turd? That I'm in my ex-wife's ex-husband's office and asking for a fucking favour and all he's doing is busting my balls.
Carl CasperCarl Casper, Martin: [singing] Hey, baby, I'm hot just like an oven, I need some lovin', And baby, I can't hold it much longer, It's getting stronger and stronger, When I get that feeling, I want sexual healing, Sexual healing - is good for me, Makes me feel so fine, Helps to relieve my mind...
JenYou threatening them with lawyers builds on a story that's already getting a lot of play. And then you get another week of headlines. And then you got this food critic posting fresh blogs about you nonstop. And they're all getting picked up, and the picked-up headlines are getting picked up by each other. You know, it's absolutely unbelievable.