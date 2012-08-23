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Poster of 2 Jacks
4.6
2 Jacks - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films 2 Jacks
4.6

2 Jacks

, 2012
Two Jacks
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of 2 Jacks
4.6
2 Jacks - Trailer
2 Jacks  Trailer

Synopsis

Jack Hussar is a legendary Hollywood director, whose persona commands respect and adoration from his fans. Can his son, Jack Jr. maintain his legacy?

Cast

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Diana
Billy Zane
Billy Zane
Max Faraday
Jack Huston
Jack Huston
Jack Hussar Jr.
Jacqueline Bisset
Jacqueline Bisset
Diana - 2010
Danny Huston
Danny Huston
Jack Hussar Sr.
Izabella Miko
Dana
Richard Portnow
Lorenzo
Guy Burnet
Guy Burnet
Paul
Hans Obma
Peter
Jamie Harris
Colin
David Lipper
Hotel Clerk
Director Bernard Rose
Writer Bernard Rose, Lev Tolstoy
Composer Anatoliy Mamalyga, Anatoliy Mamalyga, Anatoliy Mamalyga, Iryna Orlova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 23 August 2012
Release date
25 August 2012 Russia 16+
23 August 2012 Canada
25 August 2012 Kazakhstan
18 October 2013 USA
25 August 2012 Ukraine
Production Rough Diamond Productions
Also known as
2 Jacks, Family Business - Wie der Vater, so der Sohn, Tal Pai, Tal Filho, Two Jacks, Два Джека, 两个笑话人, 杰克父子, Family Business

Film rating

4.6
Rate 14 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
2 Jacks - Trailer
2 Jacks Trailer
2 Jacks - Teaser
2 Jacks Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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