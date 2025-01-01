Menu
Instructions Not Included Movie Quotes

[In life, there are blows... harder than being thrown from La Quebrada at 6 years old. I'll always carry with me... the memory of the two great lovers of my life. The first one... taught me to be ready to face life. And the second one... taught me to face life without being ready]
Judeisy You must have something from that Julie woman. Didn't she leave you a souvenir?
Valentín She did. But I got rid of it with penicillin.
Maggie [Performing a ritual with a charm after a stunt] No fall, nor wound, nor aching head... can stop this charm from bringing you back from the dead!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Arcelia Ramírez
Eugenio Derbez
Eugenio Derbez
Loreto Peralta
