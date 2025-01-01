[In life, there are blows... harder than being thrown from La Quebrada at 6 years old. I'll always carry with me... the memory of the two great lovers of my life. The first one... taught me to be ready to face life. And the second one... taught me to face life without being ready]
JudeisyYou must have something from that Julie woman. Didn't she leave you a souvenir?
ValentínShe did. But I got rid of it with penicillin.
Maggie[Performing a ritual with a charm after a stunt]No fall, nor wound, nor aching head... can stop this charm from bringing you back from the dead!