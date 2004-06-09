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About
Filmography
Loreto Peralta
Loreto Peralta
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loreto Peralta
Loreto Peralta
Loreto Peralta
Date of Birth
9 June 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Instructions Not Included
(2013)
6.1
Serpientes y escaleras
(2025)
4.4
The Little Mermaid
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2018
2013
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
6.1
Serpientes y escaleras
Comedy
2025, Mexico
4.4
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid
Romantic, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2018, USA
7.7
Instructions Not Included
No se Aceptan Devoluciones
Comedy, Drama
2013, Mexico
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