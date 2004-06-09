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Loreto Peralta Loreto Peralta
Kinoafisha Persons Loreto Peralta

Loreto Peralta

Loreto Peralta

Date of Birth
9 June 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Instructions Not Included 7.7
Instructions Not Included (2013)
Serpientes y escaleras 6.1
Serpientes y escaleras (2025)
The Little Mermaid 4.4
The Little Mermaid (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Serpientes y escaleras 6.1
Serpientes y escaleras
Comedy 2025, Mexico
The Little Mermaid 4.4
The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid
Romantic, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2018, USA
Instructions Not Included 7.7
Instructions Not Included No se Aceptan Devoluciones
Comedy, Drama 2013, Mexico
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