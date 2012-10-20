Menu
Poster of Best Man Down
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Best Man Down

Best Man Down

Best Man Down 18+
Synopsis

A newlywed couple cancels their honeymoon and returns to the snowy Midwest to make the funeral arrangements for their best man, who died unexpectedly after their ceremony.
Best Man Down - trailer
Best Man Down  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 16 September 2013
World premiere 20 October 2012
Release date
20 October 2012 Russia 16+
20 October 2012 Australia
20 October 2012 Great Britain
20 October 2012 Kazakhstan
20 October 2012 USA
20 October 2012 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $1,938
Production KODA Entertainment
Also known as
Best Man Down, A vőfélynek annyi, Druzba nie zyje, Langenud isamees, Lumpy, O Funeral do Nosso Melhor Amigo, Smrt moga kuma, Смерть свадебного свидетеля
Director
Ted Koland
Cast
Justin Long
Justin Long
Tyler Labine
Tyler Labine
Jess Weixler
Shelley Long
Addison Timlin
Addison Timlin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Lumpy's Mom I always felt bad my son never met anyone to love, someone to love him back. It's really good to know that I was wrong.
Best Man Down - trailer
Best Man Down Trailer
