Best Comedies
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Best Man Down
Best Man Down
Best Man Down
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
A newlywed couple cancels their honeymoon and returns to the snowy Midwest to make the funeral arrangements for their best man, who died unexpectedly after their ceremony.
Expand
Best Man Down
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
16 September 2013
World premiere
20 October 2012
Release date
20 October 2012
Russia
16+
20 October 2012
Australia
20 October 2012
Great Britain
20 October 2012
Kazakhstan
20 October 2012
USA
20 October 2012
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,938
Production
KODA Entertainment
Also known as
Best Man Down, A vőfélynek annyi, Druzba nie zyje, Langenud isamees, Lumpy, O Funeral do Nosso Melhor Amigo, Smrt moga kuma, Смерть свадебного свидетеля
Director
Ted Koland
Cast
Justin Long
Tyler Labine
Jess Weixler
Shelley Long
Addison Timlin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Best Man Down
5.8
Cottage Country
(2013)
5.7
Someone Marry Barry
(2014)
5.6
Love & Air Sex
(2013)
6.7
Three Dollars
(2005)
6.6
About Fate
(2022)
5.2
Murder of a Cat
(2014)
6.1
Another Happy Day
(2011)
5.6
Ceremony
(2010)
6.1
Meet Bill
(2007)
5.6
Dr. T & the Women
(2000)
5.7
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
(2019)
5.4
The Boss
(2016)
Film rating
6.4
Rate
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Lumpy's Mom
I always felt bad my son never met anyone to love, someone to love him back. It's really good to know that I was wrong.
