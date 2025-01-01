Menu
Exodus: Gods and Kings Movie Quotes

Zipporah [wedding night] Who makes you happy?
Moses You do.
Zipporah What's the most important thing in your life?
Moses You are.
Zipporah Where would you rather to be?
Moses Nowhere.
Zipporah And when will you leave me?
Moses Never.
Zipporah Proceed.
[from trailer]
Rhamses You say that you didn't... cause all this. You say this is not your fault. So let's just see who's more effective at killing: You or me.
Rhamses You sleep well because you know that you're loved. I've never sleep that well.
Rhamses Who has been telling you this?
Moses God.
Moses I love everything what I know about you. And I trust in what I don't.
Moses Who are you?
Malak Who are YOU?
Moses I'm a shepherd.
Malak I thought you were a general. I need a general.
Moses Why?
Malak To fight. Why else?
Moses Fight who? For what?
Malak I think you know. I think you should go and see what's happening to your people now. You won't be at peace until you do. Are they not people in your opinion?
Moses Who are you?
Malak I am.
Hegep Is there anything I can do to please you?
Moses You can stop living like a king. You're not one.
Moses God is with US!
Rhamses I am the God! I am the God!
Moses Where have you been?
Malak Watching you fail.
Moses Wars of attrition take time.
Malak At this rate, it will take years. A generation.
Moses I am prepared to fight for that long.
Malak I'm not.
Moses I thought we were making progress. Now you're impatient after 400 years of slavery.
Malak Am I the only one sitting here who's done nothing about it until now?
Moses I do know a few things about military action. Still, if you are not going to listen to me, then why did you take me away from my family?
Malak I didn't. You did.
Moses You don't need me.
Malak Maybe not.
Moses So what do I do? Nothing?
Malak For now, you can watch.
Moses Remember this. I am prepared to fight. For eternity.
Hegep Let me tell you something about about Hebrews. They are a conniving, combative people. Do you know what 'Israelite' means in their own language? 'He who fights with God.'
Moses 'He who wrestles with God.' There is a difference.
Seti Men who crave power are best fitted to acquire it and least fitted to exercise it.
[Last lines]
Rhamses Rhamses.The Great.
Moses [having returned to her] Who makes you happy?
Zipporah You do.
Moses What is the most important thing in your life?
Zipporah You are.
Moses You are. When will I leave you? Never. May I proceed?
Zipporah Proceed.
Zipporah What kind of God says to a man to leave his family?
Joshua [cornered at the Red Sea] Do you even know where we are?
Moses Yes! We are at a point on the Earth where there is a sea ahead, and an army behind!
Moses May I proceed?
[last lines]
Malak What do you think of this?
Moses [carving the stone tablets] I wouldn't do it if I didn't agree.
Malak That's true. I've noticed that about you. You don't always agree with me.
Moses Nor you me, I've noticed.
Malak Yet here we are, still speaking. But not for much longer. A leader can falter, but stone will endure. These laws will guide them in your stead. If you disagree, you should put down the hammer.
[Moses continues carving]
Moses Ramses, do not turn your back on me!
Moses Follow me and you will be free. Stay and you will perish.
Rhamses Is this your God?
Moses Did you do what you said?
Zipporah What did I say?
Moses That you would trade your faith... to keep me.
Zipporah No.
Moses Good. You may need it now more than ever now.
Malak He's given you what you've asked?
Moses Not yet, but his own people are turning against him.
Malak And his army?
Moses It will.
Malak I disagree. Something worse has to happen.
Moses I disagree. Anything more would be...
Malak Would be what? What were you about to say? Cruel? Inhumane?
Moses It's not easy to see the people who I grew up with suffering this much.
Malak What about the people you didn't grow up with? What thought did you give to them? You still don't think of them as yours, do you? As long as Rhamses has an army behind him, nothing will change.
Moses Anything more is just revenge!
Malak Revenge? After 400 years of brutal subjugation! These pharoahs, who imagine they're living gods, they are nothing more than flesh and blood! I want to see them on their knees begging for it to stop!
Moses I'm tired of talking with a messenger!
Malak General! I have heard Rhamses' final threat. So let me tell you what's going to happen next.
Moses [after being told of God's plan to kill the firstborn of Egypt] No, no! You cannot do this! I want no part of this!
Moses [In unison] I, Moses, accept you Zipporah,
Zipporah [In unison] I, Zipporah, accept you Moses,
Moses Moses, Zipporah: [In unison] ... to be no other than yourself. Loving what I know of you, trusting what I do not yet know, with respect for your integrity and faith in your abiding love for me. In all that life may bring us, I pledge my love.
Moses Did you do what you said?
Zipporah What did I say?
Moses That you would trade your faith to keep me.
Zipporah No.
Moses Good. You may need it more than ever.
[whole of Israel gathered behind him]
Hegep Do you know what the problem is? People live too long these days. Every year the death rate lags further behind the birth rate. And these people, they reproduce like it's a sport.
Moses This is the problem? A growing work force?
Hegep Oh, no. No, of course not, it's good for production, of course it is. But only to a point. When that population wants you dead, yes, it's a problem. So either I'm given more troops to maintain order, or I start thinning out the herd.
High Priestess [reading fowl entrails] In the battle a leader will be saved, and his savior will someday lead.
Moses [laughs] Then the entrails should also say that we will abandon reason and be guided by omens.
Rhamses You're listening to Hebrews.
Moses I'm not listening to Hebrews.
Rhamses Who are you talking to?
Moses God.
Rhamses [to Miriam] I will ask again and if the answer is still no, I apologise for what happens next.
Miriam No.
Moses [Moses clashes swords with Ramses] Yes! Yes.
Zipporah Is it so wrong for him to grow up believing in God?
Moses Is it so wrong for him to grow up believing in himself?
Title Card 1300 BCE: For 400 years the Hebrews have been slaves to Egypt. Building its statues, it cities, its glory. In all that time they have not forgotten their homeland. Or their God. God has not forgotten them.
Rhamses That wasn't an admission. He simply did not want her arm lopped off.
Rhamses Listen, from an economic standpoint alone, what you're asking is problematic to say the least.
Malak As long as Ramses has an army behind him, nothing will change.
