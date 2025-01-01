MalakRevenge? After 400 years of brutal subjugation! These pharoahs, who imagine they're living gods, they are nothing more than flesh and blood! I want to see them on their knees begging for it to stop!
MosesMoses, Zipporah: [In unison] ... to be no other than yourself. Loving what I know of you, trusting what I do not yet know, with respect for your integrity and faith in your abiding love for me. In all that life may bring us, I pledge my love.
HegepOh, no. No, of course not, it's good for production, of course it is. But only to a point. When that population wants you dead, yes, it's a problem. So either I'm given more troops to maintain order, or I start thinning out the herd.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
High Priestess[reading fowl entrails]In the battle a leader will be saved, and his savior will someday lead.
Moses[laughs]Then the entrails should also say that we will abandon reason and be guided by omens.
ZipporahIs it so wrong for him to grow up believing in God?
MosesIs it so wrong for him to grow up believing in himself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card1300 BCE: For 400 years the Hebrews have been slaves to Egypt. Building its statues, it cities, its glory. In all that time they have not forgotten their homeland. Or their God. God has not forgotten them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RhamsesThat wasn't an admission. He simply did not want her arm lopped off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RhamsesListen, from an economic standpoint alone, what you're asking is problematic to say the least.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MalakAs long as Ramses has an army behind him, nothing will change.