Malak He's given you what you've asked?

Moses Not yet, but his own people are turning against him.

Malak And his army?

Moses It will.

Malak I disagree. Something worse has to happen.

Moses I disagree. Anything more would be...

Malak Would be what? What were you about to say? Cruel? Inhumane?

Moses It's not easy to see the people who I grew up with suffering this much.

Malak What about the people you didn't grow up with? What thought did you give to them? You still don't think of them as yours, do you? As long as Rhamses has an army behind him, nothing will change.

Moses Anything more is just revenge!

Malak Revenge? After 400 years of brutal subjugation! These pharoahs, who imagine they're living gods, they are nothing more than flesh and blood! I want to see them on their knees begging for it to stop!

Moses I'm tired of talking with a messenger!

Malak General! I have heard Rhamses' final threat. So let me tell you what's going to happen next.