Kinoafisha Films American Hustle American Hustle Awards

Awards and nominations of American Hustle 2013

Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Cameo
Nominee
 Best Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
