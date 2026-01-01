Menu
Films
American Hustle
American Hustle Awards
Awards and nominations of American Hustle 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Cameo
Nominee
Best Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
