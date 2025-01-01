Menu
Awards and nominations of Nebraska 2013

Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Best North American Independent Film
Nominee
