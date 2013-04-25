Menu
Hatchet III. Trailer

Publication date: 25 April 2013
Hatchet III – A search and recovery team heads into the haunted swamp to pick up the pieces and Marybeth learns the secret to ending the voodoo curse that has left Victor Crowley haunting and terrorizing Honey Island Swamp for decades.
Hatchet III Action, Horror, Comedy, Thriller, 2013, USA
