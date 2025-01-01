[final scene: after overcoming the Sandin's neighbors with the help of the stranger, Mary sits with them, waiting till the period of the Purge is over. The stranger watches the neighbors intently. Mary looks at them disdainfully]

Mary Sandin [bitterly] Did you enjoy Grace's Purge party, Mr. Halverson?

Mr. Halverson [quietly] Go fuck yourself.

Mary Sandin Sorry? I can't hear you.

Mr. Halverson [sourly] It was very nice.

Mary Sandin [smiles bitterly] Okay. I'm glad you all had a grand time.

[Mary glances at her husband's dead body, her eyes are filled with tears. Suddenly, Grace attempts to grab the shotgun. The stranger points his gun at Grace. Mary snatches the shotgun back and thrusts its butt into Grace's face, then grabs Grace by the hair and slams her face at the glass table, so strongly that the glass breaks]

Mr. Halverson [yells, tears flowing from her eyes] DIDN'T YOU HEAR WHAT I SAID? NO MORE KILLING TONIGHT! Is that hard to undestand?

[Grace's face is covered with blood, from her nose and mouth. She holds her broken nose and spits blood and broken teeth. Finally, sirens sound to signal the end of the Purge]

Mary Sandin Now get the hell out of my house.

[the neighbors leave. The stranger puts his gun on the table and start walking away]

[the stranger stops]

Mary Sandin Are you going to be okay?

[the stranger nods]

Mary Sandin Thank you.

Bloody Stranger Good luck.