Kinoafisha Films The Purge The Purge Movie Quotes

The Purge Movie Quotes

Mary Sandin We are gonna play the rest of this night out in motherfucking peace. Does anyone have a problem with that?
Polite Leader There you are. Thank you for accepting my invitation. Now tell me, why haven't you delivered the filthy swine to me yet? Are you protecting him? I certainly hope not, Mr. Sandin.
James Sandin No, of course not. I just can't find him. You see, this is a misunderstanding. My son let him in. He's a young boy, he doesn't know better... but I support what goes on here tonight one hundred percent, I sell security equipment. See, I would never deny yours or anyone's right to purge. You are very...
Freak Interrupting Just give us the homeless pig, you fuck-...
[gets shot in the head]
Polite Leader Sorry about that. I don't condone that kind of behavior. Just keep in mind, Mr. Sandin, he was my friend and you are not. Our equipment is arriving soon and we will get him. Send out he, or that will be thee.
James Sandin I'll go get him.
Polite Leader You should do that.
Mary Sandin [siren to signal the end of the Purge] Now get the hell out of my house.
Newscaster Incoming reports show this year's Purge has been the most successful to date, with the most murders committed.
[final scene: after overcoming the Sandin's neighbors with the help of the stranger, Mary sits with them, waiting till the period of the Purge is over. The stranger watches the neighbors intently. Mary looks at them disdainfully]
Mary Sandin [bitterly] Did you enjoy Grace's Purge party, Mr. Halverson?
Mr. Halverson [quietly] Go fuck yourself.
Mary Sandin Sorry? I can't hear you.
Mr. Halverson [sourly] It was very nice.
Mary Sandin [smiles bitterly] Okay. I'm glad you all had a grand time.
[Mary glances at her husband's dead body, her eyes are filled with tears. Suddenly, Grace attempts to grab the shotgun. The stranger points his gun at Grace. Mary snatches the shotgun back and thrusts its butt into Grace's face, then grabs Grace by the hair and slams her face at the glass table, so strongly that the glass breaks]
Mr. Halverson [yells, tears flowing from her eyes] DIDN'T YOU HEAR WHAT I SAID? NO MORE KILLING TONIGHT! Is that hard to undestand?
[Grace's face is covered with blood, from her nose and mouth. She holds her broken nose and spits blood and broken teeth. Finally, sirens sound to signal the end of the Purge]
Mary Sandin Now get the hell out of my house.
[the neighbors leave. The stranger puts his gun on the table and start walking away]
Mary Sandin Wait...
[the stranger stops]
Mary Sandin Are you going to be okay?
[the stranger nods]
Mary Sandin Thank you.
Bloody Stranger Good luck.
[the stranger leaves]
James Sandin We're gonna make it through tonight and everything's going to be okay.
Zoey Sandin Nothing is ever going to be okay again dad.
Mary Sandin You just gave our son a gun. You wanna tell me what the hell we're doing?
James Sandin We're gonna fight.
[Charlie talks about a man cutting out his heart for his lover]
Zoey Sandin Why didn't he just cut off his penis?
Mary Sandin We are having dinner! No penises!
James Sandin Tonight allows people a release for all the hatred and violence that they keep up inside them.
Charlie Sandin Why don't you guys kill someone tonight?
James Sandin Because we don't feel the need to, Charlie.
Polite Leader [Regretfully, after stabbing James] Shhh. It's OK. Your soul has been cleansed, Mr. Sandin. You've purged. Just one question for you: was his life worth yours? Your family's? Thank you for this unforgettable purge, Mr Sandin.
[kisses his forehead]
Polite Leader Our target for this year's purge is hiding in your home. You have one hour to find him and give him to us or we will kill all of you. We will be coming in.
James Sandin Why did you let him in our home? We have no idea who's after him
Newscaster Decriminalized murder. An outlet for American Rage.
Mary Sandin Just remember all the good the purge does.
James Sandin [peparing to defend themselves from the Purgers] I want you to take this one as well, okay? Safety's off. You're gonna use a lot of rounds.
Mary Sandin What do I do?
James Sandin You're gonna cover the other side of the house. All right? This is our home. Our kids live here. Anybody tries to come in, you blast 'em. You will not hesitate.
