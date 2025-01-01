Mary SandinWe are gonna play the rest of this night out in motherfucking peace. Does anyone have a problem with that?
Polite LeaderThere you are. Thank you for accepting my invitation. Now tell me, why haven't you delivered the filthy swine to me yet? Are you protecting him? I certainly hope not, Mr. Sandin.
James SandinNo, of course not. I just can't find him. You see, this is a misunderstanding. My son let him in. He's a young boy, he doesn't know better... but I support what goes on here tonight one hundred percent, I sell security equipment. See, I would never deny yours or anyone's right to purge. You are very...
Freak InterruptingJust give us the homeless pig, you fuck-...
[gets shot in the head]
Polite LeaderSorry about that. I don't condone that kind of behavior. Just keep in mind, Mr. Sandin, he was my friend and you are not. Our equipment is arriving soon and we will get him. Send out he, or that will be thee.
Mary Sandin[siren to signal the end of the Purge]Now get the hell out of my house.
NewscasterIncoming reports show this year's Purge has been the most successful to date, with the most murders committed.
[final scene: after overcoming the Sandin's neighbors with the help of the stranger, Mary sits with them, waiting till the period of the Purge is over. The stranger watches the neighbors intently. Mary looks at them disdainfully]
Mary Sandin[bitterly]Did you enjoy Grace's Purge party, Mr. Halverson?
Mary Sandin[smiles bitterly]Okay. I'm glad you all had a grand time.
[Mary glances at her husband's dead body, her eyes are filled with tears. Suddenly, Grace attempts to grab the shotgun. The stranger points his gun at Grace. Mary snatches the shotgun back and thrusts its butt into Grace's face, then grabs Grace by the hair and slams her face at the glass table, so strongly that the glass breaks]
Mr. Halverson[yells, tears flowing from her eyes]DIDN'T YOU HEAR WHAT I SAID? NO MORE KILLING TONIGHT! Is that hard to undestand?
[Grace's face is covered with blood, from her nose and mouth. She holds her broken nose and spits blood and broken teeth. Finally, sirens sound to signal the end of the Purge]
Polite Leader[Regretfully, after stabbing James]Shhh. It's OK. Your soul has been cleansed, Mr. Sandin. You've purged. Just one question for you: was his life worth yours? Your family's? Thank you for this unforgettable purge, Mr Sandin.
[kisses his forehead]
Polite LeaderOur target for this year's purge is hiding in your home. You have one hour to find him and give him to us or we will kill all of you. We will be coming in.
James SandinWhy did you let him in our home? We have no idea who's after him
NewscasterDecriminalized murder. An outlet for American Rage.