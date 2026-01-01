Adelaide Kane

Menu
Date of Birth
9 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Reign
(2013)
6.4
The Purge
(2013)
6.3
Louder Than Words
(2014)
3.7
Outrage
Outrage
Thriller
2023, France / Switzerland / USA
2.7
Cosmic Sin
Cosmic Sin
Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Louder Than Words
Louder Than Words
Family, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Devil's Hand
The Devil's Hand
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Blood Punch
Blood Punch
Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
7.4
Reign
Drama, Romantic, History
2013, USA
6.4
The Purge
Purge
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Goats
Goats
Comedy
2012, USA
