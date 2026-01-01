Menu
Adelaide Kane

Date of Birth
9 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Reign 7.4
Reign (2013)
The Purge 6.4
The Purge (2013)
Louder Than Words 6.3
Louder Than Words (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Outrage 3.7
Outrage
Thriller 2023, France / Switzerland / USA
Cosmic Sin 2.7
Cosmic Sin
Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Louder Than Words 6.3
Louder Than Words
Family, Drama 2014, USA
The Devil's Hand 5.6
The Devil's Hand
Thriller 2014, USA
Blood Punch 6.3
Blood Punch
Horror, Thriller 2014, USA
Reign 7.4
Reign
Drama, Romantic, History 2013, USA
The Purge 6.4
The Purge
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Goats 5.6
Goats
Comedy 2012, USA
