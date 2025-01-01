Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Black Mass Black Mass Movie Quotes

Black Mass Movie Quotes

Whitey Bulger [from trailer]
[at dinner]
Whitey Bulger What did you marinate this steak in? Because it's out of this world! You're killing me with it!
John Morris Now, now, it's a family secret.
Whitey Bulger Oh, come on! You got to tell me that! What's the secret? Come on, you can do it, come on, that is one of the best goddamn steaks I have ever had in my entire life. What's the family secret recipe?
John Morris It's ground garlic, with a bit of soy.
Whitey Bulger That's it?
John Morris Yeah, that's it.
Whitey Bulger [pause] I thought it was a family secret.
John Morris It's a recipe.
Whitey Bulger No, no. You said to me this is a family secret, and you gave it up to me, boom just like that. You spill the secret family recipe today, maybe you spill a little something about me tomorrow, hm?
John Morris I was just saying that...
Whitey Bulger You were just saying? "Just saying" gets people sent away. "Just saying" got me a nine-year stretch in Alcatraz, you understand? So, "just saying" can get you buried real quick.
[suddenly laughs]
Whitey Bulger Look at his face!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whitey Bulger Take your shot, but make it your best. 'Cause I get up, I eat ya.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whitey Bulger Morris... me and you gotta have a sit dowm about something... what the fuck did you marinate this steak in 'cause it's outta this world! You're killin' me with this.
John Morris Ah, ah, ah... that's a family secret!
Whitey Bulger [Jokingly] I gotta knife here. Ah, c'mon, you can do it. What's the secret family recipe? C'mon, what's the secret?
John Morris It's ground garlic and a little bit of soy.
Whitey Bulger That's it?
John Morris Yup.
Whitey Bulger I thought you said it was a family secret.
John Morris It's a recipe.
Whitey Bulger No... no. You said this was a family secret and you gave it to me *boom* just like fuckin' that. You spill the secret family recipe today, maybe you fuckin' spill a lil' somethin' about me tomorrow. Am I right in assuming that?
John Morris [Looking to Connolly] I...
Whitey Bulger Don't look to John... he can't fuckin help you.
John Morris I was just sayin...
Whitey Bulger Oh you were just sayin'? Just sayin' get people sent to Allenwood. Just sayin' got me a nine year stretch in Levinworth and Alcatraz, do you understand? So... just sayin' can get you buried real fuckin' quick.
[laughs Maniacally]
Whitey Bulger Look at his fuckin' face! Hey! I'm just fuckin' with you. It's a fuckin' recipe! Couldn't give a shit! Tastes great, I'm fuckin' with you.
John Connolly [laughing nervously] Yeah, well... you got me too. I'd like make a toast...
[raises his glass]
John Connolly ... to success.
John Morris To sucess...
Whitey Bulger [Clinging his cup against theirs] Just gettin' started.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whitey Bulger ...I need you to listen very carefully to what I am saying because there are lessons throughout your whole life. And you gotta learn from these things, right? Here's the deal. You did not get in trouble because you punched this sneaky brat in the face, not at all. You got in trouble because you punched this sneaky little brat in the face in front of other people.
Lindsey Cyr [Lindsey sighs] Jimmy, I really don't think that that's the right thing to be teaching your kid.
Whitey Bulger No, that's absolutely what I should be tellin' him, babe. So the lesson you gotta learn is this, it's not what you do, it's when and where you do it. And who you do it to or with. Huh? You follow?
Douglas Cyr Yes, I follow. Punch people when no one's looking.
Whitey Bulger That's exactly right.
Lindsey Cyr [Chuckles]
Whitey Bulger If nobody sees it, it didn't happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lindsey Cyr [crying] I'll pull the plug myself, I will.
Whitey Bulger [looks up] What did you say?
[tears form in his eyes]
Whitey Bulger What the fuck did you just say? My boy? You pull the plug on my boy?
Lindsey Cyr I can't have him like this, Jimmy.
Whitey Bulger How could you be so cold?
Lindsey Cyr Don't say that to me.
Whitey Bulger How could you be so cold?
Lindsey Cyr Don't you dare fucking say that to me.
Whitey Bulger I could never, never. You're pathetic.
Lindsey Cyr You of all people in the fucking world cannot say that to me.
Whitey Bulger Who the fuck are you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Cody Jimmy! When did you get out of Alcatraz?
Whitey Bulger Oh, uh, that's nearly ten years ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred Wyshak How come no one has nailed Whitey Bulger? He seems to be involved in every crime in the city, and yet the Bureau keeps saying he's clean!
John Connolly Well, what's Bulger done?
Fred Wyshak What's he done? Everything!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Bulger Hey Ma, did you hear Old Mother Burke died over on Baker's Street? No one found here for a couple of weeks.
Mom Bulger That's right. And when they broke down the door, the cats had devoured the best part of her.
Billy Bulger That's - that's beautiful, Ma.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Weeks In the beginning, Jim was a small time player. He really only mattered in Southie. Don't get me wrong, he was a tough motherfucker, but small time. And the next thing you know, he was a goddamn kingpin. You know why? Because the FBI let it happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whitey Bulger Just make him an offer for the company.
John Callahan I tried. Won't sell.
Whitey Bulger Would his widow sell?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whitey Bulger [after watching Martorano dip his dirty fingers in a bowl] Hey, you know something?
John Martorano What?
Whitey Bulger For 15 straight minutes, I been watching you putting your big fat fuckin' fingers into your disgusting mouth, which is filled with God knows what kind of fuckin' bacteria, and then you take the same big fat fuckin' filthy fingers and you stuff 'em back into the bowl that is there for public consumption. Now what the fuck are you thinkin',John?
John Martorano Well, I wasn't thinking, Jimmy. I'm sorry.
Whitey Bulger Just don't do it again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Connolly Like it or not, Marriane, you married a street kid. And the streets taught me that you give and you get loyalty from your friends. And loyalty means a lot to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
John Connolly Bulger's playing us, making a fool of the Bureau. We're in too deep, and he knows it! God help us all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Billy Bulger [answering the phone] Jimmy?
Whitey Bulger Hey, Billy Boy. Been reading the papers?
Billy Bulger Not even a little.
Whitey Bulger Smart man. I wouldn't if I was you. Um, listen. You're not gonna see me for a while. You know? So, uh... Just look after yourself, you know.
Billy Bulger You sure you want to do it this way?
Whitey Bulger Is there any other way? Take care, kid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DEA Agent Eric Olsen Now that you have been arrested in connection with your crimes with Whitey Bulger, what's your honest opinion of him?
Steve Flemmi Strictly criminal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whitey Bulger I gotta tell you something, Officer Flynn. It's a sad day when a native son takes up with his oppressor. There's a word for that back home, you know. Penalty's death.
Officer Flynn You threatenin' me, Bulger?
Whitey Bulger The last thing I would do if I was planning to harm you was was to warn you in advance, you dumb fuck.
Officer Flynn You better watch yourself, Bulger.
Whitey Bulger You better fuck yourself, Flynn.
Officer Flynn Fuck you, you project rat.
[looks at Tommy]
Officer Flynn And fuck you, you rummy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Connolly I'm not asking you to help me. I'm asking you to help your brother.
Billy Bulger That's the same thing now, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card In 1995, James "Whitey" Bulger left Boston for the final time. In the years following, reported sightings placed him around the globe.
Title Card For giving information against Bulger, Kevin Weeks received a reduced sentence of 5 years in the federal prison.
Title Card After agreeing to a plea bargain, John Martorano served a reduced prison sentence on 12 years. He and Kevin Weeks both walk the streets of Boston today.
Title Card John Morris was granted immunity for his crimes in exchange for his cooperation and testimony against his friend and colleague, John Connolly.
Title Card Stephen Flemmi pleaded guilty to 10 murders and is currently serving a life sentence in an undisclosed location.
Title Card Billy Bulger left the State Senate and became Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts. He was forced to resign when it was revealed that he'd been in touch with his fugitive brother.
Title Card John Connolly elected not to testify against Bulger and was convicted of second degree murder in the death of John Callahan. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Title Card On June 22, 2011, after 12 years on the FBI's most wanted list, an anonymous tip led to the arrest of James Bulger in Santa Monica, California. Bulger was sentenced to 2 consecutive life sentences, plus 5 years for the deaths of at least 11 people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John McIntyre I told him everything! The IRA, Cahill, the whole bit! I know I shouldn't have, Jimmy, but I had no choice!
Whitey Bulger Fuck you. You always have a choice. You just happened to make the wrong fucking one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Connolly Thank God for Whitey Bulger
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deborah Hussey This is the nicest thing anyone's ever done for me.
Whitey Bulger Aw, Debbie, you're breaking my fuckin' heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Connolly Jimmy's no ordinary criminal.
FBI Agent Charles McGuire Well, you're right about that.
[reading from dossier]
FBI Agent Charles McGuire "A vicious animal who won't take no for an answer." "Violent decisiveness at any hint of betrayal." Oh! "A ripened psychopath determined to succeed above all else."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whitey Bulger You need to control. Because you know the game surprises you. And you bite your ass not know when, you know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Kevin Weeks Before we start, I want you to kow something. I'm not a rat. You understand? I want that on record before we start.
DEA Agent Eric Olsen Okay. You are not a rat. And it's on record. Mr. Weeks, the charges against you, racketeering, extortion, kidnapping, and accomplice to murder, are very serious. Am I correct in stating that you are here today to make a deal with the federal government?
Kevin Weeks Correct.
DEA Agent Eric Olsen And am I correct in stating that you are going from trusted confidant to one of South Boston's most notorious and violent gangsters, to government witness?
Kevin Weeks Correct.
DEA Agent Eric Olsen Then I need to know everything you know about the Winter Hill Gang, the FBI and John Connolly, and specifically, what you know about your former boss and now fugitive, James "Weeks" Bulger.
Kevin Weeks Well, let's start...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whitey Bulger [after a man gets shot in the head] Lots of good your vest did you today, you fuckin' prick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian Halloran I'm a fucking dead man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian Halloran You got me on, like, fifteen other things I didn't even do!
John Connolly What did you not do, Brian? Did you not kill your drug dealers in a Chinese restaurant? 'Cause that's why you're really here. That's all over the fuckin' street, so you thought you'd come in here and try to cop some immunity before the fact.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Morris Stevie, what's the matter with you? You're quiet tonight, huh?
Steve Flemmi You got a problem with people keepin' their mouths shut?
John Morris I'm breakin' your balls, hmm?
Steve Flemmi Do yourself a favor, don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FBI Agent Charles McGuire Hey. You motherfuckers from Southie have some kind of sick faggot love for each other?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Connolly I've known him since forever!
Marianne Connolly And you certainly hold your boyhood heroes in high regard. 'Jimmy' this, 'Jimmy' that...
John Connolly He was very good to me when I was little, Marianne, that's all you need to know.
Marianne Connolly [sarcastically] How was he good to you, John? Did he take you trick-or-treating?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more