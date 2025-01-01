Title Card In 1995, James "Whitey" Bulger left Boston for the final time. In the years following, reported sightings placed him around the globe.

Title Card For giving information against Bulger, Kevin Weeks received a reduced sentence of 5 years in the federal prison.

Title Card After agreeing to a plea bargain, John Martorano served a reduced prison sentence on 12 years. He and Kevin Weeks both walk the streets of Boston today.

Title Card John Morris was granted immunity for his crimes in exchange for his cooperation and testimony against his friend and colleague, John Connolly.

Title Card Stephen Flemmi pleaded guilty to 10 murders and is currently serving a life sentence in an undisclosed location.

Title Card Billy Bulger left the State Senate and became Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts. He was forced to resign when it was revealed that he'd been in touch with his fugitive brother.

Title Card John Connolly elected not to testify against Bulger and was convicted of second degree murder in the death of John Callahan. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.