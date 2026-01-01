ProductionAmerican International Pictures (AIP), Max Baer Productions
Also known as
Macon County Line, A Fronteira do Pesadelo, Killing Time, Kohtalokas erehdys, No Limiar do Ódio, Sista natten..., Siste natt i Macon County, Vivere pericolosamente, Voetstappen in de nacht, Граница округа Мэйкон
Film rating
6.5
Rate12 votes
6.5IMDb
Quotes
Deputy Reed MorganHurry up on the car there. Don't want to keep these nice folk here any longer than we have to. I'm not going to like it. I wouldn't like that at all.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.