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Poster of Macon County Line
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Macon County Line
6.5

Macon County Line

, 1974
Macon County Line
USA / Romantic, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Macon County Line
6.5

Cast

Alan Vint
Chris Dixon
Cheryl Waters
Jenny Scott
Geoffrey Lewis
Hamp
Joan Blackman
Carol Morgan
Jesse Vint
Wayne Dixon
Max Baer Jr.
Deputy Reed Morgan
Sam Gilman
Deputy Bill
Timothy Scott
Lon
James Gammon
James Gammon
Elisha
Leif Garrett
Luke Morgan
Director Richard Compton
Writer Max Baer Jr., Richard Compton
Composer Stu Phillips
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 8 August 1974
Release date
8 August 1974 Russia 18+
28 September 1975 Great Britain
8 August 1974 Kazakhstan
18 March 1976 Netherlands 18
1 December 1975 Sweden 15
8 August 1974 USA R
8 August 1974 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $225,000
Production American International Pictures (AIP), Max Baer Productions
Also known as
Macon County Line, A Fronteira do Pesadelo, Killing Time, Kohtalokas erehdys, No Limiar do Ódio, Sista natten..., Siste natt i Macon County, Vivere pericolosamente, Voetstappen in de nacht, Граница округа Мэйкон

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Deputy Reed Morgan Hurry up on the car there. Don't want to keep these nice folk here any longer than we have to. I'm not going to like it. I wouldn't like that at all.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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