Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Return to Macon County
Poster of Return to Macon County
Рейтинги
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Return to Macon County

Return to Macon County

Return to Macon County 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 3 September 1975
Release date
3 September 1975 Russia 12+
25 February 1977 Germany
3 September 1975 Kazakhstan
3 September 1975 USA PG
3 September 1975 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $800,000
Production American International Pictures (AIP)
Also known as
Return to Macon County, Highway Girl, Biljagt på liv og død, Jakten på gänget, Jakten på gjengen, Katadioxi mehri tin Kolasi, Katadioxis mehri thanatou, Kliken Årgang 58, Louca Perseguição, Ölüm bölgesine dönüş, Powrót do Macon County, Regreso al condado de Macon, Retorno al condado de Macon, Ritorn al comtat de Mecon, The Last Escape, Uma Aventura na Estrada, Vauhtijengi, Ville netter i Macon County, Visszatérés Macon megyébe, Wild Drivers, Возвращение в округ Мэйкон, グッバイ・ドリーム
Director
Richard Compton
Cast
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Don Johnson
Don Johnson
Robin Mattson
Robert Viharo
Eugene Daniels
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Return to Macon County
Macon County Line 6.5
Macon County Line (1974)
Clean 6.8
Clean (2004)
Lorenzo's Oil 7.6
Lorenzo's Oil (1992)
Hateship Loveship 6.4
Hateship Loveship (2013)
The Trials of Cate McCall 6.3
The Trials of Cate McCall (2014)
The Padre 5.9
The Padre (2018)
Paradise 6.7
Paradise (1991)
Q & A 6.6
Q & A (1990)
Warrior 8.0
Warrior (2011)
Under Fire 7.0
Under Fire (1983)
My Own Love Song 6.7
My Own Love Song (2010)
New York Stories 6.7
New York Stories (1989)

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

Harley spots a white '57 Chevy convertible parked by the side of the road and proposes using its glass to replace the windows on the yellow hard-top. That, however, won’t work for both apertures. The door glass is the same, but the right rear quarter-light of the yellow hard-top had also been shot out and its shape differs markedly from the convertible’s, so it won’t fit.

Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more