Peter
Eight years. You thinkin' about it?
[Oscar nods]
Peter
What's stopping you?
Peter
Ah, shitty reason. We had nothing when we got married.
Peter
I wasn't working at all, and she's a teacher, it's practically the same thing, as far as money goes.
Peter
Uh... I stole it.
[Oscar is surprised]
Peter
Told you, I didn't have any money. Used to be good with credit cards. I would not go down that route.
Peter
Seriously, but then I got my business started, and got her the ring she wears now.
Peter
Got a web design company.
[giving him a business card]
Peter
Hit me up if you ever need anything.