Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Fruitvale Station Fruitvale Station Movie Quotes

Fruitvale Station Movie Quotes

Oscar Grant You shot me. I got a daughter...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda I told him to take the train. I told him to catch the BART. I didn't know they were gonna hurt my baby. I should've just let him drive. I should've let him drive, but I wanted to keep him safe. You gotta let me hug him. Please, let me hug him. Please. Please! He didn't like to be alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tatiana Nooo! Don't go. I'm scared.
Oscar Grant Scared of what?
Tatiana I hear guns outside.
Oscar Grant You know what, baby? Those are just firecrackers. You'll be safe inside, with your cousin.
Tatiana But what about you Daddy?
Oscar Grant Me? Baby, I'll be fine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Tatiana Where's daddy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophina What happened?
Jason They fucking shot him! They shot him in the fucking back for no reason, man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant [to Tatiana] Baby, I love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant I'm good, I'm good, I'm gonna be good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Oscar Grant What's your resolution?
Sophina I'm gonna cut carbs.
Oscar Grant Aren't you Mexican? You can't eat nothin' Grandma makes.
Sophina It only takes 30 days to form a habit, and then it becomes second nature.
Oscar Grant Who says that?
Sophina Oprah.
Oscar Grant Okay. Oprah cool now?
Sophina What's yours?
Oscar Grant I wanna quit selling trees.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant When you wake up in the morning, we're gonna play Candy Land. And then guess what we're gonna do after that.
Tatiana Go to the park?
Oscar Grant Better.
Tatiana Toys R Us?
Oscar Grant Way better than that.
Tatiana What?
Oscar Grant I don't know, maybe... Chuck E. Cheese.
Tatiana Really?
Oscar Grant I promise. Daddy's gonna give you hecka tokens and we gonna play all the games, okay? And then we're gonna get your favorite pizza, and we'll eat it all up. Even Mom is, 'cause she can't have carbs.
Tatiana What's a carb?
Oscar Grant You ain't got to worry about that right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lead Surgeon He didn't make it.
Wanda I need to see him.
Lead Surgeon Okay, you can see him. But they don't want you to go into the room or to touch him, because they ruled it a homicide.
Wanda I need to see him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda I'm not coming here anymore.
Oscar Grant What?
Wanda I'm not coming here for these visits anymore. This is my last time.
Oscar Grant I know, I know... I know. I know, this is the last time for me, too. I told you that. I ain't going down no more.
Wanda You wanna keep putting Sophina through this, then you go right ahead, okay? But Tatiana? That baby doesn't deserve this, Oscar.
Oscar Grant She's too young to know what's going on.
Wanda So I guess that's why she asked me why you love taking your vacations more than you like being with her.
Oscar Grant She ain't say that.
Wanda Oh, so I'm a liar now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant What I gotta do? Hm? Fucked with her that one time.
Sophina Nah. You got caught one time. Are you gonna sit here and tell me that was the first time you kicked up with that bitch? You ain't never seen her before that, huh?
Oscar Grant That shit's over with. All I want is you... and T. Forever.
Sophina What you mean, forever?
Oscar Grant Let me show you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant Who do you think will win the Super Bowl?
Cephus The Steelers.
Oscar Grant Steelers?
Cephus Yeah, the Steelers.
Daryl What?
Cephus Yeah.
Daryl A Raiders fan cheerin' for the Steelers.
Cephus Yes, a Raiders fan cheerin' for the Steelers. Black uniforms, black players, black coach. Coach even has a black wife. I'm going for the Steelers.
Daryl You insane!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda Heavenly Father, we kneel before you and ask you to put healing hands around your child. We ask you, dear Lord, to operate through these doctors. Breathe strength into their hands, Lord, as they work on him. We're asking you right now to heal him. Oh, heal him, dear Lord, so we can hold him and see his smile again. In your name, we pray. Amen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda Remember that microwave popcorn you bought a while back?
Oscar Grant Hella good.
Wanda Yeah. For awhile, I was putting it in the bowl. Tatiana just standing there, staring up at me. Looking like she wanted something.
Oscar Grant Okay, then what? Come on, Ma.
Wanda She says "Grandma, do we have any dark butter?"
Oscar Grant Dark b... what's dark butter?
Wanda I'm thinking maybe she watched Food Network or something. I say "Sweetheart, what's dark butter?". And she said "Well, when my daddy took me to see "WALL-E", he asked for light butter. So now I want to try some dark butter this time."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant How long you guys been married?
Peter Eight years. You thinkin' about it?
[Oscar nods]
Peter What's stopping you?
Oscar Grant No money.
Peter Ah, shitty reason. We had nothing when we got married.
Oscar Grant No shit.
Peter I wasn't working at all, and she's a teacher, it's practically the same thing, as far as money goes.
Oscar Grant How'd you get a ring?
Peter Uh... I stole it.
[Oscar is surprised]
Peter Told you, I didn't have any money. Used to be good with credit cards. I would not go down that route.
Oscar Grant No, bruh. I'm-I'm cool on that.
Peter Seriously, but then I got my business started, and got her the ring she wears now.
Oscar Grant What do you do?
Peter Got a web design company.
[giving him a business card]
Peter Hit me up if you ever need anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophina [as Oscar tries to get romantic] Hold up, hold up.
Oscar Grant Fuck, Sophina. I've been holding how long?
Sophina I don't know. Every time you touch me, all I can think about is how you was touching that bitch.
Oscar Grant I'll never hear the end of that shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophina Osc... what's up? Hmm?
Oscar Grant Fuck it. I lost my job.
Sophina For what?
Oscar Grant Being late. Last couple days, trying to get some money.
Sophina And they told you today? On your day off?
Oscar Grant I keep it real. They told me two weeks ago. My bad, Phina. I thought I was gonna get my job back. I thought I could talk to Emi...
Sophina You think life's a fucking joke? You think you're gonna get fired and somebody's gonna give you your job back?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophina Wanda, they shot Oscar. They say he's alive, but his eyes was closed. They're taking him to Highland. You gotta come get us right now.
Wanda I'm on my way.
Sophina [hanging up] Oh, fuck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant What kind of cake you get?
Sophina Carrot cake.
Oscar Grant Why you ain't get ice cream?
Sophina 'Cause it ain't your birthday.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cale This moms right here? She a snitch, too?
Oscar Grant What the fuck you say about my moms, bruh?
Cale I'll fuck you and this bitch.
Oscar Grant Yeah, you talkin' real tough in here with these guards. I'mma see your bitch-ass on the outside, bruh.
Cale Bitch-ass Palma Ceia nigger.
Oscar Grant Bitch-ass motherfucker.
Wanda Oscar.
Oscar Grant [spitting on the floor] Fuck DGF!
Corrections Officer 1 [intervening] Is there a problem in here?
Cale Oh, fuck you!
Corrections Officer 1 Is there a problem here?
Oscar Grant No, we good. Yeah, we good for now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophina What game you running now, Osc? You ain't shit, you know that? You lie to me, you lie to your fucking daughter.
Oscar Grant I ain't had to tell your ass nothing. Food on the table, the lights still on. I could've kept getting it, and you wouldn't have known shit.
Sophina Oh, so you would have just kept faking? And been out there bustin' knocks, and doing whatever else, or whoever else...
Oscar Grant You say you want the truth, right? Well, you ain't even tryin' to hear me.
Sophina [talking over each other] ... you do while I'm at work...
Oscar Grant You're not even trying to hear me.
Sophina Not after you lie for two weeks, get cornered, and don't have a choice. That's some pussy-ass shit. What'd you do today, huh? I bet you sold that fucking zip.
Oscar Grant I dumped that shit, Phina. That's what I'm trying to tell you. I'm tired. Thought I could start over fresh, but... shit ain't workin' out.
Sophina You threw a whole zip of weed out and you don't got a job? I could slap you right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant [picking Tatiana up from pre-school, they race to the car] Undefeated! Undefeated! You still haven't beaten me yet. You know that, right?
Tatiana Eh.
Oscar Grant Eh.
Sophina [after he jumps on the roof] What are you doing?
Oscar Grant What you mean?
Sophina You're going to break this car!
Oscar Grant I... it's gonna be aight. It'll be aight.
Sophina It's already falling apart.
Oscar Grant I can't lose. Undefeated.
Sophina Daddy cheated.
Oscar Grant Daddy's 100 and 0.
Sophina Big, big, big cheater. You're a cheater.
Oscar Grant I didn't cheat. How do you know if I cheated or not? You were sitting in the car. T, Mommy's a hater.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ashae I like your dreads.
Tim Shit, I like your everything. We need to put it together.
Lauren Oh, we gay.
Cato No shit.
Tim Gay, huh?
Cato Sounds like a coincidence. We gay, too.
Lauren [dissing him] You're not gay.
Cato Hey, Osc, bruh. Hey, ain't we gay?
Oscar Grant Yeah, they gay as fuck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katie [bumping into each other on the BART train] Hey! Oscar! Hey. Katie, from the store.
Oscar Grant Hey. Hey!
Katie How are you?
Oscar Grant I'm good, I'm good. Happy New Year.
Katie Happy New Year.
Cale Oscar? Oscar from fuckin' Palma Ceia? What's up with all that shit you were hollering?
Oscar Grant Look, fuck all that shit, aight? This ain't the time, bruh.
Cale Fuck that shit, bitch. This is DGF, motherfucker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda You guys got plans for the night?
Oscar Grant Yeah, nothing major, though. Might meet up with the fellas, head out to the city.
Wanda You guys going "out" out, or...
Oscar Grant I think we're just gonna be low-key. Catch the fireworks, probably roll around a little bit after that.
Wanda Roll around?
Oscar Grant Yeah, it's gonna be cool, though. Chill. Plus, Phina gotta get up and go to work in the morning anyway.
Wanda You guys gonna be drinking?
Oscar Grant Mama, they gonna be drinking. I haven't had a drink since... I can't even remember.
Wanda Mm. Why don't you take the train out there? That way you guys can drink and hang out and not have to worry about anything.
Oscar Grant Nah, I feel like getting over there and getting back. Not waiting on no train.
Wanda No traffic, either. You know? You know it's gonna be crazy, going and coming back.
Oscar Grant Yeah, we might take it.
Wanda Don't make me follow you guys to make sure. Remember prom?
Oscar Grant Trying to forget.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Grant We just tryin' to get home.
Officer Caruso Well, maybe you should've thought about that before started acting like a punk-ass bitch.
Oscar Grant You's a bitch-ass nigger, for real.
Officer Caruso Did you call me a bitch-ass nigger?
Oscar Grant Don't fuckin' say that.
Officer Caruso Bitch-ass nigger, huh?
Oscar Grant [grabbed and thrown on his stomach] What the fuck? I ain't do shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more