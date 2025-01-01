Oscar Grant How long you guys been married?

Peter Eight years. You thinkin' about it?

[Oscar nods]

Peter What's stopping you?

Oscar Grant No money.

Peter Ah, shitty reason. We had nothing when we got married.

Oscar Grant No shit.

Peter I wasn't working at all, and she's a teacher, it's practically the same thing, as far as money goes.

Oscar Grant How'd you get a ring?

Peter Uh... I stole it.

[Oscar is surprised]

Peter Told you, I didn't have any money. Used to be good with credit cards. I would not go down that route.

Oscar Grant No, bruh. I'm-I'm cool on that.

Peter Seriously, but then I got my business started, and got her the ring she wears now.

Oscar Grant What do you do?

Peter Got a web design company.

[giving him a business card]