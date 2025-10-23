Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sugar Candy
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Sugar Candy

Sugar Candy

Cukrkandl
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0
Sugar Candy - trailer
Sugar Candy  trailer
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 Czechia
Production Bio Illusion, Attack Film, QQ studio Ostrava s.r.o.
Also known as
Cukrkandl, Sugar Candy
Director
Pavel Jandourek
Cast
Tereza Ramba
Marek Adamczyk
Jiří Dvořák
Vica Kerekes
Vica Kerekes
Maros Kramár
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Sugar Candy - trailer
Sugar Candy Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more