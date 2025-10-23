Menu
Sugar Candy
Sugar Candy
Cukrkandl
Adventure
Family
Sugar Candy
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
23 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025
Czechia
Production
Bio Illusion, Attack Film, QQ studio Ostrava s.r.o.
Also known as
Cukrkandl, Sugar Candy
Director
Pavel Jandourek
Cast
Tereza Ramba
Marek Adamczyk
Jiří Dvořák
Vica Kerekes
Maros Kramár
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Sugar Candy
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
