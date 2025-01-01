Menu
You're Next Movie Quotes

You're Next Movie Quotes

Crispian Why?
Erin Why the fuck not?
Zee You never want to do anything interesting any more.
Felix I don't think that's a fair criticism.
Zee Fuck me next to your dead mom then.
[after Erin beats up Cat Mask]
Erin Thanks for your help, by the way.
Felix You seem to have a handle on it.
Drake [repeated line] Felix, I knew you were into some sketchy shit!
Felix [Lamb Mask removes his bloody shoe] Whoa, wait, don't do that! You don't want your DNA in here man!
Lamb Mask I'll clean it up later. Just like the rest of this fucking mess!
Felix Excuse me? You say that like it's my fault. Listen, just so we're perfectly clear, I just had to kill my own brother because you guys keep getting beat up by some girl! I had to stab my brother! More than once! You were supposed to do that! For all the good you guys did in here you could have stayed outside with your fucking crossbows!
Lamb Mask You wanna talk about brothers? That's my brother, laying dead right there. And unlike you, I liked my brother.
Felix Look... I'm sorry, I didn't know that. I mean, I knew you guys served together but I didn't know you were related though. Man, she really fucked him up good, huh?
Crispian It was in fact a very important part of my plan that you were unharmed. We needed someone with no motive to see what had happened here. Someone other than Zee, obviously. Where is Zee?
Erin I killed her too.
Crispian Ah. Totally understand. Listen, I'm sorry things got so out of control. But, uh, how were we supposed to know that you were, um, really good at killing people? Which is actually sort of weird, by the way.
Erin Grab anything that might make a good weapon.
Paul This wasn't a random attack! Our family's being targeted.
Drake [whispers] Why would anybody do this?
[last lines]
Erin No! Don't!
Erin I wanna meet your family.
Aubrey [cries] Oh my God, what is happening to us?
Erin You know what's going on?
Paul I don't know.
Felix Do you see anyone?
Paul I don't see anyone. Do you see anyone?
Erin No.
Drake Felix you fucking low-life!
[Paul taps his wine glass with his spoon]
Paul Lets bow our heads.
[Everyone stops what their doing and hold each others hands]
Paul Dear Heavenly Father we thank thee for thy food, feed our souls on the bread of life, and to help us do our part, with kind words and loving deeds. Amen.
Crispian Amen.
Drake Amen. And, thanks to mum and dad. For having us all here together.
Paul It's our pleasure.
Crispian Where's Felix?
Erin I stuck a blender into his head and killed him.
Crispian Oh. Okay.
Felix [after stabbing Drake multiple times] Would you just die already? This is hard enough for me!
Officer Trubiano We need medic and backup immediately at 5 Edelweiss Drive.
Felix [after killer slit's Paul's throat] Really? You had to do that right in front of me?
Erin Well, I had kind of a weird childhood.
[first lines]
Erik Harson Oh, yeah, baby. Oh, yeah.
[Erik gets up the bed, after having sex with Talia]
Erik Harson I'm gonna take a shower.
Lamb Mask [after stepping on nail] Oh! Oh! Oh fuck! Oh! You motherfucker! Oh fuck!
Zee I want you to fuck me on this bed, next to your dead mom.
Felix What? Why would you even say that?
Zee Zee: You never want to do anything interesting.
Felix I don't think that's a fair criticism.
Zee Fuck me next to your dead mom, then.
Felix Don't fucking tell me to calm down, Tom. This entire situation is out of control. We don't even know what's going on.
