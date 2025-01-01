Felix [Lamb Mask removes his bloody shoe] Whoa, wait, don't do that! You don't want your DNA in here man!

Lamb Mask I'll clean it up later. Just like the rest of this fucking mess!

Felix Excuse me? You say that like it's my fault. Listen, just so we're perfectly clear, I just had to kill my own brother because you guys keep getting beat up by some girl! I had to stab my brother! More than once! You were supposed to do that! For all the good you guys did in here you could have stayed outside with your fucking crossbows!

Lamb Mask You wanna talk about brothers? That's my brother, laying dead right there. And unlike you, I liked my brother.