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Calvin Lee Reeder Calvin Lee Reeder
Kinoafisha Persons Calvin Lee Reeder

Calvin Lee Reeder

Calvin Lee Reeder

Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

V/H/S 6.2
V/H/S (2012)
The Rambler 4.9
The Rambler (2013)

Filmography

The Rambler 4.9
The Rambler The Rambler
Comedy, Drama, Detective, Horror 2013, USA
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V/H/S 6.2
V/H/S V/H/S
Thriller, Horror 2012, USA
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