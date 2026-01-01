Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Calvin Lee Reeder
Calvin Lee Reeder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Calvin Lee Reeder
Calvin Lee Reeder
Calvin Lee Reeder
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.2
V/H/S
(2012)
4.9
The Rambler
(2013)
Filmography
4.9
The Rambler
The Rambler
Comedy, Drama, Detective, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
V/H/S
V/H/S
Thriller, Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree