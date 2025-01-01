Bernard Franklin[on cassette tape]Franklin, what are we so scared of? You only get one shot at this life. There are no do-overs. Time wasted, is time lost. The past is a ghost. The future a dream. There is only right now. We need to forgive each other, Franklin. Forgive and keep moving forward because we're all so ridiculously imperfect. And we need to find a place we call home. A place where we know we're loved and we feel safe. I see it all so clearly now. It doesn't matter if you live in a small apartment or some big mansion on a hill. Doesn't matter if you live in a mental institution or on some sunny beach in St. Croix. It's all in your mind. Every moment of your life is what you make it. Pain. Love. Fear. Happiness. You choose to feel each of them. So choose to be happy, Franklin. Choose to be happy! 'Cause happiness is a state of mind.
SimoneAt least I have a plan. What is your big goal? All I see is a stoner who works in a convenience store.
Tommy BallsIn a convenience-based society. I am at the center of the action.
Bernard Franklin[on cassette tape]God would have a lot more credibility if He didn't always pick crazy people to be His messengers. Franklin, sanity is wasted on the sane.
Bernard FranklinDr. Mennox's book says my brain is clogged with, um... emotional cholesterol. That I need to exercise stronger thoughts.
Franklin Franklin[key falls from envelope]What have you left me this time, brother? Another mystery?
Franklin FranklinEvery day, Bernard sends me an envelope that contains one cassette tape and an assortment of toenail clippings.
Mrs. BallisteriThose boys you smoke dope with, they're not your friends, Thomas. Those whore you commune with, they don't love you. Nobody cares about you like I do. You're my son. You are a part of me. You came out of my hoo-ha!
SimoneYou're not totally disgusting for an old guy.