[last lines]

[on cassette tape]

Franklin, what are we so scared of? You only get one shot at this life. There are no do-overs. Time wasted, is time lost. The past is a ghost. The future a dream. There is only right now. We need to forgive each other, Franklin. Forgive and keep moving forward because we're all so ridiculously imperfect. And we need to find a place we call home. A place where we know we're loved and we feel safe. I see it all so clearly now. It doesn't matter if you live in a small apartment or some big mansion on a hill. Doesn't matter if you live in a mental institution or on some sunny beach in St. Croix. It's all in your mind. Every moment of your life is what you make it. Pain. Love. Fear. Happiness. You choose to feel each of them. So choose to be happy, Franklin. Choose to be happy! 'Cause happiness is a state of mind.