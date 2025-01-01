Menu
Kinoafisha Films Uncommon Valor Uncommon Valor Movie Quotes

Blaster Most human problems can be solved by an appropriate charge of high explosives.
Sailor You don't ever quit, boy. Not when it's for real!
Sailor Boy, you just bought the whole can of whup-ass!
Sailor Boy, you usin' that oriental martial bullshit on me's gonna get real expensive.
Sailor Man, I'm so far beyond that shit now. I get energy from the air. I talk to polar bears. I converse with paramecium. Man, I fuck nuclear waste.
Col. Cal Rhodes You know, for years, I couldn't sleep after Korea. My nightmares all had to do with the Chosin Reservoir. The ground there was so frozen, we couldn't bury our dead. We had to pile 'em on trucks and lash them up against the tanks. For years I'd wake up with those dead, frozen faces staring at me.
Wilkes Did it ever go away?
Col. Cal Rhodes No... I finally made friends with them, though.
Charts [Wondering if Scott is a Viet Nam vet] So, uh, how long were you there?
Kevin Scott I wasn't. Too young.
Johnson [Looking a little skeptical] Is he goin' with us?
Col. Cal Rhodes He served with 4th Recon Marines.
Johnson "Served"?
Kevin Scott I was discharged for striking a radio operator who fell asleep at his post.
Kevin Scott [the other men look a little askance at him, but he continues] You're worried that I have no combat experience. You're right. There's no way of proving that I won't fail in combat. But then again, you can't prove that I will, either.
Sailor [Grinning mischievously at Scott] This is gonna' be a whole lotta' fun with this one.
Wilkes [Demonstrating to the men how to do a lethal knife attack, using Johnson as his "victim"] You come in low under his line of sight. You leap... taking him down, placing your hand over his nose, pulling his face away from your knife hand.
Wilkes [points his knife at the back of the skull] At the base of his skull at the right of his spine - what the Chinese call the wind gate - you insert, scramble the brains... what you have is instant rag doll.
Kevin Scott [During night training, Sailor sprays gunfire indiscriminately at cardboard targets] Congratulations, Sailor, you just killed a prisoner.
Sailor [scoffs] He's a collaborator!
Col. Cal Rhodes [Introducing the Vietnamese cook to the men at the Texas training camp] Oh, this is Mr. Ky. We'll be eating nothing but Vietnamese food from now on.
Col. Cal Rhodes [All the men groan disapprovingly] We don't want to be tramping through the jungles, smelling like Americans.
Col. Cal Rhodes Ground team, you're up that trail, you've got the grid coordinates. Air team you follow me down this creek. We'll that's it...it's game time. I had a speech prepared, but I guess I forgot it. There are some lines from Julius Caesar.. 'If a man were to know the end of this day's business ere it come; But it suffice that the day will end, and then the end is known. If we meet again, well then we'll smile, and if not then this parting was well made.'
MacGregor Do you ever regret letting Frank go, Jason?
Col. Cal Rhodes He was already in the service. There was never any question of him going.
MacGregor With all your contacts in Washington, couldn't you get him stationed anywhere else?
Col. Cal Rhodes When there's a war, the Rhodes fight. We lost almost the whole family at Gettysburg in one day. That's all we're good at. Never been good at anything else. Haven't always been real good at the fighting, either. A lot of us been killed... but we're always there.
Mrs. Wilkes It's taken me TEN YEARS to get that damn war out of his head!
Rhodes Oh yeah? Well it looks like it's still in there strong.
Jail Guard [He and Col. Rhodes, via a two-way mirror, are observing Sailor in a jail cell] Your friend, Sailor, blowtorched a local kingpin biker. We're holding him on our Witness Protection Program. Silly sonofabitch come in here with a grenade hung around his neck. If you ask me, I don't think his bread's quite done.
Johnson Red wine and uppers... that's why we call him Sailor. He used to take a lot of red wine and uppers, and just sail away.
Charts How come he wears that goddamned grenade around his neck?
Blaster Sailor always said, that if life got too shitty, he'd just pull the pin and see what's next.
Sailor Hey, master Wilkes, how ya' been?
Wilkes What happened to your grenade?
Sailor I had to use that for an emergency enema!
Col. Cal Rhodes [talking to Sailor in the prison exercise yard] You know, I had a heck of a time tracking you down. You, uh, wandered around all over the United States. I know a lot about you: Frank used to mention you in his letters. He said you were the best man in the unit.
Sailor Yeah?
Col. Cal Rhodes What the hell happened to you?
Sailor Man, I'm so far beyond that shit now... I get energy from the air! I talk to polar bears. I converse with paramecium. Man, I fuck nuclear waste! Shit...
Sailor You guys are gonna' be using real grenades and stuff, man. You know, they took mine when I got in here.
Col. Cal Rhodes Hey, look, asshole. This isn't some kind of a bullshit biker's acid trip. This is a precise military operation.
Sailor Hey, listen. Frank was the best man in anybody's unit. I got enough brain cells to remember that... You gotta' give me a shot, man. You gotta'.
Jiang [Jiang's daughters arrive, leading some pack horses] Gentlemen: these are my daughters. They will accompany us into Laos.
Jiang Unfortunately, I have no sons to offer you. They were killed by Laotian Red Guards during opium run.
Jiang However, Colonel Rhodes, I am certain my daughters will prove themselves worthy.
CIA Agent Johnson, Rhodes: You're in a shit-pile of trouble. We're confiscating your weapons. My orders are to put you in jail - a Bangkok jail. But Colonel, I don't want to put an old soldier like you in jail, but damn it, this scheme of yours is crazy!
CIA Agent [as he walks back to his car] Shit! You best be on the next plane to the States. And don't go back to the hotel. They're waiting for your ass there, too.
Col. Cal Rhodes [Addressing the men, gathered at the Texas training camp] Gentlemen, thank you for coming. I knew you would come, 'cause you men have got what it takes. Molded over a little, but, uh, you've still got it.
Col. Cal Rhodes -
[the men are silent as he continues]
Col. Cal Rhodes There's a bond between you men... as strong as the bond between my son and me. Of course, there's no bond as strong as that shared by men who have faced death in battle. You men seem to have a strong sense of loyalty, because you're thought of as criminals, because of Vietnam. You know why? Hmm? Because you lost. And in this country, that's like going bankrupt. You're out of business. They want to forget about you. You cost too much, and you didn't turn a profit.
Col. Cal Rhodes -
[continuing]
Col. Cal Rhodes That's why they won't go over there and pick up our buddies and bring 'em back home: because there's no gain in it. You and I know, that the books are still in the red. And the politicians know, too. The same politicians that never lost a single son in Viet Nam - not one.
Col. Cal Rhodes [continuing] Now, they say they've been negotiating for ten years. Well... the other side's not buying. And while the politicians sit on their asses, I'm going to ask you to lay yours on the line. Again. Because, gentlemen... we're the only hope those P.O.W.s have. So, we're going back there. And this time... this time, nobody can dispute the rightness of what we're doing!
Col. Cal Rhodes We'll need transportation... preferably four-wheel drive.
Wilkes Buy it or "borrow" it?
Col. Cal Rhodes Steal the fucker!
Col. Cal Rhodes [arriving at Wilkes' sculpture workshop] I'm Jason Rhodes. I phoned this morning.
Mrs. Wilkes Yeah, I know who you are. Uh, listen, my husband doesn't want to talk to you.
Col. Cal Rhodes I phoned him this morning and he said he did.
Mrs. Wilkes Yeah, well, not any more. Look, why don't you do me a favor and, uh, go away?
Col. Cal Rhodes Not until I see your husband.
Mrs. Wilkes Look, you have got no right to be here. It has taken me ten years to get that goddamned war out of his head.
Col. Cal Rhodes ...
[looking skeptically at Wilkes' numerous twisty metal sculptures]
Col. Cal Rhodes Looks to me like it's still in his head pretty strong.
Mrs. Wilkes [sarcastically] Ohh, that's very deep. Gee, where were you all the days he just sat for hours, staring at the walls?
Mrs. Charts All he does is sit around all day and listen to that crap.
Charts That "crap" happens to be George Gershwin...
