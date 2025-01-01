BlasterMost human problems can be solved by an appropriate charge of high explosives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SailorYou don't ever quit, boy. Not when it's for real!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SailorBoy, you just bought the whole can of whup-ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SailorBoy, you usin' that oriental martial bullshit on me's gonna get real expensive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SailorMan, I'm so far beyond that shit now. I get energy from the air. I talk to polar bears. I converse with paramecium. Man, I fuck nuclear waste.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Cal RhodesYou know, for years, I couldn't sleep after Korea. My nightmares all had to do with the Chosin Reservoir. The ground there was so frozen, we couldn't bury our dead. We had to pile 'em on trucks and lash them up against the tanks. For years I'd wake up with those dead, frozen faces staring at me.
Kevin ScottI was discharged for striking a radio operator who fell asleep at his post.
Kevin Scott[the other men look a little askance at him, but he continues]You're worried that I have no combat experience. You're right. There's no way of proving that I won't fail in combat. But then again, you can't prove that I will, either.
Sailor[Grinning mischievously at Scott]This is gonna' be a whole lotta' fun with this one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilkes[Demonstrating to the men how to do a lethal knife attack, using Johnson as his "victim"]You come in low under his line of sight. You leap... taking him down, placing your hand over his nose, pulling his face away from your knife hand.
Wilkes[points his knife at the back of the skull]At the base of his skull at the right of his spine - what the Chinese call the wind gate - you insert, scramble the brains... what you have is instant rag doll.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Scott[During night training, Sailor sprays gunfire indiscriminately at cardboard targets]Congratulations, Sailor, you just killed a prisoner.
Sailor[scoffs]He's a collaborator!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Cal Rhodes[Introducing the Vietnamese cook to the men at the Texas training camp]Oh, this is Mr. Ky. We'll be eating nothing but Vietnamese food from now on.
Col. Cal Rhodes[All the men groan disapprovingly]We don't want to be tramping through the jungles, smelling like Americans.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Cal RhodesGround team, you're up that trail, you've got the grid coordinates. Air team you follow me down this creek. We'll that's it...it's game time. I had a speech prepared, but I guess I forgot it. There are some lines from Julius Caesar.. 'If a man were to know the end of this day's business ere it come; But it suffice that the day will end, and then the end is known. If we meet again, well then we'll smile, and if not then this parting was well made.'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacGregorDo you ever regret letting Frank go, Jason?
Col. Cal RhodesHe was already in the service. There was never any question of him going.
MacGregorWith all your contacts in Washington, couldn't you get him stationed anywhere else?
Col. Cal RhodesWhen there's a war, the Rhodes fight. We lost almost the whole family at Gettysburg in one day. That's all we're good at. Never been good at anything else. Haven't always been real good at the fighting, either. A lot of us been killed... but we're always there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. WilkesIt's taken me TEN YEARS to get that damn war out of his head!
RhodesOh yeah? Well it looks like it's still in there strong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jail Guard[He and Col. Rhodes, via a two-way mirror, are observing Sailor in a jail cell]Your friend, Sailor, blowtorched a local kingpin biker. We're holding him on our Witness Protection Program. Silly sonofabitch come in here with a grenade hung around his neck. If you ask me, I don't think his bread's quite done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JohnsonRed wine and uppers... that's why we call him Sailor. He used to take a lot of red wine and uppers, and just sail away.
ChartsHow come he wears that goddamned grenade around his neck?
BlasterSailor always said, that if life got too shitty, he'd just pull the pin and see what's next.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SailorHey, master Wilkes, how ya' been?
WilkesWhat happened to your grenade?
SailorI had to use that for an emergency enema!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Cal Rhodes[talking to Sailor in the prison exercise yard]You know, I had a heck of a time tracking you down. You, uh, wandered around all over the United States. I know a lot about you: Frank used to mention you in his letters. He said you were the best man in the unit.
SailorMan, I'm so far beyond that shit now... I get energy from the air! I talk to polar bears. I converse with paramecium. Man, I fuck nuclear waste! Shit...
SailorYou guys are gonna' be using real grenades and stuff, man. You know, they took mine when I got in here.
Col. Cal RhodesHey, look, asshole. This isn't some kind of a bullshit biker's acid trip. This is a precise military operation.
SailorHey, listen. Frank was the best man in anybody's unit. I got enough brain cells to remember that... You gotta' give me a shot, man. You gotta'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jiang[Jiang's daughters arrive, leading some pack horses]Gentlemen: these are my daughters. They will accompany us into Laos.
JiangUnfortunately, I have no sons to offer you. They were killed by Laotian Red Guards during opium run.
JiangHowever, Colonel Rhodes, I am certain my daughters will prove themselves worthy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CIA AgentJohnson, Rhodes: You're in a shit-pile of trouble. We're confiscating your weapons. My orders are to put you in jail - a Bangkok jail. But Colonel, I don't want to put an old soldier like you in jail, but damn it, this scheme of yours is crazy!
CIA Agent[as he walks back to his car]Shit! You best be on the next plane to the States. And don't go back to the hotel. They're waiting for your ass there, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Cal Rhodes[Addressing the men, gathered at the Texas training camp]Gentlemen, thank you for coming. I knew you would come, 'cause you men have got what it takes. Molded over a little, but, uh, you've still got it.
Col. Cal RhodesThere's a bond between you men... as strong as the bond between my son and me. Of course, there's no bond as strong as that shared by men who have faced death in battle. You men seem to have a strong sense of loyalty, because you're thought of as criminals, because of Vietnam. You know why? Hmm? Because you lost. And in this country, that's like going bankrupt. You're out of business. They want to forget about you. You cost too much, and you didn't turn a profit.
Col. Cal RhodesThat's why they won't go over there and pick up our buddies and bring 'em back home: because there's no gain in it. You and I know, that the books are still in the red. And the politicians know, too. The same politicians that never lost a single son in Viet Nam - not one.
Col. Cal Rhodes[continuing]Now, they say they've been negotiating for ten years. Well... the other side's not buying. And while the politicians sit on their asses, I'm going to ask you to lay yours on the line. Again. Because, gentlemen... we're the only hope those P.O.W.s have. So, we're going back there. And this time... this time, nobody can dispute the rightness of what we're doing!