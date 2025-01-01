Col. Cal Rhodes [arriving at Wilkes' sculpture workshop] I'm Jason Rhodes. I phoned this morning.

Mrs. Wilkes Yeah, I know who you are. Uh, listen, my husband doesn't want to talk to you.

Col. Cal Rhodes I phoned him this morning and he said he did.

Mrs. Wilkes Yeah, well, not any more. Look, why don't you do me a favor and, uh, go away?

Col. Cal Rhodes Not until I see your husband.

Mrs. Wilkes Look, you have got no right to be here. It has taken me ten years to get that goddamned war out of his head.

[looking skeptically at Wilkes' numerous twisty metal sculptures]

Col. Cal Rhodes Looks to me like it's still in his head pretty strong.