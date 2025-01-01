Skip CaldwellI just want to fly up there - in the quiet and still. I was a navy pilot. How 'bout that? It wasn't quiet and still though. It was loud and crazy and scary. But you went up every time you were supposed to. Did what you were supposed to do. And I went up with three minds. One mind was always thinking, "One way or the other, I'm gonna get back. I'm gonna make it back." And then another mind was always thinking, "This is probably gonna be the last day of my life." And then your third mind was right down the middle, and didn't think about anything. It wouldn't let the other two in.
Skip CaldwellYou know, people say they don't like to talk about war because it brings up the bad memories and nightmares and everything. I don't believe that. I believe they don't talk about it because nobody wants to hear it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carroll CaldwellGod damn, buddy, I love ya to death, but sometimes, man, you can really fuck up a free meal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carroll CaldwellYou know, I used to think that you were seven feet tall. I spent my whole childhood just trying to be just... just like you. God damn, I'm glad I didn't succeed.
Skip CaldwellSilence. That's what was hard to get used to. It still is sometimes. It's kind of like floating on a peaceful lake with a tornado in your head or something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimbo CaldwellNo, no, no. I'm not pissed off at you. I don't even like you. I only get pissed off at people I like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neal BaronBoy, it's a shame about her movin' on. She's in a better place now. Better than England anyway, from what I know of it.
[laughs]
Neal BaronI'm just fucking with you, son.
[smacks Phillip on the back]
Neal BaronBut not really. God damn, it's miserable over there. I went over there once on business and, God damn, I don't see how y'all do it. You can't get so much as one good meal over there. They wouldn't know a grill if one bit 'em on the ass. And musty? God damn, cold shitty. Boil everything. They'd boil a goddamn Clark Bar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim CaldwellYou reckon how many people would live to ripe old age if we didn't go anywhere, 'cause transportation kills a lot of people. Yeah. What if the last thought in the world was, "God damn it, here comes a car across the center lane about to kill me, 'cause I had to get out at 10:00 at night for a roll of toilet paper. Well, I wish I would have just wiped my ass with a sweetgum leaf.
Mickey CaldwellI saw this picture of some guys in 'Nam hanging out with some palm trees, with their shirts off and guns slung over their shoulders. Looked so fucking rock 'n roll. I want to do something cool, Daddy. I don't want to rot here. I'm 18. I don't need your permission.